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Stytch’s model streamlines the management and enforcement of permissions with a flexible interface that’s designed for a multi-tenant auth system.

API Reference

Use the RBAC API to check permissions on your backend.

Frontend SDKs

Use the RBAC SDKs to gate UI based on permissions.

RBAC Dashboard

Manage your RBAC policy in the Stytch Dashboard.

The RBAC Policy

An RBAC policy is a governing document that stores all access controls. It is the canonical source for all RBAC authorizations within a Stytch Project, made up of three core concepts:
  • Resources: an abstract entity that your application interacts with
    • Examples: documents, images, users
  • Actions: the specific operations that can be performed on a resource
    • Examples: create, read, update, delete
  • Roles: a named collection of permissions that can be assigned to a member
    • Examples: admin, editor, viewer
The relationship between these three concepts is the foundation for Stytch’s RBAC permissioning model.

Resources

A Resource represents an entity that your application interacts with. It is identified by resource_id, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to freely name a Resource after almost anything. Typically, Resources are modeled after data objects your users of your application create or manage. Such as documents, images, invoices, products, employees, or credit-cards.

Actions

Resources are associated with a specific list of Actions that can be performed on them. Typically, these actions are standard CRUD operations like create, read, update, and delete. However, you can also define more application-specific actions like share, invite, block, and export.

Permissions

A permission is a combination of a Resource and an Action. For example, the permission to read a document or to create an employee.

Roles

A Role is a named collection of permissions. It is identified by role_id, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to name a Role after the persona it represents. For example, you might create an admin role with the following permissions:
  • read: employees
  • create: employees
  • update: employees
  • delete: employees
(Note: you could also use a * wildcard to grant a Role permission to use all possible actions related to a Resource.) And a viewer role with the following permissions:
  • create: employees
  • read: employees

Putting it all together

Create Roles and as many Resources and Actions as your application needs. The more granular you can make your permissions, the more control you have over who can do what in your application. To get started:
  1. Configure your RBAC policy in the Stytch Dashboard or using the Programmatic Workspace Actions API.
  2. Grant permissions by assigning Roles to Members
  3. Use your RBAC policy to gate access in your application.

Default Roles and Resources

Default Resources

Within your RBAC Policies, you’ll find the following five default Resources, prefixed with stytch., that represent core entities in a Stytch Project:
  • stytch.self: access controls for the logged-in user’s Member.
  • stytch.organization: access controls for the Organization.
  • stytch.member: access controls for all Members in the Organization.
  • stytch.sso: access controls for SSO Connections.
  • stytch.scim: access controls for SCIM Connections.
You can view the full list of Actions associated with each Stytch Resource in your Stytch Dashboard.

Default Roles

To manage the default Resources, Stytch provides two default Roles for your convenience:
  • stytch_member: the base Role that’s automatically assigned to all Members. By default, it contains all stytch.self permissions, enabling permissions like updating your own name. It is automatically assigned to all Members, and cannot be removed.
  • stytch_admin: a Role that’s automatically assigned to the Member that creates a new Organization. By default, it includes all permissions for the stytch.organization, stytch.member, and stytch.sso resources.
These default roles cannot be deleted, but you can edit their permissions to suit the needs of your Project. For example, if you wanted to create your own enterprise_admin role as the only role that can manage SSO connections, you could remove the stytch.sso permissions from the stytch_admin Role.