curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/token \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "${exampleConnectedAppClientID}",
"client_secret": "${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret}",
"redirect_uri": "https://example.com/callback",
"grant_type": "authorization_code",
"code": "${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}"
}'
{
"access_token": "eyJ...",
"expires_in": 3600,
"refresh_token": "wUU...",
"scope": "openid email profile phone",
"token_type": "bearer",
"id_token": "eyJ...",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/token \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "${exampleConnectedAppClientID}",
"client_secret": "${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret}",
"redirect_uri": "https://example.com/callback",
"grant_type": "authorization_code",
"code": "${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}"
}'
{
"access_token": "eyJ...",
"expires_in": 3600,
"refresh_token": "wUU...",
"scope": "openid email profile phone",
"token_type": "bearer",
"id_token": "eyJ...",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Connected Apps
Exchange Authorization Code
Exchange an authorization code for an access token for a Connected App client.
curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/token \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "${exampleConnectedAppClientID}",
"client_secret": "${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret}",
"redirect_uri": "https://example.com/callback",
"grant_type": "authorization_code",
"code": "${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}"
}'
{
"access_token": "eyJ...",
"expires_in": 3600,
"refresh_token": "wUU...",
"scope": "openid email profile phone",
"token_type": "bearer",
"id_token": "eyJ...",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
POST
/
v1
/
oauth2
/
token
curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/token \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "${exampleConnectedAppClientID}",
"client_secret": "${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret}",
"redirect_uri": "https://example.com/callback",
"grant_type": "authorization_code",
"code": "${exampleConnectedAppAuthCode}"
}'
{
"access_token": "eyJ...",
"expires_in": 3600,
"refresh_token": "wUU...",
"scope": "openid email profile phone",
"token_type": "bearer",
"id_token": "eyJ...",
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
This endpoint uses your Custom Domain. The
authorization_code grant type is used to complete an OAuth or OIDC login flow with user interaction. When using the
authorization_code grant type, a
code and
redirect_uri must be provided. Additionally, a
code_verifier must be provided if PKCE was used at the start of the login flow.
The response from the Authorization Code flow differs depending on the scopes granted to the client.
We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at
https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/token.
- If the
openidscope has been granted, an
id_tokenwill be returned in the response.
- If the
offline_accessscope has been granted, a
refresh_tokenwill be returned in the response.
access_token_expiry_minutes field, which also defaults to one hour.
You can validate and examine your access and refresh tokens by using the Token Introspection Endpoint.
Access token JWTs can be validated locally by using a Stytch Backend SDK, or any library that supports the JWT protocol.
This endpoint is an RFC-6749 compliant token issuing endpoint.
Unlike other Stytch API endpoints, this endpoint is not authenticated with a
project_id and
project_secret pair. Instead, it is authenticated via the
client_id and
client_secret of an active Connected App Client within the current project.
- This endpoint supports passing the
client_idand
client_secretwithin the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header.
- This endpoint supports both
application/jsonand
application/x-www-form-urlencodedcontent types.
Body
The ID of the Connected App client.
The secret of the Connected App client. Required for confidential clients
A base64url encoded one time secret used to validate that the request starts and ends on the same device. Required for public clients
The OAuth2 defined grant type that should be used to acquire an access token. Either
authorization_code or
refresh_token is supported for Connected App clients. An error will be returned if this parameter is omitted.
An authorization code parsed from the query params of an OAuth flow callback. This field is required when using the
authorization_code grant.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the
authorization_code grant.
Response
The access token granted to the client. Access tokens are JWTs signed with the project’s JWKS.
An ID token containing information about the authenticated end-user. ID Tokens are JWTs signed with the project’s JWKS. Only returned if the
openid scope is granted.
An opaque token that may be used in the future to retrieve a new access token. Only returned if the
offline_access scope is granted.
The type of the returned access token. Today, this value will always be equal to “bearer”
The lifetime in seconds of the access token. For example, the value 3600 denotes that the access token will expire in one hour from the time the response was generated.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.