Configuring Stytch’s MCP serverStytch is commonly configured during software development, so for this example we’ll be configuring an IDE with Stytch’s MCP server information. To one-click install Stytch’s MCP server with Cursor or VSCode, you can visit mcp.stytch.dev and click the button for installation. Alternatively, for other tools or to set up Stytch MCP with Cursor manually, proceed through the following walkthrough. Although the configuration process here is specific to Cursor, this example should give enough information to configure Stytch’s MCP server for other tools. In the app menu bar, activate
Select the Tools & Integrations tab, and then Add Custom MCP. This will open a file called mcp.json that contains the server’s configuration. Follow the documentation here to understand how to configure the JSON file. For our purposes, the file should look something like:
Cursor => Settings => Cursor Settings
It may be necessary to restart Cursor to pick up the changes. Note: when configuring other tools, although the configuration steps may differ, the same URL used in the above configuration should be used to specify where Stytch’s MCP server is located. Now, when going to
{
"mcpServers": {
"stytch": {
"url": "https://mcp.stytch.dev/mcp"
}
}
}
there should be an entry for stytch and a small message underneath which says “Needs authentication”.
Cursor => Settings => Cursor Settings => Tools & Integrations