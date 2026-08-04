OverviewStytch’s webhook event types are segmented by:
source: the origin of the trigger.
object_type: the type of entity being acted upon.
action: type of action taken.
source.object_type.action.
For example, the
direct.organization.create event type will be triggered when an Organization is created via API or SDK call. Similarly, the
dashboard.update.member event type will be triggered when a Member is updated via the Stytch Dashboard.
Payload structureEach Stytch event will have the following fields:
project_id: the Stytch ProjectID that the event is for.
event_id: a unique UUID of the event.
action: type of action taken; CREATE, UPDATE or DELETE.
object_type: the type of entity being acted upon.
source: the origin of the trigger; DIRECT, DASHBOARD, or SCIM.
id: the UUID of the entity the action was taken upon.
timestamp: the ISO 8601 timestamp the event was sent in Stytch (please see Webhooks Disclaimers below).
object_type field:
organization
member
saml_connection
oidc_connection
scim_connection
user(for Consumer projects)
// Example organization create via dashboard (dashboard.organization.create)
{
"project_id": "project-live-123-...",
"event_id": "event-live-123-...",
"action": "CREATE",
"object_type": "organization",
"source": "DASHBOARD",
"id": "organization-live-123-...",
"timestamp": "2024-03-07T18:49:32.760777783Z",
"organization": { ... }
}
// Example update member event via SCIM (scim.member.update)
{
"project_id": "project-live-123-...",
"event_id": "event-live-456-...",
"action": "UPDATE",
"object_type": "member",
"source": "SCIM",
"id": "member-live-123-...",
"timestamp": "2024-03-07T18:49:32.760777783Z",
"member": { ... }
}
// Example delete SAML connection event via JS SDK or API (direct.saml_connection.delete)
{
"project_id": "project-live-123-...",
"event_id": "event-live-789-...",
"action": "DELETE",
"object_type": "saml_connection",
"source": "DIRECT",
"timestamp": "2024-03-07T18:49:32.760777783Z",
"id": "saml-connection-live-123-..."
}
Supported EventsOur event types and complete schemas can be found here for B2B projects and here for Consumer projects, or in the Webhooks page of the Dashboard. For each webhook URL you configure in the Stytch Dashboard, you can choose to either receive all events or filter down to just the ones you care about.
Webhooks DisclaimersWebhooks do not inherently offer ordering guarantees, due to a number of factors including the possibility of intermittent failures and retries, network variability, and optimizing for reliability over strict ordering. You can read more about this topic here. The recommended approach for protecting against writing stale data due to out-of-order events is to use the webhook as a signal to pull Stytch. Upon receiving a direct.member.update event, you would then trigger a
GET /v1/b2b/organizations/{organization_id}/member API call for the MemberID specified in the event and use the response to update your internal system. This ensures that even if the webhooks are processed out of order, you are always working with the most up-to-date data.
However, we recognize that every system has different tradeoffs and have included the full entity payload, to provide maximum flexibility in how you wish to process events or determine when to pull Stytch (e.g. only if the event indicates an update to a field you store in your system). We have also included the ISO 8601 timestamp in nanosecond precision that the event was sent - but please note that this timestamp is not necessarily unique, and is recorded immediately after the DB transaction completes.
Please note that Svix automatically disables webhooks if all attempts to a specific endpoint fail for a period of 5 days. To re-enable a disabled endpoint, go to the webhook dashboard, find the endpoint from the list and select “Enable Endpoint”.