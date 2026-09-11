A client-side endpoint (can only be queried from the user’s browser) that starts the SSO Authentication flow. This endpoint redirects the User to the IdP with all of the information required to complete the SSO Authentication flow. From there, the user signs into their IdP before getting redirected back to Stytch. After verifying the request, Stytch immediately redirects the user back to the
Any SSO Connections created after registering a Custom Domain will be configured to use that domain. After registering your domain, you should replace Stytch’s API domain in requests with your custom domain.
redirect_url configured in the Stytch Dashboard.
When making a request to this endpoint, you must include one of
connection_id or
organization_id. If you use
organization_id, that organization’s default SSO connection will be used for the login flow.
Query parameters
The ID of the SSO connection to use for the login flow.
The
organization_id or
external_id of the organization whose default SSO connection should be used for the login flow.
The public token found in your Stytch Dashboard. Since this endpoint must be called client-side, the public token authenticates the request instead of the project ID and secret.
A base64url encoded SHA256 hash of a one time secret used to validate that the request starts and ends on the same device.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the SSO flow is completed for a Member that already exists. This URL should be a route in your application which will run
sso.authenticate and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Login URL in the Stytch Dashboard. If the field is not specified, the default Login URL will be used.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the SSO flow is completed for a Member that does not yet exist. This URL should be a route in your application which will run
sso.authenticate (see below) and finish the login.
The URL must be configured as a Sign Up URL in the Redirect URL page. If the field is not specified, the default Sign Up URL will be used.
A list of custom scopes that will be requested on this specific SSOStart call, separated by the plus sign (+). These scopes will be requested in addition to any custom scopes defined on the SSO Connection object.
Any parameters that should be forwarded to the Identity Provider can be passed as query parameters with the
This query parameter currently applies to OIDC flows only. Custom parameters passed into SAML SSO flows will be ignored.
provider_ prefix.For example, some Identity Providers support a
login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the SSO login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the
login_hint parameter in your SSO request, include
provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter.We recommend consulting each Identity Provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.
Response
The url to redirect to. This should be handled automatically by the browser.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.