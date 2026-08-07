action_available_only_for_active_members
400 Action available only for active members
You may not attach an MFA factor to a member that is not active.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "action_available_only_for_active_members",
"error_message": "You may not attach an MFA factor to a member that is not active.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#action_available_only_for_active_members"
}
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action_available_only_once_primary_authentication_is_met
400 Action available only once primary authentication is met
You must complete the primary authentication requirements for an organization before completing an MFA flow.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "action_available_only_once_primary_authentication_is_met",
"error_message": "You must complete the primary authentication requirements for an organization before completing an MFA flow.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#action_available_only_once_primary_authentication_is_met"
}
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action_not_allowed_email_domain_is_claimed
400 Action not allowed email domain is claimed
Members with this email domain are restricted to organizations that have claimed this domain.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "action_not_allowed_email_domain_is_claimed",
"error_message": "Members with this email domain are restricted to organizations that have claimed this domain.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#action_not_allowed_email_domain_is_claimed"
}
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active_scim_connection_exists
400 Active scim connection exists
Cannot create a new SCIM connection for the specified organization since the organization already has an active SCIM connection. Organizations may only have one active SCIM connection at a time.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "active_scim_connection_exists",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new SCIM connection for the specified organization since the organization already has an active SCIM connection. Organizations may only have one active SCIM connection at a time.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#active_scim_connection_exists"
}
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active_totp_exists
400 Active totp exists
Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "active_totp_exists",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#active_totp_exists"
}
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ad_blocker_detected
400 Ad blocker detected
The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "ad_blocker_detected",
"error_message": "The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#ad_blocker_detected"
}
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allowed_auth_methods_required_for_restricted
400 Allowed auth methods required for restricted
Allowed auth methods must be set for ‘RESTRICTED’ auth methods
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "allowed_auth_methods_required_for_restricted",
"error_message": "Allowed auth methods must be set for 'RESTRICTED' auth methods",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#allowed_auth_methods_required_for_restricted"
}
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allowed_mfa_methods_required_for_restricted
400 Allowed mfa methods required for restricted
Allowed mfa methods must be set for ‘RESTRICTED’ auth methods
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "allowed_mfa_methods_required_for_restricted",
"error_message": "Allowed mfa methods must be set for 'RESTRICTED' auth methods",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#allowed_mfa_methods_required_for_restricted"
}
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apple_oauth_config_not_found
400 Apple oauth config not found
The Apple OAuth config was not found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "apple_oauth_config_not_found",
"error_message": "The Apple OAuth config was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#apple_oauth_config_not_found"
}
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argon_2_key_length_mismatch
400 Argon 2 key length mismatch
The key_length value doesn’t match the length of the provided hash.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "argon_2_key_length_mismatch",
"error_message": "The key_length value doesn't match the length of the provided hash.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#argon_2_key_length_mismatch"
}
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authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project
400 Authorization endpoint not configured for project
The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project",
"error_message": "The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project"
}
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bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad app bundle for stytch sdk
This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad domain for stytch sdk
This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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bad_request
400 Bad request
The submitted request is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_request",
"error_message": "The submitted request is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#bad_request"
}
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bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad vertical for stytch sdk
The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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billing_not_verified
400 Billing not verified
You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "billing_not_verified",
"error_message": "You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#billing_not_verified"
}
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billing_not_verified_for_email
400 Billing not verified for email
Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "billing_not_verified_for_email",
"error_message": "Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#billing_not_verified_for_email"
}
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breached_password
400 Breached password
Password doesn’t meet the API’s strength requirements. A password’s strength could be tested with the password strength check endpoint.
Common Causes
- The password was previously leaked, and the password now appears in the HaveIBeenPwned dataset.
Troubleshooting
- Use the password strength check endpoint endpoint to get actionable feedback on improving the strength of the password string. This feedback can be passed on to the end user via your UI.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "breached_password",
"error_message": "password appears in a list of breached passwords.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#breached_password"
}
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cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile
400 Cannot add pem file to non pem trusted token profile
This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile",
"error_message": "This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile"
}
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cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id
400 Cannot assign default rbac role id
The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id"
}
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cannot_delete_default_email_template
400 Cannot delete default email template
Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_default_email_template",
"error_message": "Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_default_email_template"
}
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cannot_delete_default_sso_connection
400 Cannot delete default sso connection
Please update the default SSO connection setting for this organization to a different SSO connection before deleting.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_default_sso_connection",
"error_message": "Please update the default SSO connection setting for this organization to a different SSO connection before deleting.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_default_sso_connection"
}
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cannot_delete_email
400 Cannot delete email
Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_email",
"error_message": "Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_email"
}
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cannot_delete_last_primary_factor
400 Cannot delete last primary factor
You cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user because that would make their account difficult or impossible to recover. If you want to remove the user from your project, delete the user instead.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_last_primary_factor",
"error_message": "Cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user. If you want to delete the user instead, use the DeleteUser endpoint: https://stytch.com/docs/api/delete-user",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_last_primary_factor"
}
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cannot_delete_last_sso_verification_key
400 Cannot delete last sso verification key
Cannot delete the last verification certificate for a connection. Please pass in another one before deleting this one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_last_sso_verification_key",
"error_message": "Cannot delete the last verification certificate for a connection. Please pass in another one before deleting this one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_last_sso_verification_key"
}
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cannot_preserve_existing_sessions
400 Cannot preserve existing sessions
preserve_existing_sessions cannot be set to true if attempting to update a member’s email.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_preserve_existing_sessions",
"error_message": "preserve_existing_sessions cannot be set to true if attempting to update a member's email.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_preserve_existing_sessions"
}
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cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password
400 Cannot reset password with existing password
Cannot reset user’s password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password",
"error_message": "Cannot reset user's password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password"
}
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cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions
400 Cannot specify wildcard with other actions
If you want to specify wildcard (
*) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions",
"error_message": "If you want to specify wildcard (`*`) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions"
}
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cannot_toggle_cross_org_passwords_when_password_in_use
400 Cannot toggle cross org passwords when password in use
Cross-organization passwords setting cannot be updated when a member with an active password exists.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_toggle_cross_org_passwords_when_password_in_use",
"error_message": "Cross-organization passwords setting cannot be updated when a member with an active password exists.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_toggle_cross_org_passwords_when_password_in_use"
}
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cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user
400 Cannot use webauthn with pending user
WebAuthn can only be used with active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states please see here and here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user",
"error_message": "WebAuthn can only be used for active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states read more at https://stytch.com/docs/api/webauthn-register-start and https://stytch.com/docs/api/user-states.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user"
}
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claimed_email_domains_not_supported
400 Claimed email domains not supported
Claimed email domains are not supported for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "claimed_email_domains_not_supported",
"error_message": "Claimed email domains are not supported for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#claimed_email_domains_not_supported"
}
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client_secret_too_long
400 Client secret too long
Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "client_secret_too_long",
"error_message": "Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#client_secret_too_long"
}
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cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies
400 Cname required to enable http only cookies
You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies",
"error_message": "You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies"
}
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connected_app_already_rotating_secret
400 Connected app already rotating secret
The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_already_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_already_rotating_secret"
}
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connected_app_invalid_redirect_url
400 Connected app invalid redirect url
The redirect URL for this client is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_invalid_redirect_url",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this client is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_invalid_redirect_url"
}
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connected_app_misconfigured_client
400 Connected app misconfigured client
The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_misconfigured_client",
"error_message": "The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_misconfigured_client"
}
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connected_app_not_rotating_secret
400 Connected app not rotating secret
The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_not_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_not_rotating_secret"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost
400 Connected app redirect url cannot use localhost
The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback
400 Connected app redirect url http scheme must use loopback
The redirect URL for this public client uses an ‘http’ scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with ‘http’ schemes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this public client uses an 'http' scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with 'http' schemes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must include scheme
The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must use http or https scheme
The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘http’ or ‘https’ schemes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the 'http' or 'https' schemes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must use https scheme
The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘https’ scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the 'https' scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme"
}
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country_code_allowlist_b2b_whatsapp_not_supported
400 Country code allowlist b2b whatsapp not supported
WhatsApp country code allowlist is not supported for B2B projects.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_b2b_whatsapp_not_supported",
"error_message": "WhatsApp country code allowlist is not supported for B2B projects.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_b2b_whatsapp_not_supported"
}
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country_code_allowlist_billing_not_verified
400 Country code allowlist billing not verified
Billing is not verified for this project. Country code allowlist cannot be updated until credit card details are added to your account. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_billing_not_verified",
"error_message": "Billing is not verified for this project. Country code allowlist cannot be updated until credit card details are added to your account. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_billing_not_verified"
}
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country_code_allowlist_empty
400 Country code allowlist empty
The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_empty",
"error_message": "The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_empty"
}
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country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes
400 Country code allowlist invalid country codes
The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes",
"error_message": "The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes"
}
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cross_org_passwords_enabled
400 Cross org passwords enabled
Cross-organization passwords are enabled for this project. This endpoint is not valid for projects using cross-organization passwords.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cross_org_passwords_enabled",
"error_message": "Cross-organization passwords are enabled for this project. This endpoint is not valid for projects using cross-organization passwords.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cross_org_passwords_enabled"
}
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cross_org_passwords_not_enabled
400 Cross org passwords not enabled
Cross-organization passwords are not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/password-strength-config.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cross_org_passwords_not_enabled",
"error_message": "Cross-organization passwords are not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/password-strength-config.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#cross_org_passwords_not_enabled"
}
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custom_claims_too_large
400 Custom claims too large
Custom claims are too large.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "custom_claims_too_large",
"error_message": "Custom claims are too large.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#custom_claims_too_large"
}
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default_mfa_member_missing_factor
400 Default mfa member missing factor
Attempting to set a default MFA method for a member that does not have that auth method active.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "default_mfa_member_missing_factor",
"error_message": "Attempting to set a default MFA method for a member that does not have that auth method active.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#default_mfa_member_missing_factor"
}
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deprecated_endpoint
400 Deprecated endpoint
This endpoint has been deprecated
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "deprecated_endpoint",
"error_message": "This endpoint has been deprecated",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#deprecated_endpoint"
}
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desired_email_deactivated_by_different_member
400 Desired email deactivated by different member
The requested email_address was deactivated for a different member and cannot be used for other members.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "desired_email_deactivated_by_different_member",
"error_message": "The requested email_address was deactivated for a different member and cannot be used for other members.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#desired_email_deactivated_by_different_member"
}
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desired_email_updating_for_different_member
400 Desired email updating for different member
The requested email_address is being verified for a different member and cannot be used for other members at the moment.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "desired_email_updating_for_different_member",
"error_message": "The requested email_address is being verified for a different member and cannot be used for other members at the moment.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#desired_email_updating_for_different_member"
}
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downstream_carrier_error
400 Downstream carrier error
The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "downstream_carrier_error",
"error_message": "The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#downstream_carrier_error"
}
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duplicate_custom_hostname_found
400 Duplicate custom hostname found
Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_custom_hostname_found",
"error_message": "Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_custom_hostname_found"
}
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duplicate_email
400 Duplicate email
A user with the specified email already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_email"
}
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duplicate_email_for_user
400 Duplicate email for user
The specified email is already tied to this user.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email_for_user",
"error_message": "The specified email is already tied to this user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_email_for_user"
}
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duplicate_email_template_vanity_id
400 Duplicate email template vanity id
Email template vanity ID already exists.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email_template_vanity_id",
"error_message": "Email template vanity ID already exists.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_email_template_vanity_id"
}
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duplicate_external_sso_connection
400 Duplicate external sso connection
The external SSO connection already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_external_sso_connection",
"error_message": "The external SSO connection already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_external_sso_connection"
}
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duplicate_m2m_client_id
400 Duplicate m2m client id
The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_m2m_client_id",
"error_message": "The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_m2m_client_id"
}
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duplicate_member_email
400 Duplicate member email
This email already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_member_email",
"error_message": "This email already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_member_email"
}
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duplicate_member_external_id
400 Duplicate member external id
A member with the specified external_id already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_member_external_id",
"error_message": "A member with the specified external_id already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_member_external_id"
}
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duplicate_member_phone_number
400 Duplicate member phone number
A member with the specified phone number already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_member_phone_number",
"error_message": "A member with the specified phone number already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_member_phone_number"
}
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duplicate_member_phone_number_for_member
400 Duplicate member phone number for member
A different phone number is already tied to this member.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_member_phone_number_for_member",
"error_message": "A different phone number is already tied to this member.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_member_phone_number_for_member"
}
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duplicate_organization
400 Duplicate organization
An organization with the specified name already exists.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_organization",
"error_message": "An organization with the specified name already exists.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_organization"
}
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duplicate_organization_user
400 Duplicate organization user
A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_organization_user",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_organization_user"
}
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duplicate_project_user
400 Duplicate project user
A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_project_user",
"error_message": "A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_project_user"
}
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duplicate_redirect_url
400 Duplicate redirect url
A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_redirect_url",
"error_message": "A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_redirect_url"
}
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duplicate_saml_connection
400 Duplicate saml connection
The SAML connection already exists for this organization and IDP.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_saml_connection",
"error_message": "The SAML connection already exists for this organization and IDP.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_saml_connection"
}
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duplicate_saml_response
400 Duplicate saml response
This SAML response has already been seen. Please attempt to log in again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_saml_response",
"error_message": "This SAML response has already been seen. Please attempt to log in again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_saml_response"
}
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duplicate_webauthn_registration
400 Duplicate webauthn registration
The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_webauthn_registration",
"error_message": "The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#duplicate_webauthn_registration"
}
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dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled
400 Dynamic client registration not enabled
Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled",
"error_message": "Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled"
}
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email_jit_provisioning_not_allowed
400 Email jit provisioning not allowed
Email JIT provisioning is not allowed for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_jit_provisioning_not_allowed",
"error_message": "Email JIT provisioning is not allowed for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#email_jit_provisioning_not_allowed"
}
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email_unverified_for_reactivation
400 Email unverified for reactivation
The email associated with the member id provided for reactivation is unverified, so the member cannot be reactivated.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_unverified_for_reactivation",
"error_message": "The email associated with the member id provided for reactivation is unverified, so the member cannot be reactivated.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#email_unverified_for_reactivation"
}
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email_updates_available_only_for_active_members
400 Email updates available only for active members
Members may only update their email address if they are active.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_updates_available_only_for_active_members",
"error_message": "Members may only update their email address if they are active.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#email_updates_available_only_for_active_members"
}
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email_verification_required
400 Email verification required
There is a password linked to this email, but this email has not been verified for this member yet.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_verification_required",
"error_message": "There is a password linked to this email, but this email has not been verified for this member yet.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#email_verification_required"
}
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empty_rbac_resource_id
400 Empty rbac resource id
All resource_ids must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_resource_id",
"error_message": "All resource_ids must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_resource_id"
}
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empty_rbac_role_id
400 Empty rbac role id
All role_ids must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "All role_ids must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_role_id"
}
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empty_rbac_scope
400 Empty rbac scope
All scopes must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_scope",
"error_message": "All scopes must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_scope"
}
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event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config
400 Event log streaming bad datadog config
The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config",
"error_message": "The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config"
}
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event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config
400 Event log streaming bad grafana loki config
The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config",
"error_message": "The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config"
}
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event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type
400 Event log streaming invalid destination type
The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type",
"error_message": "The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type"
}
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event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status
400 Event log streaming invalid streaming status
The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status",
"error_message": "The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status"
}
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event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations
400 Event log streaming too many destinations
A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations",
"error_message": "A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations"
}
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expired_oauth_response
400 Expired oauth response
Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "expired_oauth_response",
"error_message": "Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#expired_oauth_response"
}
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expired_oidc_response
400 Expired oidc response
Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "expired_oidc_response",
"error_message": "Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#expired_oidc_response"
}
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expired_saml_response
400 Expired saml response
Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "expired_saml_response",
"error_message": "Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#expired_saml_response"
}
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expired_totp
400 Expired totp
The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "expired_totp",
"error_message": "The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#expired_totp"
}
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external_connection_id_not_found
400 External connection id not found
The provided external_connection_id was not found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "external_connection_id_not_found",
"error_message": "The provided external_connection_id was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#external_connection_id_not_found"
}
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external_connection_not_active
400 External connection not active
The provided external_connection_id is not active.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "external_connection_not_active",
"error_message": "The provided external_connection_id is not active.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#external_connection_not_active"
}
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external_organization_id_same_as_organization_id
400 External organization id same as organization id
The external_organization_id cannot be the same as the organization_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "external_organization_id_same_as_organization_id",
"error_message": "The external_organization_id cannot be the same as the organization_id.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#external_organization_id_same_as_organization_id"
}
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failed_saml_response
400 Failed saml response
The user failed to log in to their IDP, or the IDP failed to authenticate the application.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "failed_saml_response",
"error_message": "The user failed to log in to their IDP, or the IDP failed to authenticate the application.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#failed_saml_response"
}
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forbidden_character_zero_width_space
400 Forbidden character zero width space
Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "forbidden_character_zero_width_space",
"error_message": "Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#forbidden_character_zero_width_space"
}
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id_token_expired
400 Id token expired
ID token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_expired",
"error_message": "ID token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#id_token_expired"
}
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id_token_incorrect_audience
400 Id token incorrect audience
ID token’s audience does not match the OAuth configuration’s ID.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_incorrect_audience",
"error_message": "ID token's audience does not match the OAuth configuration's ID.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#id_token_incorrect_audience"
}
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id_token_invalid
400 Id token invalid
ID token is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_invalid",
"error_message": "ID token is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#id_token_invalid"
}
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id_token_nonce_invalid
400 Id token nonce invalid
The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_nonce_invalid",
"error_message": "The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#id_token_nonce_invalid"
}
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idp_access_token_expired
400 Idp access token expired
The access token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_access_token_expired",
"error_message": "The access token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_access_token_expired"
}
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idp_auth_code_expired
400 Idp auth code expired
The authorization code is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_auth_code_expired",
"error_message": "The authorization code is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_auth_code_expired"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience
400 Idp invalid access token custom audience
Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience",
"error_message": "Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes
400 Idp invalid access token expiry minutes
Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes",
"error_message": "Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template
400 Idp invalid access token jwt template
Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template",
"error_message": "Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template"
}
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idp_refresh_token_already_used
400 Idp refresh token already used
The refresh token has already been used.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_refresh_token_already_used",
"error_message": "The refresh token has already been used.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_refresh_token_already_used"
}
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idp_refresh_token_expired
400 Idp refresh token expired
The refresh token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_refresh_token_expired",
"error_message": "The refresh token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#idp_refresh_token_expired"
}
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inactive_email
400 Inactive email
The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider.
Common Causes
- Our email provider received a hard bounce when previously attempting to deliver an email to this email address.
- This user previously marked an email sent by Stytch as spam.
Troubleshooting
- Confirm with your user that their email address can now successfully receive emails.
- If our email provider previously hit a hard bounce but the email address can now successfully receive emails, you can reactivate it via the User management or Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.
- If the user previously marked a Stytch email as spam but is now interested in receiving Stytch emails again, please reach out to support@stytch.com so that we can reactivate their email address.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "inactive_email",
"error_message": "The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider. This happens most often when the email is undeliverable due to a hard bounce. If the cause of the hard bounce has been resolved, you can reactivate the email address via the User management tab or the Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#inactive_email"
}
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indeterminate_sso_connection_for_organization
400 Indeterminate sso connection for organization
The organization owns more than one SSO Connection. Please specify the specific connection to be used.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "indeterminate_sso_connection_for_organization",
"error_message": "The organization owns more than one SSO Connection. Please specify the specific connection to be used.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#indeterminate_sso_connection_for_organization"
}
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insecure_m2m_client_secret
400 Insecure m2m client secret
The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "insecure_m2m_client_secret",
"error_message": "The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#insecure_m2m_client_secret"
}
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invalid_append_salt
400 Invalid append salt
The append_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_append_salt",
"error_message": "The append_salt value is not supported because it's too long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_append_salt"
}
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invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount
400 Invalid argon 2 iteration amount
The iteration_amount value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount",
"error_message": "The iteration_amount value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount"
}
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invalid_argon_2_key_length
400 Invalid argon 2 key length
The key_length value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_key_length",
"error_message": "The key_length value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_key_length"
}
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invalid_argon_2_memory
400 Invalid argon 2 memory
The memory value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_memory",
"error_message": "The memory value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_memory"
}
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invalid_argon_2_salt
400 Invalid argon 2 salt
The salt value is an unsupported length.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_salt",
"error_message": "The salt value is an unsupported length.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_salt"
}
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invalid_argon_2_threads
400 Invalid argon 2 threads
The threads value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_threads",
"error_message": "The threads value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_threads"
}
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invalid_argument
400 Invalid argument
Invalid argument.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argument",
"error_message": "Invalid argument.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_argument"
}
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invalid_audience_saml_response
400 Invalid audience saml response
The audience in the SAML response is incorrect.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_audience_saml_response",
"error_message": "The audience in the SAML response is incorrect.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_audience_saml_response"
}
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invalid_authentication_type
400 Invalid authentication type
The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authentication_type",
"error_message": "The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here: https://stytch.com/docs/api/authentication",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_authentication_type"
}
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invalid_authenticator_type
400 Invalid authenticator type
Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authenticator_type",
"error_message": "Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_authenticator_type"
}
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invalid_authorization_header
400 Invalid authorization header
The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.
Common Causes
- HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials
Troubleshooting
- Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
- Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
- Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authorization_header",
"error_message": "The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_authorization_header"
}
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invalid_authorization_url
400 Invalid authorization url
Please ensure the length of your authorization_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authorization_url",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your authorization_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_authorization_url"
}
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invalid_base64_scrypt_hash
400 Invalid base64 scrypt hash
The provided hash isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_base64_scrypt_hash",
"error_message": "The provided hash isn't a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_base64_scrypt_hash"
}
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invalid_base64_scrypt_salt
400 Invalid base64 scrypt salt
The provided salt isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_base64_scrypt_salt",
"error_message": "The provided salt isn't a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_base64_scrypt_salt"
}
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invalid_bcrypt_cost
400 Invalid bcrypt cost
The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_bcrypt_cost",
"error_message": "The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_bcrypt_cost"
}
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invalid_bcrypt_hash
400 Invalid bcrypt hash
The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_bcrypt_hash",
"error_message": "The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_bcrypt_hash"
}
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invalid_callback_id
400 Invalid callback id
The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_callback_id",
"error_message": "The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_callback_id"
}
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invalid_captcha_provider_id
400 Invalid captcha provider id
captcha_provider_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_provider_id",
"error_message": "captcha_provider_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_provider_id"
}
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invalid_captcha_provider_type
400 Invalid captcha provider type
provider_type should be set to ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb’, ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid’, or ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS’,.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_provider_type",
"error_message": "provider_type should be set to 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb', 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid', or 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS',.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_provider_type"
}
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invalid_captcha_threshold
400 Invalid captcha threshold
threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_threshold",
"error_message": "threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_threshold"
}
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invalid_client_id
400 Invalid client id
Please ensure the length of your client_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_client_id",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your client_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_client_id"
}
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invalid_client_secret
400 Invalid client secret
Please ensure the length of your client_secret is less than or equal to 512 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_client_secret",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your client_secret is less than or equal to 512 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_client_secret"
}
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invalid_code
400 Invalid code
Code format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_code",
"error_message": "Code format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_code"
}
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invalid_connected_app_type
400 Invalid connected app type
Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are ‘first_party’, ‘first_party_public’, ‘third_party’, and ‘third_party_public’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_connected_app_type",
"error_message": "Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are 'first_party', 'first_party_public', 'third_party', and 'third_party_public'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_connected_app_type"
}
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invalid_connection_for_jit_provisioning
400 Invalid connection for jit provisioning
The SSO connection isn’t allowed to create new users according to the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_connection_for_jit_provisioning",
"error_message": "The SSO connection isn't allowed to create new users according to the organization's JIT provisioning settings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_connection_for_jit_provisioning"
}
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invalid_consumer_endpoint
400 Invalid consumer endpoint
This endpoint is only enabled for consumer projects.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_consumer_endpoint",
"error_message": "This endpoint is only enabled for consumer projects.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_consumer_endpoint"
}
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invalid_default_url
400 Invalid default url
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_default_url",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven't already done so, you'll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_default_url"
}
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invalid_discovery_redirect_url
400 Invalid discovery redirect url
discovery_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_discovery_redirect_url",
"error_message": "discovery_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_discovery_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_display_name
400 Invalid display name
Please ensure the length of your display name is less than or equal to 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_display_name",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your display name is less than or equal to 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_display_name"
}
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invalid_domain
400 Invalid domain
Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include
https:// or a port in this value. Visit the link here for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_domain",
"error_message": "Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include https:// or a port in this value. Visit https://w3c.github.io/webauthn/#rp-id for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_domain"
}
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invalid_email
400 Invalid email
The email address is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. Check that the email address is properly formatted and only includes allowed characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email",
"error_message": "Email format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email"
}
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invalid_email_domain
400 Invalid email domain
Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_domain",
"error_message": "Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_domain"
}
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invalid_email_for_invites
400 Invalid email for invites
The email isn’t valid within the organization’s invite settings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_for_invites",
"error_message": "The email isn't valid within the organization's invite settings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_for_invites"
}
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invalid_email_for_jit_provisioning
400 Invalid email for jit provisioning
The email isn’t valid within the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_for_jit_provisioning",
"error_message": "The email isn't valid within the organization's JIT provisioning settings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_for_jit_provisioning"
}
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invalid_email_html
400 Invalid email html
email html is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_html",
"error_message": "email html is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_html"
}
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invalid_email_id
400 Invalid email id
The
email_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example
email_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_id",
"error_message": "email_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_id"
}
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invalid_email_plaintext
400 Invalid email plaintext
email plaintext is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_plaintext",
"error_message": "email plaintext is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_plaintext"
}
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invalid_email_sandbox
400 Invalid email sandbox
Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_sandbox",
"error_message": "Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_sandbox"
}
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invalid_email_subject
400 Invalid email subject
email subject is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_subject",
"error_message": "email subject is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_subject"
}
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invalid_email_template_content
400 Invalid email template content
The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_template_content",
"error_message": "The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_template_content"
}
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invalid_email_template_parameters
400 Invalid email template parameters
email plaintext and htmlcontent are both empty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_template_parameters",
"error_message": "email plaintext and htmlcontent are both empty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_email_template_parameters"
}
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invalid_expiration
400 Invalid expiration
Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_expiration",
"error_message": "Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_expiration"
}
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invalid_expiration_otp
400 Invalid expiration otp
expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_expiration_otp",
"error_message": "expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_expiration_otp"
}
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invalid_from_local_part
400 Invalid from local part
from_local_part format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_from_local_part",
"error_message": "from_local_part format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_from_local_part"
}
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invalid_google_hosted_domain_error
400 Invalid google hosted domain error
The Hosted Domain associated with the login did not match the domain of the email given.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_google_hosted_domain_error",
"error_message": "The Hosted Domain associated with the login did not match the domain of the email given.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_google_hosted_domain_error"
}
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invalid_hash
400 Invalid hash
hash is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_hash",
"error_message": "hash is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_hash"
}
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invalid_hash_type
400 Invalid hash type
The
hash_type is invalid. Please check here for a list of supported hash types.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_hash_type",
"error_message": "hash_type is invalid. Please check https://stytch.com/docs/api/password-migrate for a list of support hash types.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_hash_type"
}
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invalid_id
400 Invalid id
ID format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_id",
"error_message": "ID format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_id"
}
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invalid_idp_entity_id
400 Invalid idp entity id
Please ensure the length of your idp_entity_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_idp_entity_id",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your idp_entity_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_idp_entity_id"
}
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invalid_idp_sso_url
400 Invalid idp sso url
Please ensure the length of your idp_sso_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_idp_sso_url",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your idp_sso_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_idp_sso_url"
}
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invalid_impersonation_reason
400 Invalid impersonation reason
Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_impersonation_reason",
"error_message": "Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_impersonation_reason"
}
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invalid_intermediate_session_token_for_organization
400 Invalid intermediate session token for organization
The intermediate session token is invalid for the requested organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_intermediate_session_token_for_organization",
"error_message": "The intermediate session token is invalid for the requested organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_intermediate_session_token_for_organization"
}
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invalid_invite_redirect_url
400 Invalid invite redirect url
invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_invite_redirect_url",
"error_message": "invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_invite_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_ip_address
400 Invalid ip address
ip_address format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_ip_address",
"error_message": "ip_address format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_ip_address"
}
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invalid_issuer
400 Invalid issuer
Please ensure the length of your issuer is less than or equal to 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_issuer",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your issuer is less than or equal to 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_issuer"
}
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invalid_jwks_url
400 Invalid jwks url
Please ensure the length of your jwks_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_jwks_url",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your jwks_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_jwks_url"
}
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invalid_locale
400 Invalid locale
locale is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_locale",
"error_message": "locale is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_locale"
}
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invalid_login_oauth_url
400 Invalid login oauth url
login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_oauth_url",
"error_message": "login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_login_oauth_url"
}
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invalid_login_redirect_url
400 Invalid login redirect url
login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_redirect_url",
"error_message": "login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_login_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_login_sso_url
400 Invalid login sso url
login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_sso_url",
"error_message": "login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_login_sso_url"
}
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invalid_m2m_client_scope
400 Invalid m2m client scope
The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_m2m_client_scope",
"error_message": "The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_m2m_client_scope"
}
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invalid_m2m_client_status
400 Invalid m2m client status
The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either ‘active’ or ‘disabled’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_m2m_client_status",
"error_message": "The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either 'active' or 'disabled'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_m2m_client_status"
}
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invalid_md_5_hash
400 Invalid md 5 hash
The MD5 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_md_5_hash",
"error_message": "The MD5 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_md_5_hash"
}
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invalid_member_get_fields
400 Invalid member get fields
Please ensure at least one of the following is provided: member_id, email_address.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_member_get_fields",
"error_message": "Please ensure at least one of the following is provided: member_id, email_address.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_member_get_fields"
}
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invalid_method_id
400 Invalid method id
The
method_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example
method_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_method_id",
"error_message": "method_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_method_id"
}
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invalid_mfa_default_method
400 Invalid mfa default method
Attempting to set a default MFA method to an invalid value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_mfa_default_method",
"error_message": "Attempting to set a default MFA method to an invalid value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_mfa_default_method"
}
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invalid_microsoft_tenant_type
400 Invalid microsoft tenant type
Only Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Tenants are permitted to use the Stytch B2B OAuth product. If you are trying to integrate an AAD-B2C account, configure that AAD-B2C tenant as an org-scoped OIDC or SAML connection.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_microsoft_tenant_type",
"error_message": "Only Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Tenants are permitted to use the Stytch B2B OAuth product. If you are trying to integrate an AAD-B2C account, configure that AAD-B2C tenant as an org-scoped OIDC or SAML connection.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_microsoft_tenant_type"
}
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invalid_microsoft_user_principal_name
400 Invalid microsoft user principal name
The User Principal Name associated with the login did not have a matching validated domain.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_microsoft_user_principal_name",
"error_message": "The User Principal Name associated with the login did not have a matching validated domain.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_microsoft_user_principal_name"
}
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invalid_mobile_identifier
400 Invalid mobile identifier
The mobile header sent is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_mobile_identifier",
"error_message": "The mobile header sent is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_mobile_identifier"
}
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invalid_oauth_allowed_tenants_format
400 Invalid oauth allowed tenants format
Tenants must be in the list of supported OAuth Providers. Supported providers are ‘slack’, ‘hubspot’, and ‘github’. Values must be in a list format.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_allowed_tenants_format",
"error_message": "Tenants must be in the list of supported OAuth Providers. Supported providers are 'slack', 'hubspot', and 'github'. Values must be in a list format.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_allowed_tenants_format"
}
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invalid_oauth_provider
400 Invalid oauth provider
We didn’t recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_provider",
"error_message": "We didn't recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_provider"
}
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invalid_oauth_tenant_for_jit_provisioning
400 Invalid oauth tenant for jit provisioning
The OAuth Tenant isn’t valid within the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_tenant_for_jit_provisioning",
"error_message": "The OAuth Tenant isn't valid within the organization's JIT provisioning settings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_tenant_for_jit_provisioning"
}
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invalid_organization_allowed_auth_methods
400 Invalid organization allowed auth methods
Allowed auth methods can only be ‘magic_link’, ‘sso’, ‘password’, ‘email_otp’, ‘google_oauth’, ‘microsoft_oauth’, ‘hubspot_oauth’, ‘slack_oauth’, and/or ‘github_oauth’
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_allowed_auth_methods",
"error_message": "Allowed auth methods can only be 'magic_link', 'sso', 'password', 'email_otp', 'google_oauth', 'microsoft_oauth', 'hubspot_oauth', 'slack_oauth', and/or 'github_oauth'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_allowed_auth_methods"
}
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invalid_organization_allowed_mfa_methods
400 Invalid organization allowed mfa methods
Allowed mfa methods can only be ‘sms_otp’ and/or ‘totp’
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_allowed_mfa_methods",
"error_message": "Allowed mfa methods can only be 'sms_otp' and/or 'totp'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_allowed_mfa_methods"
}
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invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting
400 Invalid organization auth factor setting
The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘NOT_ALLOWED’, ‘RESTRICTED’, or ‘ALL_ALLOWED’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting",
"error_message": "The value provided isn't valid. Valid values are 'NOT_ALLOWED', 'RESTRICTED', or 'ALL_ALLOWED'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting"
}
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invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_email_jit_provisioning
400 Invalid organization auth factor setting for email jit provisioning
Email JIT Provisioning can only be ‘NOT_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘ALL_ALLOWED’
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_email_jit_provisioning",
"error_message": "Email JIT Provisioning can only be 'NOT_ALLOWED' or 'RESTRICTED', never 'ALL_ALLOWED'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_email_jit_provisioning"
}
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invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning
400 Invalid organization auth factor setting for oauth tenant jit provisioning
OAuth Tenant JIT Provisioning can only be ‘NOT_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘ALL_ALLOWED’
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning",
"error_message": "OAuth Tenant JIT Provisioning can only be 'NOT_ALLOWED' or 'RESTRICTED', never 'ALL_ALLOWED'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning"
}
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invalid_organization_auth_method_settings
400 Invalid organization auth method settings
Auth methods can only be ‘ALL_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘NOT_ALLOWED’
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_auth_method_settings",
"error_message": "Auth methods can only be 'ALL_ALLOWED' or 'RESTRICTED', never 'NOT_ALLOWED'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_auth_method_settings"
}
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invalid_organization_external_id
400 Invalid organization external id
The organization_external_id, if provided, must be non-empty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_external_id",
"error_message": "The organization_external_id, if provided, must be non-empty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_external_id"
}
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invalid_organization_id
400 Invalid organization id
organization_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_id",
"error_message": "organization_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_id"
}
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invalid_organization_mfa_factor_setting
400 Invalid organization mfa factor setting
The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘NOT_ALLOWED’, ‘RESTRICTED’, or ‘ALL_ALLOWED’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_mfa_factor_setting",
"error_message": "The value provided isn't valid. Valid values are 'NOT_ALLOWED', 'RESTRICTED', or 'ALL_ALLOWED'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_mfa_factor_setting"
}
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invalid_organization_mfa_policy
400 Invalid organization mfa policy
The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘OPTIONAL’, or ‘REQUIRED_FOR_ALL’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_mfa_policy",
"error_message": "The value provided isn't valid. Valid values are 'OPTIONAL', or 'REQUIRED_FOR_ALL'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_mfa_policy"
}
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invalid_organization_name
400 Invalid organization name
Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_name",
"error_message": "Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_name"
}
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invalid_organization_slug
400 Invalid organization slug
The organization_slug must be at least 2 characters long and may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. At least one character must be alphanumeric.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_slug",
"error_message": "The organization_slug must be at least 2 characters long and may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters '-', '.', '_', or '~'. At least one character must be alphanumeric.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_slug"
}
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invalid_password_id
400 Invalid password id
password_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_id",
"error_message": "password_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_password_id"
}
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invalid_password_reset_redirect_url
400 Invalid password reset redirect url
reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_reset_redirect_url",
"error_message": "reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_password_reset_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity
400 Invalid password strength luds complexity
The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity",
"error_message": "The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity"
}
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invalid_password_strength_luds_length
400 Invalid password strength luds length
The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_strength_luds_length",
"error_message": "The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_password_strength_luds_length"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 algorithm
The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are ‘sha256’ and ‘sha512’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are 'sha256' and 'sha512'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_hash
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 hash
The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_hash",
"error_message": "The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_hash"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 iteration amount
The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_salt
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 salt
The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_salt",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_salt"
}
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invalid_permission_action
400 Invalid permission action
All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_permission_action",
"error_message": "All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_permission_action"
}
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invalid_permission_resource
400 Invalid permission resource
All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_permission_resource",
"error_message": "All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_permission_resource"
}
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invalid_phone_number
400 Invalid phone number
The phone number is invalid, i.e. not properly formatted, or missing.
Common Causes
- If you’re accepting the raw input from a user, they may have included an invalid character, i.e. not a digit.
- If the phone number is missing from the call, you may not be passing the input from the user to your backend.
- [WhatsApp] Recipient has not accepted WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service, or is using an unsupported version of the WhatsApp client for their phone.
Troubleshooting
- If you’re accepting the raw input form a user, make sure you’re sanitizing the input and formatting it properly. Many libraries can help with this, like libphonenumber-js.
- Check that the phone number is properly formatted with the E. 164 format, e.g. “+14155551234”
- Check that the phone number only includes allowed characters, i.e. dashes “555-1234” and parentheses “(415)” are not included.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number",
"error_message": "Phone number format is invalid. Ensure the phone number is in the E.164 format.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number"
}
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invalid_phone_number_country_code
400 Invalid phone number country code
The phone number’s country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Project.
Common Causes
- SMS to phone numbers outside of the US and Canada is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. If you’re interested in sending international SMS, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions, and add credit card details to your account.
- Regardless of whether or not you are enabled for international SMS, Stytch does not support sending SMS to countries on our Unsupported countries list.
Troubleshooting
- Make sure that the country code you’ve provided is correctly formatted.
- Make sure that the country is not included in our Unsupported countries list.
- Make sure that your Stytch project has the phone number’s country code added to its allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_country_code",
"error_message": "The phone number's country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Stytch Workspace. Please see here for additional information: https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_country_code",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_country_code"
}
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invalid_phone_number_docs
400 Invalid phone number docs
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_docs",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_docs"
}
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invalid_phone_number_sandbox
400 Invalid phone number sandbox
Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_sandbox",
"error_message": "Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_sandbox"
}
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invalid_phpass_hash_format
400 Invalid phpass hash format
The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phpass_hash_format",
"error_message": "The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phpass_hash_format"
}
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invalid_phpass_hash_prefix
400 Invalid phpass hash prefix
The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phpass_hash_prefix",
"error_message": "The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with $P$",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_phpass_hash_prefix"
}
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invalid_pkce_code_challenge
400 Invalid pkce code challenge
The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pkce_code_challenge",
"error_message": "The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters '-', '.', '_', or '~'. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pkce_code_challenge"
}
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invalid_pkce_code_verifier
400 Invalid pkce code verifier
The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pkce_code_verifier",
"error_message": "The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters '-', '.', '_', or '~'. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_pkce_code_verifier"
}
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invalid_prepend_salt
400 Invalid prepend salt
The prepend_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_prepend_salt",
"error_message": "The prepend_salt value is not supported because it's too long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_prepend_salt"
}
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invalid_project_id
400 Invalid project id
project_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_id",
"error_message": "project_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_project_id"
}
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invalid_project_id_authentication
400 Invalid project id authentication
The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_id_authentication",
"error_message": "The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new project or confirm an existing project ID please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_project_id_authentication"
}
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invalid_project_name
400 Invalid project name
The project name is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_name",
"error_message": "The project name is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_project_name"
}
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invalid_public_key
400 Invalid public key
Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key",
"error_message": "Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential
400 Invalid public key credential
Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you’re passing a correctly formatted public key credential.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you're passing a correctly formatted public key credential.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data
400 Invalid public key credential invalid authenticator data
Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id
400 Invalid public key credential invalid id
Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature
400 Invalid public key credential invalid signature
Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object
400 Invalid public key credential malformed attestation object
Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json
400 Invalid public key credential malformed client data json
Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing attestation object field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing authenticator data field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing client data json field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing id field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing response field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing signature field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field"
}
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invalid_public_token_id
400 Invalid public token id
The
public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your
public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.
Common Causes
- No
public_tokenwas passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
- The
public_tokenpassed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.
Troubleshooting
- Check that your environment contains your Stytch
public_token.
- Check that you’re passing the
public_tokenin via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_token_id",
"error_message": "public_token_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_public_token_id"
}
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invalid_rbac_custom_role
400 Invalid rbac custom role
You may not use the pre-defined role names of ‘stytch_member’ or ‘stytch_admin’ in your custom roles.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_custom_role",
"error_message": "You may not use the pre-defined role names of 'stytch_member' or 'stytch_admin' in your custom roles.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_custom_role"
}
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invalid_rbac_role_assignment
400 Invalid rbac role assignment
The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_role_assignment",
"error_message": "The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_role_assignment"
}
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invalid_rbac_role_id
400 Invalid rbac role id
The role_id provided is not valid for this project’s RBAC policy.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "The role_id provided is not valid for this project's RBAC policy.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_role_id"
}
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invalid_rbac_scope
400 Invalid rbac scope
Scopes cannot contain whitespace, ’\’, or ’“‘
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_scope",
"error_message": "Scopes cannot contain whitespace, '\\\\', or '\\\"'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_scope"
}
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invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit
400 Invalid rbac stytch role edit
You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit",
"error_message": "You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit"
}
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invalid_recovery_code
400 Invalid recovery code
The recovery_code submitted was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_recovery_code",
"error_message": "The recovery_code submitted was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_recovery_code"
}
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invalid_redirect_url_type
400 Invalid redirect url type
Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_redirect_url_type",
"error_message": "Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_redirect_url_type"
}
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invalid_reply_to_local_part
400 Invalid reply to local part
reply_to_local_part format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_reply_to_local_part",
"error_message": "reply_to_local_part format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_reply_to_local_part"
}
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invalid_request
400 Invalid request
Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request",
"error_message": "Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_request"
}
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invalid_request_id
400 Invalid request id
request_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request_id",
"error_message": "request_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_request_id"
}
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invalid_request_value
400 Invalid request value
Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request_value",
"error_message": "Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_request_value"
}
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invalid_restricted_email_setting
400 Invalid restricted email setting
If either email_jit_provisioning or email_invites is ‘RESTRICTED’, there must be at least one allowed domain.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_restricted_email_setting",
"error_message": "If either email_jit_provisioning or email_invites is 'RESTRICTED', there must be at least one allowed domain.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_restricted_email_setting"
}
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invalid_restricted_oauth_tenants_setting
400 Invalid restricted oauth tenants setting
There must be at least one allowed OAuth Tenant only if oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning is ‘RESTRICTED’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_restricted_oauth_tenants_setting",
"error_message": "There must be at least one allowed OAuth Tenant only if oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning is 'RESTRICTED'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_restricted_oauth_tenants_setting"
}
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invalid_restricted_sso_setting
400 Invalid restricted sso setting
If sso_jit_provisioning is ‘RESTRICTED’, there must be at least one allowed connection.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_restricted_sso_setting",
"error_message": "If sso_jit_provisioning is 'RESTRICTED', there must be at least one allowed connection.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_restricted_sso_setting"
}
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invalid_role
400 Invalid role
Role specified is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_role",
"error_message": "Role specified is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_role"
}
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invalid_saml_metadata_url
400 Invalid saml metadata url
Unable to resolve SAML metadata document. Please ensure that the metadata_url is a valid IdP metadata URL.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_saml_metadata_url",
"error_message": "Unable to resolve SAML metadata document. Please ensure that the metadata_url is a valid IdP metadata URL.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_saml_metadata_url"
}
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invalid_saml_response
400 Invalid saml response
The SAML response could not be validated. Please contact support for additional information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_saml_response",
"error_message": "The SAML response could not be validated. Please contact support for additional information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_saml_response"
}
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invalid_saml_response_email
400 Invalid saml response email
Unable to find a valid email in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection email attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_saml_response_email",
"error_message": "Unable to find a valid email in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection email attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_saml_response_email"
}
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invalid_saml_response_groups
400 Invalid saml response groups
Unable to find valid groups in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection groups attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_saml_response_groups",
"error_message": "Unable to find valid groups in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection groups attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_saml_response_groups"
}
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invalid_scim_idp
400 Invalid scim idp
SCIM IDP format is invalid. IDP must be ‘okta’, ‘microsoft-entra’, ‘cyberark’, ‘jumpcloud’, ‘onelogin’, ‘pingfederate’, ‘rippling’ or ‘generic’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scim_idp",
"error_message": "SCIM IDP format is invalid. IDP must be 'okta', 'microsoft-entra', 'cyberark', 'jumpcloud', 'onelogin', 'pingfederate', 'rippling' or 'generic'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scim_idp"
}
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invalid_scope
400 Invalid scope
Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scope",
"error_message": "Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scope"
}
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invalid_scope_parameter
400 Invalid scope parameter
scopes is not a recognized parameter. Please use
scope instead.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scope_parameter",
"error_message": "`scopes` is not a recognized parameter. Please use `scope` instead.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scope_parameter"
}
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invalid_scrypt_n_parameter
400 Invalid scrypt n parameter
The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_n_parameter",
"error_message": "The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_n_parameter"
}
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invalid_scrypt_parameters
400 Invalid scrypt parameters
The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_parameters",
"error_message": "The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_parameters"
}
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invalid_scrypt_salt_length
400 Invalid scrypt salt length
The salt value is an unsupported length.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_salt_length",
"error_message": "The salt value is an unsupported length.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_salt_length"
}
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invalid_secret_authentication
400 Invalid secret authentication
The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_secret_authentication",
"error_message": "The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_authentication"
}
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invalid_secret_id
400 Invalid secret id
secret_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_secret_id",
"error_message": "secret_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_id"
}
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invalid_session_duration
400 Invalid session duration
The submitted session duration exceeds the maximum session duration allowed for this project. If this is intentional, please update the maximum duration here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_duration",
"error_message": "The submitted session duration exceeds the maximum session duration allowed for this project. If this is intentional, please update the maximum duration here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_duration"
}
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invalid_session_duration_minutes
400 Invalid session duration minutes
session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_duration_minutes",
"error_message": "session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_duration_minutes"
}
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invalid_session_fields
400 Invalid session fields
Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: intermediate_session_token, session_token, session_jwt.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_fields",
"error_message": "Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: intermediate_session_token, session_token, session_jwt.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_fields"
}
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invalid_session_id
400 Invalid session id
session_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_id",
"error_message": "session_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_id"
}
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invalid_session_missing_primary_factor
400 Invalid session missing primary factor
Cannot create a new session without primary factors.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_missing_primary_factor",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new session without primary factors.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_missing_primary_factor"
}
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invalid_session_token
400 Invalid session token
The session_token format is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted). Stytch will return this error if the
session_token or
session_jwt is invalid, e.g. malformed, too few characters, too many etc.
Common Causes
- Your backend or frontend is not properly parsing the session value from where you are storing it, e.g. you’re parsing and passing the key and value instead of just the value.
- You are running automated tests with a placeholder value, e.g. “test-123”, for sessions against our API.
Troubleshooting
- Double check your parsing logic for pulling the
session_tokenor
session_jwt. Make sure that you are only pulling the value itself and preserving the full length of each.
session_tokens are 44 characters long and may include numbers, letters, and special characters.
session_jwts can be arbitrarily long depending upon their contents, and conform to RFC 7519.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_token",
"error_message": "Session token format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_token"
}
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invalid_session_token_docs
400 Invalid session token docs
The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_token_docs",
"error_message": "The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_session_token_docs"
}
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invalid_sha_1_hash
400 Invalid sha 1 hash
The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sha_1_hash",
"error_message": "The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_sha_1_hash"
}
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invalid_sha_512_hash
400 Invalid sha 512 hash
The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sha_512_hash",
"error_message": "The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_sha_512_hash"
}
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invalid_signature_saml_response
400 Invalid signature saml response
The signature in the SAML response is incorrect.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signature_saml_response",
"error_message": "The signature in the SAML response is incorrect.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_signature_saml_response"
}
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invalid_signup_oauth_url
400 Invalid signup oauth url
signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_oauth_url",
"error_message": "signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_oauth_url"
}
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invalid_signup_redirect_url
400 Invalid signup redirect url
signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_redirect_url",
"error_message": "signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_signup_sso_url
400 Invalid signup sso url
signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_sso_url",
"error_message": "signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_sso_url"
}
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invalid_sso_default_connection_id
400 Invalid sso default connection id
SSO Default Connection ID format is invalid
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sso_default_connection_id",
"error_message": "SSO Default Connection ID format is invalid",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_sso_default_connection_id"
}
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invalid_sso_idp
400 Invalid sso idp
SSO IDP format is invalid. IDP must be ‘generic’, ‘okta’, ‘microsoft-entra’, or ‘google-workspace’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sso_idp",
"error_message": "SSO IDP format is invalid. IDP must be 'generic', 'okta', 'microsoft-entra', or 'google-workspace'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_sso_idp"
}
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invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource
400 Invalid stytch prefixed resource
RBAC resources may not be prefixed with
stytch.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource",
"error_message": "RBAC resources may not be prefixed with `stytch`.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource"
}
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invalid_subject
400 Invalid subject
The subject provided is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_subject",
"error_message": "The subject provided is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_subject"
}
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invalid_template_id
400 Invalid template id
template_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_template_id",
"error_message": "template_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_template_id"
}
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invalid_token
400 Invalid token
Token format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token",
"error_message": "Token format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_token"
}
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invalid_token_docs
400 Invalid token docs
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token_docs",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_token_docs"
}
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invalid_token_organization_id_claim
400 Invalid token organization id claim
Token organization_id does not match request organization_id
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token_organization_id_claim",
"error_message": "Token organization_id does not match request organization_id",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_token_organization_id_claim"
}
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invalid_token_url
400 Invalid token url
Please ensure the length of your token_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token_url",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your token_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_token_url"
}
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invalid_totp_code
400 Invalid totp code
The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_totp_code",
"error_message": "The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_totp_code"
}
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invalid_totp_id
400 Invalid totp id
totp_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_totp_id",
"error_message": "totp_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_totp_id"
}
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invalid_trusted_auth_token
400 Invalid trusted auth token
Provided trusted auth token is not valid
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_trusted_auth_token",
"error_message": "Provided trusted auth token is not valid",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_trusted_auth_token"
}
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invalid_url
400 Invalid url
URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_url",
"error_message": "URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use {} as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_url"
}
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invalid_user_agent
400 Invalid user agent
user_agent format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_agent",
"error_message": "user_agent format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_user_agent"
}
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invalid_user_lock_threshold
400 Invalid user lock threshold
User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_lock_threshold",
"error_message": "User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_user_lock_threshold"
}
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invalid_user_lock_ttl
400 Invalid user lock ttl
User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_lock_ttl",
"error_message": "User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_user_lock_ttl"
}
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invalid_userinfo_url
400 Invalid userinfo url
Please ensure the length of your userinfo_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_userinfo_url",
"error_message": "Please ensure the length of your userinfo_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_userinfo_url"
}
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invalid_webauthn_registration_domain
400 Invalid webauthn registration domain
The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_webauthn_registration_domain",
"error_message": "The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_webauthn_registration_domain"
}
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invalid_webauthn_registration_id
400 Invalid webauthn registration id
webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_webauthn_registration_id",
"error_message": "webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_webauthn_registration_id"
}
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invalid_wildcard_action
400 Invalid wildcard action
RBAC actions may not contain the wild character,
*.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_wildcard_action",
"error_message": "RBAC actions may not contain the wild character, `*`.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_wildcard_action"
}
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invalid_x509_certificate
400 Invalid x509 certificate
The SSO connection could not be activated because the x509 certificate provided was not valid
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_x509_certificate",
"error_message": "The SSO connection could not be activated because the x509 certificate provided was not valid",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_x509_certificate"
}
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invalid_xml_from_saml_metadata_url
400 Invalid xml from saml metadata url
The metadata URL contained invalid or malformed XML. Please ensure that it is a valid IdP metadata URL.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_xml_from_saml_metadata_url",
"error_message": "The metadata URL contained invalid or malformed XML. Please ensure that it is a valid IdP metadata URL.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_xml_from_saml_metadata_url"
}
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invalid_xml_saml_response
400 Invalid xml saml response
The SAML response contained invalid or malformed XML.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_xml_saml_response",
"error_message": "The SAML response contained invalid or malformed XML.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#invalid_xml_saml_response"
}
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jwt_invalid_audience
400 Jwt invalid audience
An invalid audience was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_invalid_audience",
"error_message": "An invalid audience was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_invalid_audience"
}
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jwt_invalid_claims
400 Jwt invalid claims
An invalid claim was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_invalid_claims",
"error_message": "An invalid claim was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_invalid_claims"
}
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jwt_invalid_issuer
400 Jwt invalid issuer
An invalid issuer was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_invalid_issuer",
"error_message": "An invalid issuer was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_invalid_issuer"
}
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jwt_template_invalid_json
400 Jwt template invalid json
JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_invalid_json",
"error_message": "JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_template_invalid_json"
}
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jwt_template_invalid_tag
400 Jwt template invalid tag
JWT Template contains an invalid tag.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_invalid_tag",
"error_message": "JWT Template contains an invalid tag.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_template_invalid_tag"
}
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jwt_template_mismatched_tag
400 Jwt template mismatched tag
JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_mismatched_tag",
"error_message": "JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#jwt_template_mismatched_tag"
}
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live_id_used_in_test_environment
400 Live id used in test environment
Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "live_id_used_in_test_environment",
"error_message": "Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#live_id_used_in_test_environment"
}
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m2m_client_already_rotating_secret
400 M2m client already rotating secret
The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_already_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_already_rotating_secret"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_description
400 M2m client invalid client description
M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_description",
"error_message": "M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_description"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_id
400 M2m client invalid client id
M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_id",
"error_message": "M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_id"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_name
400 M2m client invalid client name
M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_name",
"error_message": "M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_name"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_secret
400 M2m client invalid client secret
M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_secret",
"error_message": "M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_secret"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_status
400 M2m client invalid status
M2M Client status must be either ‘active’ or ‘inactive’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_status",
"error_message": "M2M Client status must be either 'active' or 'inactive'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_status"
}
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m2m_client_not_found
400 M2m client not found
The m2m client requested could not be found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The m2m client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_not_found"
}
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m2m_client_not_rotating_secret
400 M2m client not rotating secret
The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_not_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_client_not_rotating_secret"
}
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m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings
400 M2m search expected array of strings
Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings"
}
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m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string
400 M2m search filter name must be string
Expected m2m search operand ‘filter_name’ to be a string.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand 'filter_name' to be a string.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string"
}
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m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized
400 M2m search filter name not recognized
The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized",
"error_message": "The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized"
}
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m2m_search_missing_filter_name
400 M2m search missing filter name
Expected m2m search operand to contain a ‘filter_name’ key.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_missing_filter_name",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand to contain a 'filter_name' key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_search_missing_filter_name"
}
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m2m_search_missing_filter_value
400 M2m search missing filter value
Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_missing_filter_value",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#m2m_search_missing_filter_value"
}
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member_cannot_update_their_email_address
400 Member cannot update their email address
The member performing the action cannot update their own email address.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_cannot_update_their_email_address",
"error_message": "The member performing the action cannot update their own email address.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_cannot_update_their_email_address"
}
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member_dashboard_search_disabled
400 Member dashboard search disabled
Member search is temporarily disabled in the dashboard. Please use the API for any member search queries: see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_dashboard_search_disabled",
"error_message": "Member search is temporarily disabled in the dashboard. Please use the API for any member search queries: see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_dashboard_search_disabled"
}
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member_has_no_active_verified_email
400 Member has no active verified email
The member does not have an active verified email address. Please ensure that the member’s email is verified before proceeding.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_has_no_active_verified_email",
"error_message": "The member does not have an active verified email address. Please ensure that the member's email is verified before proceeding.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_has_no_active_verified_email"
}
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member_impersonation_not_allowed
400 Member impersonation not allowed
Member cannot be impersonated
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_impersonation_not_allowed",
"error_message": "Member cannot be impersonated",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_impersonation_not_allowed"
}
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member_password_not_found
400 Member password not found
Member password not found
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_password_not_found",
"error_message": "Member password not found",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_password_not_found"
}
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member_reset_password
400 Member reset password
member must reset their password
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_reset_password",
"error_message": "member must reset their password",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_reset_password"
}
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member_search_cannot_mix_internal_and_external_member_ids
400 Member search cannot mix internal and external member ids
Cannot mix internal and external member ids for this filter
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_cannot_mix_internal_and_external_member_ids",
"error_message": "Cannot mix internal and external member ids for this filter",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_cannot_mix_internal_and_external_member_ids"
}
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member_search_expected_array_of_strings
400 Member search expected array of strings
Expected member search filter_value to contain an array of strings. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_expected_array_of_strings",
"error_message": "Expected member search filter_value to contain an array of strings. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_expected_array_of_strings"
}
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member_search_expected_boolean
400 Member search expected boolean
Expected member search filter_value to contain a boolean. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_expected_boolean",
"error_message": "Expected member search filter_value to contain a boolean. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_expected_boolean"
}
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member_search_expected_string
400 Member search expected string
Expected member search filter_value to contain a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_expected_string",
"error_message": "Expected member search filter_value to contain a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_expected_string"
}
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member_search_filter_name_must_be_string
400 Member search filter name must be string
Expected member search operand filter_name to be a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_filter_name_must_be_string",
"error_message": "Expected member search operand filter_name to be a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_filter_name_must_be_string"
}
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member_search_filter_name_not_recognized
400 Member search filter name not recognized
The member search operand filter_name was not recognized. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_filter_name_not_recognized",
"error_message": "The member search operand filter_name was not recognized. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_filter_name_not_recognized"
}
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member_search_member_email_fuzzy_too_short
400 Member search member email fuzzy too short
Expected member_email_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_member_email_fuzzy_too_short",
"error_message": "Expected member_email_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_member_email_fuzzy_too_short"
}
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member_search_member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy_too_short
400 Member search member mfa phone number fuzzy too short
Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy_too_short",
"error_message": "Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy_too_short"
}
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member_search_missing_filter_name
400 Member search missing filter name
Expected member search operand to contain a filter_name key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_filter_name",
"error_message": "Expected member search operand to contain a filter_name key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_filter_name"
}
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member_search_missing_filter_value
400 Member search missing filter value
Expected member search operand to contain a filter_value key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_filter_value",
"error_message": "Expected member search operand to contain a filter_value key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_filter_value"
}
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member_search_missing_is_breakglass
400 Member search missing is breakglass
Expected member_is_breakglass to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_is_breakglass",
"error_message": "Expected member_is_breakglass to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_is_breakglass"
}
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member_search_missing_member_email_fuzzy
400 Member search missing member email fuzzy
Expected member_email_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_member_email_fuzzy",
"error_message": "Expected member_email_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_member_email_fuzzy"
}
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member_search_missing_member_emails
400 Member search missing member emails
Expected member_emails to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_member_emails",
"error_message": "Expected member_emails to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_member_emails"
}
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member_search_missing_member_ids
400 Member search missing member ids
Expected member_ids to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_member_ids",
"error_message": "Expected member_ids to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_member_ids"
}
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member_search_missing_member_roles
400 Member search missing member roles
Expected member_roles to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_member_roles",
"error_message": "Expected member_roles to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_member_roles"
}
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member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_number_fuzzy
400 Member search missing mfa member phone number fuzzy
Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_number_fuzzy",
"error_message": "Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_number_fuzzy"
}
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member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_numbers
400 Member search missing mfa member phone numbers
Expected member_mfa_phone_numbers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_numbers",
"error_message": "Expected member_mfa_phone_numbers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_numbers"
}
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member_search_missing_oauth_providers
400 Member search missing oauth providers
Expected member_oauth_providers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_oauth_providers",
"error_message": "Expected member_oauth_providers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_oauth_providers"
}
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member_search_missing_organization_id
400 Member search missing organization id
Expected organization_id to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_organization_id",
"error_message": "Expected organization_id to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_organization_id"
}
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member_search_missing_organization_slug
400 Member search missing organization slug
Expected organization_slug to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_organization_slug",
"error_message": "Expected organization_slug to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_organization_slug"
}
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member_search_missing_organization_slug_fuzzy
400 Member search missing organization slug fuzzy
Expected organization_slug_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_organization_slug_fuzzy",
"error_message": "Expected organization_slug_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_organization_slug_fuzzy"
}
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member_search_missing_password_exists
400 Member search missing password exists
Expected member_password_exists to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_search_missing_password_exists",
"error_message": "Expected member_password_exists to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/400#member_search_missing_password_exists"
}