To ensure that your Organization’s authentication settings are valid, the following rules apply.

If no Organization authentication parameters are passed in, email_invites defaults to ALL_ALLOWED allowing the Organization to add Members. If some authentication parameters are passed but email_invites is omitted, it defaults to NOT_ALLOWED .

Additionally, the following rules apply:

Allowed Auth Methods

If allowed_auth_methods is empty then auth_methods cannot be set to RESTRICTED.

is empty If allowed_auth_methods is not empty and auth_methods is set to RESTRICTED , then all members looking to authenticate will be required to use one of these auth methods.

is not empty If allowed_auth_methods is updated then the entire list will be overwritten by the new values. then all currently active Members will remain active even if their auth methods no longer comply with allowed_auth_methods . However, the member will not be able to authenticate with the disallowed methods. and auth_methods is set to RESTRICTED , then auth_methods cannot be set to an empty array.

is updated

Allowed MFA Methods

If allowed_mfa_methods is empty then mfa_methods cannot be set to RESTRICTED.

is empty If allowed_mfa_methods is not empty and mfa_methods is set to RESTRICTED , then all members looking to authenticate with MFA will be required to use one of these MFA methods.

is not empty If allowed_mfa_methods is updated then the entire list will be overwritten by the new values. then all currently active Members will remain active even if their MFA methods no longer comply with allowed_mfa_methods . However, the member will not be able to MFA authenticate with the disallowed methods. and mfa_methods is set to RESTRICTED, then mfa_methods cannot be set to an empty array.

is updated

If email_allowed_domains is empty then email_invites cannot be set to RESTRICTED. then email_jit_provisioning cannot be set to RESTRICTED.

is empty If email_allowed_domains is not empty and email_invites is set to RESTRICTED , then all new Members must have an email address that complies with email_allowed_domains in order to be invited by email. and email_invites is set to ALL_ALLOWED , then any new Member can be invited to email. and email_invites is set to NOT_ALLOWED , then email invites are disabled.

is not empty If email_allowed_domains is not empty and email_jit_provisioning is set to RESTRICTED , then all new Members must have an email address that complies with email_allowed_domains in order to be provisioned via Email Magic Links. and email_jit_provisioning is set to ALL_ALLOWED , then any new Member can be provisioned via Email Magic Links. and email_jit_provisioning is set to NOT_ALLOWED , then JIT provisioning via Email Magic Links is disabled.

is not empty If email_allowed_domains is updated then the entire list will be overwritten by the new value. then all Members will remain active even if their email_address no longer complies with email_allowed_domains . and either email_invites or email_jit_provisioning is set to RESTRICTED , then email_allowed_domains cannot be set to an empty array.

is updated

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