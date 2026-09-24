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organizations.members.deleteMFATOTP wraps the delete member MFA TOTP API endpoint. Use it to delete a MFA registration.
RBAC Enforced MethodThis method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the update.info.delete.mfa-totp Action on the stytch.member Resource.Before using this method, enable Member actions & organization modifications in the Frontend SDK page. To learn more, see our RBAC guide.
The organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session. This method cannot be used to delete the TOTP registrations of Members in other Organizations. Use the Delete Self MFA TOTP method to delete the current Member’s own TOTP registration. To change a Member’s TOTP registration, you must first call this endpoint to delete the existing registration. Existing Member Sessions that include a TOTP authentication factor will not be revoked if the TOTP registration is deleted, and MFA will not be enforced until the Member logs in again. If you wish to enforce MFA immediately after a TOTP registration is deleted, you can do so by prompting the Member to enter a new TOTP registration and calling the Create TOTP method, then calling the TOTP Authenticate method.

Parameters

string
required
The id of the Member whose MFA TOTP registration to delete.

Response

object
The id of the Member whose MFA TOTP registration was deleted.
object
The Member whose MFA TOTP registration was deleted.
object
The Organization of the Member whose MFA TOTP registration was deleted.
string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.