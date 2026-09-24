Passwordless authenticationIt’s also possible to pass app store reviews while offering exclusively passwordless authentication methods.
Email-based authenticationFor email-based authentication methods, this can generally be accomplished by leaving a note for the app store reviewer describing how they can use their own email address to log in. The exact wording will depend on the specific authentication products that you offer in your application. Note: if you offer any OAuth login methods (like Google OAuth or Facebook OAuth, for example) in your iOS application, in most cases, you must also offer a login method that allows users to keep their email address private (like Apple OAuth) in order to comply with Apple’s guidelines (with certain exceptions).
Phone number-based authenticationFor phone number-based authentication methods, reviewers are sometimes willing to use their own phone numbers in order to authenticate as well. However, if your application is rejected because the reviewer was not willing to use their own phone number, we generally recommend the following strategy as a backup:
- Set up a programmable SMS inbox via a service like Twilio or Mailosaur.
- Forward OTP codes sent to the programmable inbox to a Google Sheet (or other similar shareable resource). Twilio provides a helpful resource demonstrating how to set this up.
- Include a link to the Google Sheet in your app store review notes, along with the phone number that corresponds to the programmable inbox. That way, app store reviewers can enter the phone number in your app and retrieve the OTP code through the Google Sheet.