An Access Token is a credential used to access protected resources. An access token represents an authorization issued to a particular Connected App Client by a Stytch User.

Access Tokens are issued by the Token Endpoint automatically at the end of every successful OAuth flow.

Access Tokens embed the authorization granted to a Connected App Client within the scope field. Stytch supports the standard OpenID scopes: openid , profile , email , phone , and offline_access .

JWTs (JSON Web Tokens) signed by your Stytch project’s Access tokens granted to Connected App clients aresigned by your Stytch project’s JWKS (JSON Web Key Set) using the RS256 algorithm. They can be validated locally by using a Stytch Backend SDK , or any library that supports the JWT protocol.

​ iss string stytch.com/${projectId} if the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the The issuer of the token. By default, this is your project’s Custom Domain, orif the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the Custom Domain guide for more information.

​ sub string The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.

​ aud string The audience ( client_id ) that the token is intended for. Additional custom audiences can be defined for the token by setting the access_token_custom_audience parameter on the client object.

​ exp number The expiration time of the token, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

​ nbf number The time before which the JWT must not be accepted for processing, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

​ iat number The time at which the token was issued, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

​ jti string A unique identifier for the JWT.