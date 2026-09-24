"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

"The IDP client requested could not be found."

"error_message" : "The IDP client requested could not be found." ,

Get claims about the authenticated end-user, using an Access Token . Claims that do not exist will be omitted. This endpoint uses your Custom Domain

The contents of the response depend on the scopes granted to the client:

All responses will always contain the sub claim.

If the profile scope is granted, the name, given_name , family_name , profile_picture , and locale claims will be returned.

, , , and claims will be returned. If the email scope is granted, the email and email_verified claims will be returned.

claims will be returned. If the phone scope is granted, the phone_number and phone_number_verified claims will be returned.

You can call this endpoint via both GET and POST .

We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/userinfo

​ sub string The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.

​ phone_number string The end-user’s phone number. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the phone scope.

​ phone_number_verified boolean Indicates whether the end-user’s phone number has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the phone scope.

​ email string The end-user’s email address. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the email scope.

​ email_verified boolean Indicates whether the end-user’s email address has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the email scope.

​ name string The full name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ given_name string The given (first) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ middle_name string The middle name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ family_name string The family (last) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ picture string The URL of the end-user’s profile picture. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ locale string The end-user’s locale, typically in the form of a language tag (e.g., “en-US”). This claim is only returned when the client is granted the profile scope.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.