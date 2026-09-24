"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

"The IDP client requested could not be found."

"error_message" : "The IDP client requested could not be found." ,

Revoke a token for the given Connected Apps client. This endpoint uses your Custom Domain

If the token is a refresh token, the corresponding access token issued at the same time will also be revoked.

This endpoint is an RFC-7009 compliant token revocation endpoint.

This endpoint supports passing the client_id and client_secret within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header.

and within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header. This endpoint supports the application/x-www-form-urlencoded content type.

We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/revoke

​ token string required The token to introspect.

​ token_type_hint string A hint for the type of the token. Possible values are access_token and refresh_token .

​ client_id string required The ID of the Connected App client.

​ client_secret string The secret of the Connected App client. Required for confidential clients

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.