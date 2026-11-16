Authenticates a Session and updates its lifetime by the specified session_duration_minutes . If the session_duration_minutes is not specified, the Session will not be extended.

This endpoint requires either a session_jwt or session_token be included in the request. It will return an error if both are present.

Authenticating JWTs

JWT , as it will authenticate the JWT locally when possible. authenticateSession will always communicate with the Stytch API to authenticate the session, even if a session_jwt is provided, and will never validate JWTs locally. In most cases, you should use the authenticateJwt method to authenticate a, as it will authenticate the JWT locally when possible.will always communicate with the Stytch API to authenticate the session, even if ais provided, and will never validate JWTs locally.

We recommend using this method in situations where you’d prefer to force communication with the Stytch API in order to authenticate the session; for example, before taking particularly sensitive actions or returning particularly sensitive data, or when you need to update the session’s custom claims (via the session_custom_claims parameter).

exp claim. A new JWT will be returned if both the signature and the underlying Session are still valid. See our You may provide a JWT that needs to be refreshed and is expired according to itsclaim. A new JWT will be returned if both the signature and the underlying Session are still valid. See our JWT guides for more information.

Authorization

If an authorization_check is passed in, this method will also check if the Member is authorized to perform the given action on the given Resource in the specified Organization . A Member is authorized if:

their Member Session contains a Role, assigned explicitly or implicitly, with adequate permissions.

the organization_id passed in the authorization check matches Member Session’s Organization.

If either of these conditions are not met, a 403 error will be thrown. Otherwise, the response will contain a list of Roles that satisfied the authorization check.