Stytch does not support sending SMS passcodes to the following countries.

If you attempt to add a country listed below to your country code allowlist, the API will return a country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes error.

We do support international SMS to countries not listed below, though international SMS is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. To enable them, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions . Changing your project’s allowlist will require adding credit card details to your account to your account.