Methods
Revoke Token
Revoke a token for a Connected Apps client.
curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/revoke \
-H 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded' \
-d 'client_id=${exampleConnectedAppClientID} \
&client_secret=${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret} \
&token=eyJ...'
{
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
POST
/
v1
/
oauth2
/
revoke
curl --request POST \
--url https://${projectDomain}/v1/oauth2/revoke \
-H 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded' \
-d 'client_id=${exampleConnectedAppClientID} \
&client_secret=${exampleConnectedAppClientSecret} \
&token=eyJ...'
{
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"status_code": 200
}
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The IDP client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/404"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Revoke a token for the given Connected Apps client. This endpoint uses your Custom Domain. This endpoint supports both access tokens and refresh tokens. If the token is a refresh token, the corresponding access token issued at the same time will also be revoked. This endpoint is an RFC-7009 compliant token revocation endpoint.
- This endpoint supports passing the
client_idand
client_secretwithin the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header.
- This endpoint supports the
application/x-www-form-urlencodedcontent type.
We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/revoke.
Body
The token to introspect.
A hint for the type of the token. Possible values are
access_token and
refresh_token.
The ID of the Connected App client.
The secret of the Connected App client. Required for confidential clients
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.