Implement Stytch’s MFA using SMS OTP or TOTP as secondary factors.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enhances security by requiring users to provide two or more verification factors prior to accessing their account, which reduces the likelihood of account compromise.

API Reference Use the MFA API to manage multi-factor authentication on your backend. Frontend SDKs Use the MFA SDKs to implement multi-factor authentication in your frontend.

​ How it works

Stytch supports two different methods of secondary authentication:

SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs). OTPs ask users to enter a unique numeric or alphanumeric code sent via SMS to a recognized mobile phone number. Authenticator app time-based one-time passcodes (TOTPs). TOTPs ask users to confirm control of their device within a certain time frame using a passcode generated by a smartphone app like Authy or Google Authenticator.

Stytch handles:

Enforced enrollment in MFA based on the Organization’s MFA policy, which determines whether MFA is optional or required and which methods are allowed.

Optional enrollment in MFA, even if Organization does not require it.

Enforcing that MFA requirements for the Member and Organization have been met prior to a Stytch session being issued.

​ OTP considerations

When using Stytch’s SMS OTP product, Stytch will passthrough SMS costs from our upstream providers. You can see the pricing for each country by visiting Country Code Allowlists in the Stytch Dashboard. This is important to keep in mind as you plan costs and which countries you want to support as pricing can vary significantly by country.

​ Country code allowlist

By default, a Stytch project will have only the United States (US) and Canada (CA) enabled for SMS OTP sends. To enable SMS OTP sends to other allowed countries, you can add the country to your country code allowlist in the Stytch Dashboard or via the country_code_allowlist endpoint

Stytch does not support sending SMS passcodes to the following countries. If you attempt to add a country listed below to your country code allowlist, the API will return an country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes error.

List of countries where SMS OTPs are not supported Country Alpha-2 Prefix Algeria DZ +213 Afghanistan AF +93 Albania AL +355 Andorra AD +376 Angola AO +244 Antarctica AQ +672 Armenia AM +374 Aruba AW +297 Azerbaijan AZ +994 Bahamas BS +1242 Bahrain BH +973 Bangladesh BD +880 Barbados BB +1246 Belarus BY +375 Belize BZ +501 Bermuda BM +1441 Bhutan BT +975 Bosnia and Herzegovina BA +387 Botswana BW +267 Bouvet Island BV +47 British Virgin Islands VG +1284 Burma (Myanmar) MM +95 Burundi BI +257 Cambodia KH +855 Cape Verde CV +238 Cayman Islands KY +1345 Chad TD +235 China – including Hong Kong CN +86 Comoros KM +269 Congo, Dem Rep CD +243 Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) CI +225 Cuba CU +53 Curaçao and Caribbean Netherlands CW +599 Cyprus CY +357 Democratic Republic of Congo CD +243 Djibouti DJ +253 Dominica DM +1767 East Timor TL +670 Egypt EG +20 Equatorial Guinea GQ +240 Ethiopia ET +251 Eritrea ER +291 Estonia EE +372 Faroe Islands FO +298 Fiji FJ +679 French Polynesia PF +689 French Southern Territories (the) TF +262 Gabon GA +241 Gambia GM +220 Georgia GE +995 Gibraltar GI +350 Greenland GL +299 Guadeloupe GP +590 Guam GU +1671 Guinea GN +224 Haiti HT +509 Heard Island and McDonald Islands HM +672 Honduras HN +504 Indonesia ID +62 Israel IL +972 Iran IR +98 Iraq IQ +964 Ivory Coast CI +225 Jersey JE +44 Jordan JO +962 Kazakhstan KZ +7 Korea Dem People’s Rep KP +850 Kosovo XK +383 Kuwait KW +965 Kyrgyzstan KG +996 Laos PDR LA +856 Lebanon LB +961 Lesotho LS +266 Liberia LR +231 Libya LY +218 Macau MO +853 Macedonia MK +389 Madagascar MG +261 Malawi MW +265 Malaysia MY +60 Maldives MV +960 Mali ML +223 Martinque MQ +596 Micronesia FM +691 Moldova MD +373 Mongolia MN +976 Montserrat MS +1664 Morocco MA +212 Mozambique MZ +258 Namibia NA +264 Niue NU +683 Nepal NP +977 New Caledonia NC +687 Niger NE +227 Nigeria NG +234 North Korea KP +850 Northern Mariana Islands MP +1670 Oman OM +968 Pakistan PK +92 Palestine PS +970 Papua New Guinea PG +675 Philippines PH +63 Pitcairn PN +870 Qatar QA +974 Republic of North Macedonia MK +389 Reunion/Mayotte RE +262 Russia RU +7 Rwanda RW +250 Samoa WS +685 Saudi Arabia SA +966 Senegal SN +221 Serbia RS +381 Sierra Leone SL +232 Singapore SG +65 Solomon Islands SB +677 Somalia SO +252 South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands GS +500 Sri Lanka LK +94 St Vincent Grenadines VC +1784 Sudan SD +249 Syria SY +963 Tajikistan TJ +992 Thailand TH +66 Togo TG +228 Tonga TO +676 Tunisia TN +216 Tuvalu TV +688 Turkmenistan TM +993 Turks and Caicos Islands TC +1649 U.S. Virgin Islands VI +1340 United Arab Emirates AE +971 Uganda UG +256 Uzbekistan UZ +998 Vanuatu VU +678 Venezuela VE +58 Vietnam VN +84 Wallis and Futuna WF +681 Yemen YE +967 Zambia ZM +260 Zimbabwe ZW +263 United States Minor Outlying Islands (the) UM

For more information about SMS deliverability and best practices, see our SMS and WhatsApp deliverability guide