- SMS
Stytch does not support sending SMS passcodes to the following countries.If you attempt to add a country listed below to your country code allowlist, the API will return a
country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes error.We do support international SMS to countries not listed below, though international SMS is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. To enable them, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions. Changing your project’s allowlist will require adding credit card details to your account to your account.
|Country
|Alpha-2
|Prefix
|Algeria
|DZ
|+213
|Afghanistan
|AF
|+93
|Albania
|AL
|+355
|Andorra
|AD
|+376
|Angola
|AO
|+244
|Antarctica
|AQ
|+672
|Armenia
|AM
|+374
|Aruba
|AW
|+297
|Azerbaijan
|AZ
|+994
|Bahamas
|BS
|+1242
|Bahrain
|BH
|+973
|Bangladesh
|BD
|+880
|Barbados
|BB
|+1246
|Belarus
|BY
|+375
|Belize
|BZ
|+501
|Bermuda
|BM
|+1441
|Bhutan
|BT
|+975
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|BA
|+387
|Botswana
|BW
|+267
|Bouvet Island
|BV
|+47
|British Virgin Islands
|VG
|+1284
|Burma (Myanmar)
|MM
|+95
|Burundi
|BI
|+257
|Cambodia
|KH
|+855
|Cape Verde
|CV
|+238
|Cayman Islands
|KY
|+1345
|Chad
|TD
|+235
|China – including Hong Kong
|CN
|+86
|Comoros
|KM
|+269
|Congo, Dem Rep
|CD
|+243
|Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|CI
|+225
|Cuba
|CU
|+53
|Curaçao and Caribbean Netherlands
|CW
|+599
|Cyprus
|CY
|+357
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|CD
|+243
|Djibouti
|DJ
|+253
|Dominica
|DM
|+1767
|East Timor
|TL
|+670
|Egypt
|EG
|+20
|Equatorial Guinea
|GQ
|+240
|Ethiopia
|ET
|+251
|Eritrea
|ER
|+291
|Estonia
|EE
|+372
|Faroe Islands
|FO
|+298
|Fiji
|FJ
|+679
|French Polynesia
|PF
|+689
|French Southern Territories (the)
|TF
|+262
|Gabon
|GA
|+241
|Gambia
|GM
|+220
|Georgia
|GE
|+995
|Gibraltar
|GI
|+350
|Greenland
|GL
|+299
|Guadeloupe
|GP
|+590
|Guam
|GU
|+1671
|Guinea
|GN
|+224
|Haiti
|HT
|+509
|Heard Island and McDonald Islands
|HM
|+672
|Honduras
|HN
|+504
|Indonesia
|ID
|+62
|Israel
|IL
|+972
|Iran
|IR
|+98
|Iraq
|IQ
|+964
|Ivory Coast
|CI
|+225
|Jersey
|JE
|+44
|Jordan
|JO
|+962
|Kazakhstan
|KZ
|+7
|Korea Dem People’s Rep
|KP
|+850
|Kosovo
|XK
|+383
|Kuwait
|KW
|+965
|Kyrgyzstan
|KG
|+996
|Laos PDR
|LA
|+856
|Lebanon
|LB
|+961
|Lesotho
|LS
|+266
|Liberia
|LR
|+231
|Libya
|LY
|+218
|Macau
|MO
|+853
|Macedonia
|MK
|+389
|Madagascar
|MG
|+261
|Malawi
|MW
|+265
|Malaysia
|MY
|+60
|Maldives
|MV
|+960
|Mali
|ML
|+223
|Martinque
|MQ
|+596
|Micronesia
|FM
|+691
|Moldova
|MD
|+373
|Mongolia
|MN
|+976
|Montserrat
|MS
|+1664
|Morocco
|MA
|+212
|Mozambique
|MZ
|+258
|Namibia
|NA
|+264
|Niue
|NU
|+683
|Nepal
|NP
|+977
|New Caledonia
|NC
|+687
|Niger
|NE
|+227
|Nigeria
|NG
|+234
|North Korea
|KP
|+850
|Northern Mariana Islands
|MP
|+1670
|Oman
|OM
|+968
|Pakistan
|PK
|+92
|Palestine
|PS
|+970
|Papua New Guinea
|PG
|+675
|Philippines
|PH
|+63
|Pitcairn
|PN
|+870
|Qatar
|QA
|+974
|Republic of North Macedonia
|MK
|+389
|Reunion/Mayotte
|RE
|+262
|Russia
|RU
|+7
|Rwanda
|RW
|+250
|Samoa
|WS
|+685
|Saudi Arabia
|SA
|+966
|Senegal
|SN
|+221
|Serbia
|RS
|+381
|Sierra Leone
|SL
|+232
|Singapore
|SG
|+65
|Solomon Islands
|SB
|+677
|Somalia
|SO
|+252
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|GS
|+500
|Sri Lanka
|LK
|+94
|St Vincent Grenadines
|VC
|+1784
|Sudan
|SD
|+249
|Syria
|SY
|+963
|Tajikistan
|TJ
|+992
|Thailand
|TH
|+66
|Togo
|TG
|+228
|Tonga
|TO
|+676
|Tunisia
|TN
|+216
|Tuvalu
|TV
|+688
|Turkmenistan
|TM
|+993
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|TC
|+1649
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|VI
|+1340
|United Arab Emirates
|AE
|+971
|Uganda
|UG
|+256
|Uzbekistan
|UZ
|+998
|Vanuatu
|VU
|+678
|Venezuela
|VE
|+58
|Vietnam
|VN
|+84
|Wallis and Futuna
|WF
|+681
|Yemen
|YE
|+967
|Zambia
|ZM
|+260
|Zimbabwe
|ZW
|+263
|United States Minor Outlying Islands (the)
|UM