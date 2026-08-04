Implement Email Magic Links
- Discovery flow
- Organization flow
The Discovery flow is designed for centralized login pages where users authenticate before selecting which Organization to access.
1
Send the Magic Link
Send a magic link to the user’s email address:
Parameters:
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/magic_links/email/discovery/send \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--user 'PROJECT_ID:SECRET' \
--data '{
"email_address": "user@example.com",
"discovery_redirect_url": "https://yourapp.com/authenticate"
}'
email_address: The user’s email address
discovery_redirect_url: Where to redirect after clicking the magic link
{
"status_code": 200,
"request_id": "request-id-test-...",
"intermediate_session_token": "DOYoip3rvIMMW5lgItikFK-Ak1CfMsgjuiCyI7uuU94="
}
2
Authenticate the Magic Link
When the user clicks the link, they’ll be redirected to your
discovery_redirect_url with a
token query parameter. Exchange this token for session information:
Response:
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/magic_links/authenticate \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--user 'PROJECT_ID:SECRET' \
--data '{
"magic_links_token": "TOKEN_FROM_QUERY_PARAM"
}'
{
"status_code": 200,
"request_id": "request-id-test-...",
"member_id": "member-test-...",
"intermediate_session_token": "DOYoip3rvIMMW5lgItikFK...",
"email_address": "user@example.com",
"discovered_organizations": [
{
"organization": {
"organization_id": "organization-test-...",
"organization_name": "Acme Corp",
"organization_slug": "acme-corp"
},
"membership": {
"type": "eligible_to_join_by_email_domain",
"details": {}
}
}
]
}
3
Exchange the intermediate session
After the user selects an organization, exchange the intermediate session token for a full session:
Response:
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/discovery/intermediate_sessions/exchange \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--user 'PROJECT_ID:SECRET' \
--data '{
"intermediate_session_token": "DOYoip3rvIMMW5lgItikFK...",
"organization_id": "organization-test-...",
"session_duration_minutes": 60
}'
{
"status_code": 200,
"request_id": "request-id-test-...",
"member_id": "member-test-...",
"session_token": "WJtR5BCy38Szd5AfoDpf0iqFKEt4EE5JhdpRWT...",
"session_jwt": "eyJhbGc...",
"member": { /* member object */ },
"organization": { /* organization object */ },
"session": { /* session object */ }
}
The Discovery flow returns an
intermediate_session_token which must be exchanged for a full session after the user selects their organization.
Next steps
Sessions
Learn about session management
Organizations
Understand the B2B data model