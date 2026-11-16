Authenticate Session
Authenticates a Session with a
session_jwt or
session_token
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
session_token: "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q",
};
client.Sessions.Authenticate(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/sessions"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &sessions.AuthenticateParams{
SessionToken: "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q",
}
resp, err := client.Sessions.Authenticate(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.sessions.AuthenticateRequest;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AuthenticateRequest params = new AuthenticateRequest();
params.setSessionToken("mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q");
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getSessions().authenticate(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.sessions.AuthenticateRequest
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.sessions.authenticate(
AuthenticateRequest(
sessionToken = "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q",
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
session_token: "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q",
};
client.sessions.authenticate(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->sessions->authenticate([
'session_token' => 'mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q',
]);
# POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
from stytch import B2BClient
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.sessions.authenticate(
session_token="mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q",
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.sessions.authenticate(
session_token: "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q"
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::b2b::sessions::AuthenticateRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.sessions.authenticate(
AuthenticateRequest{
session_token: Some(String::from("mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q")),
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/sessions/authenticate \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"session_token": "mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q"
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"member_session": {
"member_session_id": "<string>",
"member_id": "<string>",
"started_at": "<string>",
"last_accessed_at": "<string>",
"expires_at": "<string>",
"authentication_factors": [
{
"type": "magic_link",
"delivery_method": "email",
"last_authenticated_at": "<string>",
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"email_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
},
"phone_number_factor": {
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"microsoft_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"apple_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"webauthn_factor": {
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>"
},
"authenticator_app_factor": {
"totp_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"recovery_code_factor": {
"totp_recovery_code_id": "<string>"
},
"facebook_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"crypto_wallet_factor": {
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>"
},
"amazon_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"bitbucket_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"coinbase_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"discord_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"figma_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"git_lab_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"instagram_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"linked_in_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"shopify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"snapchat_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"spotify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"steam_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"tik_tok_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitch_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitter_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"embeddable_magic_link_factor": {
"embedded_id": "<string>"
},
"biometric_factor": {
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>"
},
"saml_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"oidc_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"salesforce_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"yahoo_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"impersonated_factor": {
"impersonator_id": "<string>",
"impersonator_email_address": "<string>"
},
"oauth_access_token_exchange_factor": {
"client_id": "<string>"
},
"trusted_auth_token_factor": {
"token_id": "<string>"
}
}
],
"organization_id": "<string>",
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"organization_slug": "<string>",
"custom_claims": {}
},
"session_token": "<string>",
"session_jwt": "<string>",
"member": {
"organization_id": "<string>",
"member_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>",
"status": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"sso_registrations": [
{
"connection_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"sso_attributes": {}
}
],
"is_breakglass": true,
"member_password_id": "<string>",
"oauth_registrations": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"member_oauth_registration_id": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>"
}
],
"email_address_verified": true,
"mfa_phone_number_verified": true,
"is_admin": true,
"totp_registration_id": "<string>",
"retired_email_addresses": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"mfa_enrolled": true,
"mfa_phone_number": "<string>",
"default_mfa_method": "<string>",
"roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"sources": [
{
"type": "<string>",
"details": {}
}
]
}
],
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"scim_registration": {
"connection_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"scim_attributes": {
"user_name": "<string>",
"id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"active": true,
"groups": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"display": "<string>"
}
],
"display_name": "<string>",
"nick_name": "<string>",
"profile_url": "<string>",
"user_type": "<string>",
"title": "<string>",
"preferred_language": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"timezone": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"phone_numbers": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"addresses": [
{
"formatted": "<string>",
"street_address": "<string>",
"locality": "<string>",
"region": "<string>",
"postal_code": "<string>",
"country": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"ims": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"photos": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"entitlements": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"roles": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"x509certificates": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"name": {
"formatted": "<string>",
"family_name": "<string>",
"given_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"honorific_prefix": "<string>",
"honorific_suffix": "<string>"
},
"enterprise_extension": {
"employee_number": "<string>",
"cost_center": "<string>",
"division": "<string>",
"department": "<string>",
"organization": "<string>",
"manager": {
"value": "<string>",
"ref": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>"
}
}
}
},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"organization": {
"organization_id": "<string>",
"organization_name": "<string>",
"organization_logo_url": "<string>",
"organization_slug": "<string>",
"sso_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connections": [
"<string>"
],
"sso_active_connections": [
{
"connection_id": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>",
"identity_provider": "<string>"
}
],
"email_allowed_domains": [
"<string>"
],
"email_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"email_invites": "<string>",
"auth_methods": "<string>",
"allowed_auth_methods": [
"<string>"
],
"mfa_policy": "<string>",
"rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments": [
{
"domain": "<string>",
"role_id": "<string>"
}
],
"mfa_methods": "<string>",
"allowed_mfa_methods": [
"<string>"
],
"oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"claimed_email_domains": [
"<string>"
],
"first_party_connected_apps_allowed_type": "<string>",
"allowed_first_party_connected_apps": [
"<string>"
],
"third_party_connected_apps_allowed_type": "<string>",
"allowed_third_party_connected_apps": [
"<string>"
],
"custom_roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"permissions": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
}
],
"trusted_metadata": {},
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"organization_external_id": "<string>",
"sso_default_connection_id": "<string>",
"scim_active_connection": {
"connection_id": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>",
"bearer_token_last_four": "<string>",
"bearer_token_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"allowed_oauth_tenants": {}
},
"status_code": 123,
"verdict": {
"authorized": true,
"granting_roles": [
"<string>"
]
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
session_duration_minutes. If the
session_duration_minutes is not specified, the Session will not be extended.
This endpoint requires either a
session_jwt or
session_token be included in the request. It will return an error if both are present.
Authenticating JWTsIn most cases, you should use the
authenticateJwt method to authenticate a , as it will authenticate the JWT locally when possible.
authenticateSession will always communicate with the Stytch API to authenticate the session, even if a
session_jwt is provided, and will never validate JWTs locally.
We recommend using this method in situations where you’d prefer to force communication with the Stytch API in order to authenticate the session; for example, before taking particularly sensitive actions or returning particularly sensitive data, or when you need to update the session’s custom claims (via the session_custom_claims parameter).
You may provide a JWT that needs to be refreshed and is expired according to its
exp claim. A new JWT will be returned if both the signature and the underlying Session are still valid. See our JWT guides for more information.
AuthorizationIf an
authorization_check is passed in, this method will also check if the is authorized to perform the given action on the given Resource in the specified . A Member is authorized if:
- their Member Session contains a Role, assigned explicitly or implicitly, with adequate permissions.
- the
organization_idpassed in the authorization check matches Member Session’s Organization.
403 error will be thrown. Otherwise, the response will contain a list of Roles that satisfied the authorization check.
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will start a new session if one doesn't already exist,
returning both an opaque
session_token and
session_jwt for this session. Remember that the
session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of
five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will need to be refreshed over time.
This value must be a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 527040 minutes (366 days).
If a
session_token or
session_jwt is provided then a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.
If the
session_duration_minutes parameter is not specified, a Stytch session will be created with a 60 minute duration. If you don't want
to use the Stytch session product, you can ignore the session fields in the response.
Add a custom claims map to the Session being authenticated. Claims are only created if a Session is initialized by providing a value in
session_duration_minutes. Claims will be included on the Session object and in the JWT. To update a key in an existing Session, supply a new value. To
delete a key, supply a null value. Custom claims made with reserved claims (
iss,
sub,
aud,
exp,
nbf,
iat,
jti) will be ignored.
Total custom claims size cannot exceed four kilobytes.
If an
authorization_check object is passed in, this endpoint will also check if the Member is
authorized to perform the given action on the given Resource in the specified Organization. A Member is authorized if
their Member Session contains a Role, assigned
explicitly or implicitly, with adequate permissions.
In addition, the
organization_id passed in the authorization check must match the Member's Organization.
The Roles on the Member Session may differ from the Roles you see on the Member object - Roles that are implicitly assigned by SSO connection or SSO group will only be valid for a Member Session if there is at least one authentication factor on the Member Session from the specified SSO connection.
If the Member is not authorized to perform the specified action on the specified Resource, or if the
organization_id does not match the Member's Organization, a 403 error will be thrown.
Otherwise, the response will contain a list of Roles that satisfied the authorization check.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Response
Successful response
The Session object.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The Member object
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The Organization object.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes