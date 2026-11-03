API Reference
Use the RBAC API to check permissions on your backend.
Frontend SDKs
Use the RBAC SDKs to gate UI based on permissions.
RBAC Dashboard
Manage your RBAC policy in the Stytch Dashboard.
The RBAC PolicyAn RBAC policy is a governing document that stores all access controls. It is the canonical source for all RBAC authorizations within a Stytch Project, made up of three core concepts:
- Resources: an abstract entity that your application interacts with
- Examples:
documents,
images,
users
- Examples:
- Actions: the specific operations that can be performed on a resource
- Examples:
create,
read,
update,
delete
- Examples:
- Roles: a named collection of permissions that can be assigned to a member
- Examples:
admin,
editor,
viewer
- Examples:
ResourcesA Resource represents an entity that your application interacts with. It is identified by
resource_id, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to freely name a Resource after almost anything.
Typically, Resources are modeled after data objects your users of your application create or manage. Such as
documents,
images,
invoices,
products,
employees, or
credit-cards.
ActionsResources are associated with a specific list of Actions that can be performed on them. Typically, these actions are standard CRUD operations like
create,
read,
update, and
delete. However, you can also define more application-specific actions like
share,
invite,
block, and
export.
PermissionsA permission is a combination of a Resource and an Action. For example, the permission to
read a
document or to
create an
employee.
RolesA Role is a named collection of permissions. It is identified by
role_id, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to name a Role after the persona it represents.
For example, you might create an
admin role with the following permissions:
read: employees
create: employees
update: employees
delete: employees
* wildcard to grant a Role permission to use all possible actions related to a Resource.)
And a
viewer role with the following permissions:
create: employees
read: employees
Putting it all togetherCreate Roles and as many Resources and Actions as your application needs. The more granular you can make your permissions, the more control you have over who can do what in your application. To get started:
- Configure your RBAC policy in the Stytch Dashboard or using the Programmatic Workspace Actions API.
- Grant permissions by assigning Roles to Members
- Use your RBAC policy to gate access in your application.
Default Roles and Resources
Default ResourcesWithin your RBAC Policies, you’ll find the following five default Resources, prefixed with
stytch., that represent core entities in a Stytch Project:
stytch.self: access controls for the logged-in user’s Member.
stytch.organization: access controls for the Organization.
stytch.member: access controls for all Members in the Organization.
stytch.sso: access controls for SSO Connections.
stytch.scim: access controls for SCIM Connections.
Default RolesTo manage the default Resources, Stytch provides two default Roles for your convenience:
stytch_member: the base Role that’s automatically assigned to all Members. By default, it contains all
stytch.selfpermissions, enabling permissions like updating your own name. It is automatically assigned to all Members, and cannot be removed.
stytch_admin: a Role that’s automatically assigned to the Member that creates a new Organization. By default, it includes all permissions for the
stytch.organization,
stytch.member, and
stytch.ssoresources.
enterprise_admin role as the only role that can manage SSO connections, you could remove the
stytch.sso permissions from the
stytch_admin Role.