This query parameter currently applies to OIDC flows only. Custom parameters passed into SAML SSO flows will be ignored.

Any parameters that should be forwarded to the Identity Provider can be passed as query parameters with the provider_ prefix.

For example, some Identity Providers support a login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the SSO login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the login_hint parameter in your SSO request, include provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter.

We recommend consulting each Identity Provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.