email_invites defaults to
ALL_ALLOWED allowing the Organization to add Members. If some authentication parameters are passed but
email_invites is omitted, it defaults to
NOT_ALLOWED.
Additionally, the following rules apply:
Allowed Auth Methods
- If
allowed_auth_methodsis empty
- then
auth_methodscannot be set to RESTRICTED.
- then
- If
allowed_auth_methodsis not empty
- and
auth_methodsis set to
RESTRICTED, then all members looking to authenticate will be required to use one of these auth methods.
- and
- If
allowed_auth_methodsis updated
- then the entire list will be overwritten by the new values.
- then all currently active Members will remain active even if their auth methods no longer comply with
allowed_auth_methods. However, the member will not be able to authenticate with the disallowed methods.
- and
auth_methodsis set to
RESTRICTED, then
auth_methodscannot be set to an empty array.
Allowed MFA Methods
- If
allowed_mfa_methodsis empty
- then
mfa_methodscannot be set to RESTRICTED.
- then
- If
allowed_mfa_methodsis not empty
- and
mfa_methodsis set to
RESTRICTED, then all members looking to authenticate with MFA will be required to use one of these MFA methods.
- and
- If
allowed_mfa_methodsis updated
- then the entire list will be overwritten by the new values.
- then all currently active Members will remain active even if their MFA methods no longer comply with
allowed_mfa_methods. However, the member will not be able to MFA authenticate with the disallowed methods.
- and
mfa_methodsis set to RESTRICTED, then
mfa_methodscannot be set to an empty array.
Email Magic Links
- If
email_allowed_domainsis empty
- then
email_invitescannot be set to RESTRICTED.
- then
email_jit_provisioningcannot be set to RESTRICTED.
- then
- If
email_allowed_domainsis not empty
- and
email_invitesis set to
RESTRICTED, then all new Members must have an email address that complies with
email_allowed_domainsin order to be invited by email.
- and
email_invitesis set to
ALL_ALLOWED, then any new Member can be invited to email.
- and
email_invitesis set to
NOT_ALLOWED, then email invites are disabled.
- and
- If
email_allowed_domainsis not empty
- and
email_jit_provisioningis set to
RESTRICTED, then all new Members must have an email address that complies with
email_allowed_domainsin order to be provisioned via Email Magic Links.
- and
email_jit_provisioningis set to
ALL_ALLOWED, then any new Member can be provisioned via Email Magic Links.
- and
email_jit_provisioningis set to
NOT_ALLOWED, then JIT provisioning via Email Magic Links is disabled.
- and
- If
email_allowed_domainsis updated
- then the entire list will be overwritten by the new value.
- then all Members will remain active even if their email_address no longer complies with
email_allowed_domains.
- and either
email_invitesor
email_jit_provisioningis set to
RESTRICTED, then
email_allowed_domainscannot be set to an empty array.
Single Sign On
- If
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connectionsis empty
- then
sso_jit_provisioningcannot be set to
RESTRICTED.
- then
- If
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connectionsis not empty
- and
sso_jit_provisioningis set to
RESTRICTED, then all new Members must have an SSO login that complies with
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connectionsin order to be provisioned via SSO.
- and
sso_jit_provisioningis set to
ALL_ALLOWED, then all new Members will be automatically provisioned via any of the Organization’s
sso_active_connections.
- and
sso_jit_provisioningis set to
NOT_ALLOWED, then JIT provisioning via SSO is disabled.
- and
- If
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connectionsis updated
- then the entire list will be overwritten by the new value.
- then all currently active Members will remain active even if their
sso_registrationsno longer complies with
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connections.
- and
sso_jit_provisioningis set to
RESTRICTED, then
sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connectionscannot be set to an empty array.