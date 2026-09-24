Examine and introspect an access token locally. All standard and custom claims will be returned. No network calls are made when invoking this API method.

An error will be thrown if the token is not active.

only access tokens. This method supports

If an authorization_check object is passed in, this method will also check if the token contains scopes that are authorized to perform the specified action on the resource_id in the specified Organization.

​ token string required The token to introspect.

​ scope string The scopes granted to the token.

​ token_type string The type of the token. Possible values are access_token and refresh_token .

​ expires_at string The expiration time of the token, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

​ issued_at string The time at which the token was issued, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

​ subject string The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.

​ issuer string The issuer of the token. This is the domain of your project, e.g. https://$ by default, or stytch.com/PROJECT_ID if the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the Custom Domain guide for more information.