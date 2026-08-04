- Admin: Able to perform all actions across the Dashboard, including managing Live API Keys.
- Developer: Able to manage project configurations (excluding User Impersonation configuration), as well as write access to all core entities. Can view and create API Keys in Test, but not in Live.
- Support Manager: Read access to project configurations and event logs, and write access to project Users, Members, Organizations (including managing SSO and SCIM connections), and Device Fingerprinting rules.
- Support Agent: Read access to project Users, Members, Organizations and event logs. Able to take non-destructive write actions on Users/Members, such as resetting passwords and revoking sessions.
- No Access: The “invited” state, no functional access within the Dashboard. Can be used to provision users without yet granting them a higher-privilege role.
stytch.com) to discover and join your workspace without an explicit invite, those users will be assigned the Support Agent role by default. You can override this default by configuring an automatic role assignment for the email domain, which will apply to all workspace members with verified emails from that domain.
Detailed Permissions
|Permission
|Admin
|Developer
|Support Manager
|Support Agent
|No Access
|Manage Workspace Members
|✅
|Manage Workspace Settings
|✅
|Manage Workspace Billing
|✅
|Manage Live API Keys
|✅
|Manage Test API Keys
|✅
|✅
|Create Projects
|✅
|✅
|Delete Projects
|✅
|Create Test Environments
|✅
|✅
|Delete Test Environments
|✅
|Manage Project Configurations
|✅
|✅
|Manage User Impersonation Configuration
|✅
|View Project Configurations
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Manage M2M Clients
|✅
|✅
|View M2M Clients
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Manage Users, Members and Organizations
|✅
|✅
|✅
|View Users, Members and Organizations
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Impersonate Users and Members
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Manage DFP Rules
|✅
|✅
|✅
|View DFP Rules
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|View DFP Analytics
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|View Event Logs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Trigger Password Resets
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Revoke Sessions
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Reactivate Emails
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅