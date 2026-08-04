Build right away
Quickstart tutorial on implementing Stytch, supporting different frameworks and application stacks.
See examples
Sample apps showcasing how to authenticate users and manage sessions.
API & SDK references
Reference documentation for the Stytch API and SDKs.
Featured
Enterprise SSO & SCIM
SAML and OIDC-compliant authentication for organizations.
AI agent authentication
Be an OAuth-compliant provider for AI agents or other apps.
Stytch UI
Customizable UI components for faster deployment.
Device intelligence
Prevent attacks like credential stuffing and free trial abuse.
Machine-to-machine
Enable services to communicate with no human involvement.
Admin Portal
Components for managing access and roles for users.
Learn the platform
Modeling your project
Select multi-tenant or consumer authentication for your application.
Authentication & authorization
The full suite of supported authentication methods and authorization tools.
Migration to live deployment
How to migrate to Stytch from your current authentication stack.