Methods
Get UserInfo
Get claims about the authenticated end-user, using an Access Token.
curl --request GET \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/userinfo \
-H 'Authorization: bearer ${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}'
{
"email": "sandbox@stytch.com",
"email_verified": true,
"name": "Jane Doe",
"given_name": "Jane",
"family_name": "Doe",
"middle_name": "",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200,
"sub": "member-test-32fc5024-9c09-4da3-bd2e-c9ce4da9375f"
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
GET
/
v1
/
oauth2
/
userinfo
curl --request GET \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/userinfo \
-H 'Authorization: bearer ${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}'
{
"email": "sandbox@stytch.com",
"email_verified": true,
"name": "Jane Doe",
"given_name": "Jane",
"family_name": "Doe",
"middle_name": "",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200,
"sub": "member-test-32fc5024-9c09-4da3-bd2e-c9ce4da9375f"
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Get claims about the authenticated end-user, using an Access Token. Claims that do not exist will be omitted. This endpoint uses your Custom Domain. The contents of the response depend on the scopes granted to the client:
- All responses will always contain the sub claim.
- If the profile scope is granted, the name,
given_name,
family_name,
profile_picture, and
localeclaims will be returned.
- If the email scope is granted, the email and
email_verifiedclaims will be returned.
- If the phone scope is granted, the
phone_numberand
phone_number_verifiedclaims will be returned.
GET and
POST.
This endpoint implements the OpenID Connect Core 1.0 UserInfo Endpoint.
We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/userinfo.
Response
The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.
The end-user’s phone number. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the phone scope.
Indicates whether the end-user’s phone number has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the phone scope.
The end-user’s email address. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the email scope.
Indicates whether the end-user’s email address has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the email scope.
The full name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
The given (first) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
The middle name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
The family (last) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
The URL of the end-user’s profile picture. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
The end-user’s locale, typically in the form of a language tag (e.g., “en-US”). This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.