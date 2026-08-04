WantAuthnRequestsSigned="true" in their SAML configuration settings. This certificate should be uploaded to the IdP in order to make use of this optional feature.
You can update the signing certificate for a SAML connection by providing a PKCS1 format RSA private key (starting with
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----) in the Update SAML Connection endpoint. Stytch will automatically generate a new X.509 certificate from this private key and return it in the
signing_certificates array. This private key will also be used to sign future SAML SSO Authenticate Start requests.
Verification CertificatesWhen receiving an authentication response from the IdP, Stytch will verify that the response actually originates from the IdP. Stytch will only accept an authentication response from the IdP if the signature of the response is correctly validated with the connection’s stored Verification Certificate, which comes from the IdP. This X.509 certificate is uploaded to Stytch and stored with the specific SAML connection. In the API, you can provide the certificate on a SAML update request. There is a limit of 5 verification certificates per SAML connection. You can delete a connection’s certificate by calling the Delete Verification Certificate endpoint. When uploading a certificate to an IdP or passing a certificate to Stytch, you may encounter the certificate in the form of a PEM file. The signing certificate from Stytch’s Create SAML Connection endpoint is provided as a raw string with newlines.
echo $SIGNING_CERTIFICATE > stytch_signing_certificate.pem
Encryption Private KeysSome identity providers encrypt SAML assertions using a public key. To allow Stytch to decrypt these responses, you can upload the corresponding RSA private key in PKCS1 format via the Update SAML Connection endpoint using the
saml_encryption_private_key field. Each key appears in the
saml_encryption_private_keys array on the SAML Connection object.
To remove a key, call the Delete Encryption Private Key API endpoint. Stytch supports up to five encryption private keys per connection so you can rotate keys without downtime.