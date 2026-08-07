Skip to main content

action_available_only_for_active_members

400 Action available only for active members

You may not attach an MFA factor to a member that is not active.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

action_available_only_once_primary_authentication_is_met

400 Action available only once primary authentication is met

You must complete the primary authentication requirements for an organization before completing an MFA flow.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

action_not_allowed_email_domain_is_claimed

400 Action not allowed email domain is claimed

Members with this email domain are restricted to organizations that have claimed this domain.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

active_scim_connection_exists

400 Active scim connection exists

Cannot create a new SCIM connection for the specified organization since the organization already has an active SCIM connection. Organizations may only have one active SCIM connection at a time.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

active_totp_exists

400 Active totp exists

Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

ad_blocker_detected

400 Ad blocker detected

The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

allowed_auth_methods_required_for_restricted

400 Allowed auth methods required for restricted

Allowed auth methods must be set for ‘RESTRICTED’ auth methods

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

allowed_mfa_methods_required_for_restricted

400 Allowed mfa methods required for restricted

Allowed mfa methods must be set for ‘RESTRICTED’ auth methods

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

apple_oauth_config_not_found

400 Apple oauth config not found

The Apple OAuth config was not found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

argon_2_key_length_mismatch

400 Argon 2 key length mismatch

The key_length value doesn’t match the length of the provided hash.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project

400 Authorization endpoint not configured for project

The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad app bundle for stytch sdk

This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad domain for stytch sdk

This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

bad_request

400 Bad request

The submitted request is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad vertical for stytch sdk

The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

billing_not_verified

400 Billing not verified

You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

billing_not_verified_for_email

400 Billing not verified for email

Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

breached_password

400 Breached password

Password doesn’t meet the API’s strength requirements. A password’s strength could be tested with the password strength check endpoint.

Common Causes

  • The password was previously leaked, and the password now appears in the HaveIBeenPwned dataset.

Troubleshooting

  • Use the password strength check endpoint endpoint to get actionable feedback on improving the strength of the password string. This feedback can be passed on to the end user via your UI.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile

400 Cannot add pem file to non pem trusted token profile

This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id

400 Cannot assign default rbac role id

The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_delete_default_email_template

400 Cannot delete default email template

Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_delete_default_sso_connection

400 Cannot delete default sso connection

Please update the default SSO connection setting for this organization to a different SSO connection before deleting.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_delete_email

400 Cannot delete email

Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_delete_last_primary_factor

400 Cannot delete last primary factor

You cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user because that would make their account difficult or impossible to recover. If you want to remove the user from your project, delete the user instead.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_delete_last_sso_verification_key

400 Cannot delete last sso verification key

Cannot delete the last verification certificate for a connection. Please pass in another one before deleting this one.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_preserve_existing_sessions

400 Cannot preserve existing sessions

preserve_existing_sessions cannot be set to true if attempting to update a member’s email.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password

400 Cannot reset password with existing password

Cannot reset user’s password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions

400 Cannot specify wildcard with other actions

If you want to specify wildcard (*) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_toggle_cross_org_passwords_when_password_in_use

400 Cannot toggle cross org passwords when password in use

Cross-organization passwords setting cannot be updated when a member with an active password exists.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user

400 Cannot use webauthn with pending user

WebAuthn can only be used with active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states please see here and here.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

claimed_email_domains_not_supported

400 Claimed email domains not supported

Claimed email domains are not supported for this project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

client_secret_too_long

400 Client secret too long

Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies

400 Cname required to enable http only cookies

You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_already_rotating_secret

400 Connected app already rotating secret

The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_invalid_redirect_url

400 Connected app invalid redirect url

The redirect URL for this client is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_misconfigured_client

400 Connected app misconfigured client

The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_not_rotating_secret

400 Connected app not rotating secret

The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost

400 Connected app redirect url cannot use localhost

The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback

400 Connected app redirect url http scheme must use loopback

The redirect URL for this public client uses an ‘http’ scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with ‘http’ schemes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must include scheme

The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must use http or https scheme

The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘http’ or ‘https’ schemes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must use https scheme

The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘https’ scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

country_code_allowlist_b2b_whatsapp_not_supported

400 Country code allowlist b2b whatsapp not supported

WhatsApp country code allowlist is not supported for B2B projects.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

country_code_allowlist_billing_not_verified

400 Country code allowlist billing not verified

Billing is not verified for this project. Country code allowlist cannot be updated until credit card details are added to your account. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

country_code_allowlist_empty

400 Country code allowlist empty

The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes

400 Country code allowlist invalid country codes

The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cross_org_passwords_enabled

400 Cross org passwords enabled

Cross-organization passwords are enabled for this project. This endpoint is not valid for projects using cross-organization passwords.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cross_org_passwords_not_enabled

400 Cross org passwords not enabled

Cross-organization passwords are not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/password-strength-config.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

custom_claims_too_large

400 Custom claims too large

Custom claims are too large.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

default_mfa_member_missing_factor

400 Default mfa member missing factor

Attempting to set a default MFA method for a member that does not have that auth method active.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

deprecated_endpoint

400 Deprecated endpoint

This endpoint has been deprecated

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

desired_email_deactivated_by_different_member

400 Desired email deactivated by different member

The requested email_address was deactivated for a different member and cannot be used for other members.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

desired_email_updating_for_different_member

400 Desired email updating for different member

The requested email_address is being verified for a different member and cannot be used for other members at the moment.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

downstream_carrier_error

400 Downstream carrier error

The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_custom_hostname_found

400 Duplicate custom hostname found

Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_email

400 Duplicate email

A user with the specified email already exists for this project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_email_for_user

400 Duplicate email for user

The specified email is already tied to this user.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_email_template_vanity_id

400 Duplicate email template vanity id

Email template vanity ID already exists.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_external_sso_connection

400 Duplicate external sso connection

The external SSO connection already exists for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_m2m_client_id

400 Duplicate m2m client id

The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_member_email

400 Duplicate member email

This email already exists for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_member_external_id

400 Duplicate member external id

A member with the specified external_id already exists for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_member_phone_number

400 Duplicate member phone number

A member with the specified phone number already exists for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_member_phone_number_for_member

400 Duplicate member phone number for member

A different phone number is already tied to this member.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_organization

400 Duplicate organization

An organization with the specified name already exists.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_organization_user

400 Duplicate organization user

A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_project_user

400 Duplicate project user

A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_redirect_url

400 Duplicate redirect url

A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_saml_connection

400 Duplicate saml connection

The SAML connection already exists for this organization and IDP.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_saml_response

400 Duplicate saml response

This SAML response has already been seen. Please attempt to log in again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

duplicate_webauthn_registration

400 Duplicate webauthn registration

The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled

400 Dynamic client registration not enabled

Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_jit_provisioning_not_allowed

400 Email jit provisioning not allowed

Email JIT provisioning is not allowed for this organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_unverified_for_reactivation

400 Email unverified for reactivation

The email associated with the member id provided for reactivation is unverified, so the member cannot be reactivated.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_updates_available_only_for_active_members

400 Email updates available only for active members

Members may only update their email address if they are active.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_verification_required

400 Email verification required

There is a password linked to this email, but this email has not been verified for this member yet.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

empty_rbac_resource_id

400 Empty rbac resource id

All resource_ids must be nonempty.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

empty_rbac_role_id

400 Empty rbac role id

All role_ids must be nonempty.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

empty_rbac_scope

400 Empty rbac scope

All scopes must be nonempty.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config

400 Event log streaming bad datadog config

The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config

400 Event log streaming bad grafana loki config

The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type

400 Event log streaming invalid destination type

The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status

400 Event log streaming invalid streaming status

The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations

400 Event log streaming too many destinations

A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

expired_oauth_response

400 Expired oauth response

Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

expired_oidc_response

400 Expired oidc response

Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

expired_saml_response

400 Expired saml response

Too much time has passed since the login flow started. Please attempt to log in again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

expired_totp

400 Expired totp

The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

external_connection_id_not_found

400 External connection id not found

The provided external_connection_id was not found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

external_connection_not_active

400 External connection not active

The provided external_connection_id is not active.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

external_organization_id_same_as_organization_id

400 External organization id same as organization id

The external_organization_id cannot be the same as the organization_id.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

failed_saml_response

400 Failed saml response

The user failed to log in to their IDP, or the IDP failed to authenticate the application.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

forbidden_character_zero_width_space

400 Forbidden character zero width space

Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

id_token_expired

400 Id token expired

ID token is expired.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

id_token_incorrect_audience

400 Id token incorrect audience

ID token’s audience does not match the OAuth configuration’s ID.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

id_token_invalid

400 Id token invalid

ID token is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

id_token_nonce_invalid

400 Id token nonce invalid

The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_access_token_expired

400 Idp access token expired

The access token is expired.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_auth_code_expired

400 Idp auth code expired

The authorization code is expired.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience

400 Idp invalid access token custom audience

Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes

400 Idp invalid access token expiry minutes

Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template

400 Idp invalid access token jwt template

Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_refresh_token_already_used

400 Idp refresh token already used

The refresh token has already been used.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_refresh_token_expired

400 Idp refresh token expired

The refresh token is expired.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

inactive_email

400 Inactive email

The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider.

Common Causes

  • Our email provider received a hard bounce when previously attempting to deliver an email to this email address.
  • This user previously marked an email sent by Stytch as spam.

Troubleshooting

  • Confirm with your user that their email address can now successfully receive emails.
  • If our email provider previously hit a hard bounce but the email address can now successfully receive emails, you can reactivate it via the User management or Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.
  • If the user previously marked a Stytch email as spam but is now interested in receiving Stytch emails again, please reach out to support@stytch.com so that we can reactivate their email address.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

indeterminate_sso_connection_for_organization

400 Indeterminate sso connection for organization

The organization owns more than one SSO Connection. Please specify the specific connection to be used.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

insecure_m2m_client_secret

400 Insecure m2m client secret

The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_append_salt

400 Invalid append salt

The append_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount

400 Invalid argon 2 iteration amount

The iteration_amount value is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argon_2_key_length

400 Invalid argon 2 key length

The key_length value is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argon_2_memory

400 Invalid argon 2 memory

The memory value is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argon_2_salt

400 Invalid argon 2 salt

The salt value is an unsupported length.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argon_2_threads

400 Invalid argon 2 threads

The threads value is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_argument

400 Invalid argument

Invalid argument.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_audience_saml_response

400 Invalid audience saml response

The audience in the SAML response is incorrect.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_authentication_type

400 Invalid authentication type

The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_authenticator_type

400 Invalid authenticator type

Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_authorization_header

400 Invalid authorization header

The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.

Common Causes

  • HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials

Troubleshooting

  • Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
  • Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
  • Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_authorization_url

400 Invalid authorization url

Please ensure the length of your authorization_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_base64_scrypt_hash

400 Invalid base64 scrypt hash

The provided hash isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_base64_scrypt_salt

400 Invalid base64 scrypt salt

The provided salt isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_bcrypt_cost

400 Invalid bcrypt cost

The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_bcrypt_hash

400 Invalid bcrypt hash

The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_callback_id

400 Invalid callback id

The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_captcha_provider_id

400 Invalid captcha provider id

captcha_provider_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_captcha_provider_type

400 Invalid captcha provider type

provider_type should be set to ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb’, ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid’, or ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS’,.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_captcha_threshold

400 Invalid captcha threshold

threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_client_id

400 Invalid client id

Please ensure the length of your client_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_client_secret

400 Invalid client secret

Please ensure the length of your client_secret is less than or equal to 512 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_code

400 Invalid code

Code format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_connected_app_type

400 Invalid connected app type

Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are ‘first_party’, ‘first_party_public’, ‘third_party’, and ‘third_party_public’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_connection_for_jit_provisioning

400 Invalid connection for jit provisioning

The SSO connection isn’t allowed to create new users according to the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_consumer_endpoint

400 Invalid consumer endpoint

This endpoint is only enabled for consumer projects.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_default_url

400 Invalid default url

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_discovery_redirect_url

400 Invalid discovery redirect url

discovery_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_display_name

400 Invalid display name

Please ensure the length of your display name is less than or equal to 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_domain

400 Invalid domain

Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include https:// or a port in this value. Visit the link here for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email

400 Invalid email

The email address is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. Check that the email address is properly formatted and only includes allowed characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_domain

400 Invalid email domain

Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_for_invites

400 Invalid email for invites

The email isn’t valid within the organization’s invite settings.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_for_jit_provisioning

400 Invalid email for jit provisioning

The email isn’t valid within the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_html

400 Invalid email html

email html is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_id

400 Invalid email id

The email_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example email_id.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_plaintext

400 Invalid email plaintext

email plaintext is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_sandbox

400 Invalid email sandbox

Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_subject

400 Invalid email subject

email subject is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_template_content

400 Invalid email template content

The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_email_template_parameters

400 Invalid email template parameters

email plaintext and htmlcontent are both empty.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_expiration

400 Invalid expiration

Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_expiration_otp

400 Invalid expiration otp

expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_from_local_part

400 Invalid from local part

from_local_part format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_google_hosted_domain_error

400 Invalid google hosted domain error

The Hosted Domain associated with the login did not match the domain of the email given.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_hash

400 Invalid hash

hash is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_hash_type

400 Invalid hash type

The hash_type is invalid. Please check here for a list of supported hash types.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_id

400 Invalid id

ID format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_idp_entity_id

400 Invalid idp entity id

Please ensure the length of your idp_entity_id is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_idp_sso_url

400 Invalid idp sso url

Please ensure the length of your idp_sso_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_impersonation_reason

400 Invalid impersonation reason

Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_intermediate_session_token_for_organization

400 Invalid intermediate session token for organization

The intermediate session token is invalid for the requested organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_invite_redirect_url

400 Invalid invite redirect url

invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_ip_address

400 Invalid ip address

ip_address format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_issuer

400 Invalid issuer

Please ensure the length of your issuer is less than or equal to 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_jwks_url

400 Invalid jwks url

Please ensure the length of your jwks_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_locale

400 Invalid locale

locale is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_login_oauth_url

400 Invalid login oauth url

login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_login_redirect_url

400 Invalid login redirect url

login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_login_sso_url

400 Invalid login sso url

login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_m2m_client_scope

400 Invalid m2m client scope

The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_m2m_client_status

400 Invalid m2m client status

The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either ‘active’ or ‘disabled’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_md_5_hash

400 Invalid md 5 hash

The MD5 hash passed is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_member_get_fields

400 Invalid member get fields

Please ensure at least one of the following is provided: member_id, email_address.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_method_id

400 Invalid method id

The method_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example method_id.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_mfa_default_method

400 Invalid mfa default method

Attempting to set a default MFA method to an invalid value.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_microsoft_tenant_type

400 Invalid microsoft tenant type

Only Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Tenants are permitted to use the Stytch B2B OAuth product. If you are trying to integrate an AAD-B2C account, configure that AAD-B2C tenant as an org-scoped OIDC or SAML connection.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_microsoft_user_principal_name

400 Invalid microsoft user principal name

The User Principal Name associated with the login did not have a matching validated domain.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_mobile_identifier

400 Invalid mobile identifier

The mobile header sent is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_oauth_allowed_tenants_format

400 Invalid oauth allowed tenants format

Tenants must be in the list of supported OAuth Providers. Supported providers are ‘slack’, ‘hubspot’, and ‘github’. Values must be in a list format.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_oauth_provider

400 Invalid oauth provider

We didn’t recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_oauth_tenant_for_jit_provisioning

400 Invalid oauth tenant for jit provisioning

The OAuth Tenant isn’t valid within the organization’s JIT provisioning settings.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_allowed_auth_methods

400 Invalid organization allowed auth methods

Allowed auth methods can only be ‘magic_link’, ‘sso’, ‘password’, ‘email_otp’, ‘google_oauth’, ‘microsoft_oauth’, ‘hubspot_oauth’, ‘slack_oauth’, and/or ‘github_oauth’

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_allowed_mfa_methods

400 Invalid organization allowed mfa methods

Allowed mfa methods can only be ‘sms_otp’ and/or ‘totp’

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting

400 Invalid organization auth factor setting

The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘NOT_ALLOWED’, ‘RESTRICTED’, or ‘ALL_ALLOWED’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_email_jit_provisioning

400 Invalid organization auth factor setting for email jit provisioning

Email JIT Provisioning can only be ‘NOT_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘ALL_ALLOWED’

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_auth_factor_setting_for_oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning

400 Invalid organization auth factor setting for oauth tenant jit provisioning

OAuth Tenant JIT Provisioning can only be ‘NOT_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘ALL_ALLOWED’

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_auth_method_settings

400 Invalid organization auth method settings

Auth methods can only be ‘ALL_ALLOWED’ or ‘RESTRICTED’, never ‘NOT_ALLOWED’

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_external_id

400 Invalid organization external id

The organization_external_id, if provided, must be non-empty.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_id

400 Invalid organization id

organization_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_mfa_factor_setting

400 Invalid organization mfa factor setting

The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘NOT_ALLOWED’, ‘RESTRICTED’, or ‘ALL_ALLOWED’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_mfa_policy

400 Invalid organization mfa policy

The value provided isn’t valid. Valid values are ‘OPTIONAL’, or ‘REQUIRED_FOR_ALL’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_name

400 Invalid organization name

Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_organization_slug

400 Invalid organization slug

The organization_slug must be at least 2 characters long and may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. At least one character must be alphanumeric.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_password_id

400 Invalid password id

password_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_password_reset_redirect_url

400 Invalid password reset redirect url

reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity

400 Invalid password strength luds complexity

The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_password_strength_luds_length

400 Invalid password strength luds length

The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 algorithm

The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are ‘sha256’ and ‘sha512’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pbkdf_2_hash

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 hash

The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 iteration amount

The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pbkdf_2_salt

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 salt

The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_permission_action

400 Invalid permission action

All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_permission_resource

400 Invalid permission resource

All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phone_number

400 Invalid phone number

The phone number is invalid, i.e. not properly formatted, or missing.

Common Causes

  • If you’re accepting the raw input from a user, they may have included an invalid character, i.e. not a digit.
  • If the phone number is missing from the call, you may not be passing the input from the user to your backend.
  • [WhatsApp] Recipient has not accepted WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service, or is using an unsupported version of the WhatsApp client for their phone.

Troubleshooting

  • If you’re accepting the raw input form a user, make sure you’re sanitizing the input and formatting it properly. Many libraries can help with this, like libphonenumber-js.
  • Check that the phone number is properly formatted with the E. 164 format, e.g. “+14155551234”
  • Check that the phone number only includes allowed characters, i.e. dashes “555-1234” and parentheses “(415)” are not included.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phone_number_country_code

400 Invalid phone number country code

The phone number’s country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Project.

Common Causes

  • SMS to phone numbers outside of the US and Canada is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. If you’re interested in sending international SMS, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions, and add credit card details to your account.
  • Regardless of whether or not you are enabled for international SMS, Stytch does not support sending SMS to countries on our Unsupported countries list.

Troubleshooting

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phone_number_docs

400 Invalid phone number docs

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phone_number_sandbox

400 Invalid phone number sandbox

Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phpass_hash_format

400 Invalid phpass hash format

The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_phpass_hash_prefix

400 Invalid phpass hash prefix

The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with PP

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pkce_code_challenge

400 Invalid pkce code challenge

The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_pkce_code_verifier

400 Invalid pkce code verifier

The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_prepend_salt

400 Invalid prepend salt

The prepend_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_project_id

400 Invalid project id

project_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_project_id_authentication

400 Invalid project id authentication

The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_project_name

400 Invalid project name

The project name is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key

400 Invalid public key

Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential

400 Invalid public key credential

Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you’re passing a correctly formatted public key credential.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data

400 Invalid public key credential invalid authenticator data

Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id

400 Invalid public key credential invalid id

Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature

400 Invalid public key credential invalid signature

Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object

400 Invalid public key credential malformed attestation object

Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json

400 Invalid public key credential malformed client data json

Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing attestation object field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing authenticator data field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing client data json field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing id field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing response field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing signature field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_public_token_id

400 Invalid public token id

The public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.

Common Causes

  • No public_token was passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
  • The public_token passed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.

Troubleshooting

  • Check that your environment contains your Stytch public_token.
  • Check that you’re passing the public_token in via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_rbac_custom_role

400 Invalid rbac custom role

You may not use the pre-defined role names of ‘stytch_member’ or ‘stytch_admin’ in your custom roles.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_rbac_role_assignment

400 Invalid rbac role assignment

The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_rbac_role_id

400 Invalid rbac role id

The role_id provided is not valid for this project’s RBAC policy.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_rbac_scope

400 Invalid rbac scope

Scopes cannot contain whitespace, ’\’, or ’“‘

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit

400 Invalid rbac stytch role edit

You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_recovery_code

400 Invalid recovery code

The recovery_code submitted was invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_redirect_url_type

400 Invalid redirect url type

Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_reply_to_local_part

400 Invalid reply to local part

reply_to_local_part format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_request

400 Invalid request

Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_request_id

400 Invalid request id

request_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_request_value

400 Invalid request value

Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_restricted_email_setting

400 Invalid restricted email setting

If either email_jit_provisioning or email_invites is ‘RESTRICTED’, there must be at least one allowed domain.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_restricted_oauth_tenants_setting

400 Invalid restricted oauth tenants setting

There must be at least one allowed OAuth Tenant only if oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning is ‘RESTRICTED’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_restricted_sso_setting

400 Invalid restricted sso setting

If sso_jit_provisioning is ‘RESTRICTED’, there must be at least one allowed connection.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_role

400 Invalid role

Role specified is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_saml_metadata_url

400 Invalid saml metadata url

Unable to resolve SAML metadata document. Please ensure that the metadata_url is a valid IdP metadata URL.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_saml_response

400 Invalid saml response

The SAML response could not be validated. Please contact support for additional information.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_saml_response_email

400 Invalid saml response email

Unable to find a valid email in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection email attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_saml_response_groups

400 Invalid saml response groups

Unable to find valid groups in the SAML response. Check that your SAML connection groups attribute mapping matches your provider, or contact support for additional information

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scim_idp

400 Invalid scim idp

SCIM IDP format is invalid. IDP must be ‘okta’, ‘microsoft-entra’, ‘cyberark’, ‘jumpcloud’, ‘onelogin’, ‘pingfederate’, ‘rippling’ or ‘generic’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scope

400 Invalid scope

Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scope_parameter

400 Invalid scope parameter

scopes is not a recognized parameter. Please use scope instead.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scrypt_n_parameter

400 Invalid scrypt n parameter

The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scrypt_parameters

400 Invalid scrypt parameters

The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_scrypt_salt_length

400 Invalid scrypt salt length

The salt value is an unsupported length.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_secret_authentication

400 Invalid secret authentication

The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_secret_id

400 Invalid secret id

secret_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_duration

400 Invalid session duration

The submitted session duration exceeds the maximum session duration allowed for this project. If this is intentional, please update the maximum duration here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_duration_minutes

400 Invalid session duration minutes

session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_fields

400 Invalid session fields

Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: intermediate_session_token, session_token, session_jwt.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_id

400 Invalid session id

session_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_missing_primary_factor

400 Invalid session missing primary factor

Cannot create a new session without primary factors.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_token

400 Invalid session token

The session_token format is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted). Stytch will return this error if the session_token or session_jwt is invalid, e.g. malformed, too few characters, too many etc.

Common Causes

  • Your backend or frontend is not properly parsing the session value from where you are storing it, e.g. you’re parsing and passing the key and value instead of just the value.
  • You are running automated tests with a placeholder value, e.g. “test-123”, for sessions against our API.

Troubleshooting

  • Double check your parsing logic for pulling the session_token or session_jwt. Make sure that you are only pulling the value itself and preserving the full length of each.
  • session_tokens are 44 characters long and may include numbers, letters, and special characters.
  • session_jwts can be arbitrarily long depending upon their contents, and conform to RFC 7519.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_session_token_docs

400 Invalid session token docs

The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_sha_1_hash

400 Invalid sha 1 hash

The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_sha_512_hash

400 Invalid sha 512 hash

The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_signature_saml_response

400 Invalid signature saml response

The signature in the SAML response is incorrect.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_signup_oauth_url

400 Invalid signup oauth url

signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_signup_redirect_url

400 Invalid signup redirect url

signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_signup_sso_url

400 Invalid signup sso url

signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_sso_default_connection_id

400 Invalid sso default connection id

SSO Default Connection ID format is invalid

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_sso_idp

400 Invalid sso idp

SSO IDP format is invalid. IDP must be ‘generic’, ‘okta’, ‘microsoft-entra’, or ‘google-workspace’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource

400 Invalid stytch prefixed resource

RBAC resources may not be prefixed with stytch.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_subject

400 Invalid subject

The subject provided is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_template_id

400 Invalid template id

template_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_token

400 Invalid token

Token format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_token_docs

400 Invalid token docs

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_token_organization_id_claim

400 Invalid token organization id claim

Token organization_id does not match request organization_id

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_token_url

400 Invalid token url

Please ensure the length of your token_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_totp_code

400 Invalid totp code

The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_totp_id

400 Invalid totp id

totp_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_trusted_auth_token

400 Invalid trusted auth token

Provided trusted auth token is not valid

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_url

400 Invalid url

URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_user_agent

400 Invalid user agent

user_agent format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_user_lock_threshold

400 Invalid user lock threshold

User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_user_lock_ttl

400 Invalid user lock ttl

User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_userinfo_url

400 Invalid userinfo url

Please ensure the length of your userinfo_url is less than or equal to 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_webauthn_registration_domain

400 Invalid webauthn registration domain

The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_webauthn_registration_id

400 Invalid webauthn registration id

webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_wildcard_action

400 Invalid wildcard action

RBAC actions may not contain the wild character, *.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_x509_certificate

400 Invalid x509 certificate

The SSO connection could not be activated because the x509 certificate provided was not valid

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_xml_from_saml_metadata_url

400 Invalid xml from saml metadata url

The metadata URL contained invalid or malformed XML. Please ensure that it is a valid IdP metadata URL.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

invalid_xml_saml_response

400 Invalid xml saml response

The SAML response contained invalid or malformed XML.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_invalid_audience

400 Jwt invalid audience

An invalid audience was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_invalid_claims

400 Jwt invalid claims

An invalid claim was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_invalid_issuer

400 Jwt invalid issuer

An invalid issuer was found in the ID token. Please reach out to the application developer for support.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_template_invalid_json

400 Jwt template invalid json

JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_template_invalid_tag

400 Jwt template invalid tag

JWT Template contains an invalid tag.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_template_mismatched_tag

400 Jwt template mismatched tag

JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

live_id_used_in_test_environment

400 Live id used in test environment

Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_already_rotating_secret

400 M2m client already rotating secret

The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_invalid_client_description

400 M2m client invalid client description

M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_invalid_client_id

400 M2m client invalid client id

M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_invalid_client_name

400 M2m client invalid client name

M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_invalid_client_secret

400 M2m client invalid client secret

M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_invalid_status

400 M2m client invalid status

M2M Client status must be either ‘active’ or ‘inactive’.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_not_found

400 M2m client not found

The m2m client requested could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_client_not_rotating_secret

400 M2m client not rotating secret

The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings

400 M2m search expected array of strings

Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string

400 M2m search filter name must be string

Expected m2m search operand ‘filter_name’ to be a string.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized

400 M2m search filter name not recognized

The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_search_missing_filter_name

400 M2m search missing filter name

Expected m2m search operand to contain a ‘filter_name’ key.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

m2m_search_missing_filter_value

400 M2m search missing filter value

Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_cannot_update_their_email_address

400 Member cannot update their email address

The member performing the action cannot update their own email address.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_dashboard_search_disabled

400 Member dashboard search disabled

Member search is temporarily disabled in the dashboard. Please use the API for any member search queries: see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_has_no_active_verified_email

400 Member has no active verified email

The member does not have an active verified email address. Please ensure that the member’s email is verified before proceeding.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_impersonation_not_allowed

400 Member impersonation not allowed

Member cannot be impersonated

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_password_not_found

400 Member password not found

Member password not found

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_reset_password

400 Member reset password

member must reset their password

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_cannot_mix_internal_and_external_member_ids

400 Member search cannot mix internal and external member ids

Cannot mix internal and external member ids for this filter

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_expected_array_of_strings

400 Member search expected array of strings

Expected member search filter_value to contain an array of strings. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_expected_boolean

400 Member search expected boolean

Expected member search filter_value to contain a boolean. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_expected_string

400 Member search expected string

Expected member search filter_value to contain a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_filter_name_must_be_string

400 Member search filter name must be string

Expected member search operand filter_name to be a string. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_filter_name_not_recognized

400 Member search filter name not recognized

The member search operand filter_name was not recognized. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_member_email_fuzzy_too_short

400 Member search member email fuzzy too short

Expected member_email_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy_too_short

400 Member search member mfa phone number fuzzy too short

Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to have a length of at least 3 but it was too short. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_filter_name

400 Member search missing filter name

Expected member search operand to contain a filter_name key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_filter_value

400 Member search missing filter value

Expected member search operand to contain a filter_value key. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_is_breakglass

400 Member search missing is breakglass

Expected member_is_breakglass to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_member_email_fuzzy

400 Member search missing member email fuzzy

Expected member_email_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_member_emails

400 Member search missing member emails

Expected member_emails to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_member_ids

400 Member search missing member ids

Expected member_ids to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_member_roles

400 Member search missing member roles

Expected member_roles to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_number_fuzzy

400 Member search missing mfa member phone number fuzzy

Expected member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_mfa_member_phone_numbers

400 Member search missing mfa member phone numbers

Expected member_mfa_phone_numbers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_oauth_providers

400 Member search missing oauth providers

Expected member_oauth_providers to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_organization_id

400 Member search missing organization id

Expected organization_id to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_organization_slug

400 Member search missing organization slug

Expected organization_slug to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_organization_slug_fuzzy

400 Member search missing organization slug fuzzy

Expected organization_slug_fuzzy to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_search_missing_password_exists

400 Member search missing password exists

Expected member_password_exists to be passed in the search request but it was not. Please see https://stytch.com/docs/b2b/api/search-members for request schema details and examples.

Need help?