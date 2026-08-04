Stytch’s dashboard can be used for managing your integration configuration, debugging via event logs and DFP analytics, or performing customer support actions like resetting passwords.

To support this range of use cases, Stytch offers the following user roles in our dashboard:

Admin: Able to perform all actions across the Dashboard, including managing Live API Keys.

Able to perform all actions across the Dashboard, including managing Live API Keys. Developer: Able to manage project configurations (excluding User Impersonation configuration), as well as write access to all core entities. Can view and create API Keys in Test, but not in Live.

Able to manage project configurations (excluding User Impersonation configuration), as well as write access to all core entities. Can view and create API Keys in Test, but not in Live. Support Manager: Read access to project configurations and event logs, and write access to project Users, Members, Organizations (including managing SSO and SCIM connections), and Device Fingerprinting rules.

Read access to project configurations and event logs, and write access to project Users, Members, Organizations (including managing SSO and SCIM connections), and Device Fingerprinting rules. Support Agent: Read access to project Users, Members, Organizations and event logs. Able to take non-destructive write actions on Users/Members, such as resetting passwords and revoking sessions.

Read access to project Users, Members, Organizations and event logs. Able to take non-destructive write actions on Users/Members, such as resetting passwords and revoking sessions. No Access: The “invited” state, no functional access within the Dashboard. Can be used to provision users without yet granting them a higher-privilege role.

If you enable Just-in-Time (JIT) Provisioning to allow users from a specific email domain (i.e. stytch.com ) to discover and join your workspace without an explicit invite, those users will be assigned the Support Agent role by default. You can override this default by configuring an automatic role assignment for the email domain, which will apply to all workspace members with verified emails from that domain.

​ Detailed Permissions