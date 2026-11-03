Use Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to manage access to specific resources

Stytch’s RBAC model streamlines the management and enforcement of permissions with a flexible interface that’s designed for a multi-tenant auth system.

API Reference Use the RBAC API to check permissions on your backend. Frontend SDKs Use the RBAC SDKs to gate UI based on permissions. RBAC Dashboard Manage your RBAC policy in the Stytch Dashboard.

​ The RBAC Policy

An RBAC policy is a governing document that stores all access controls. It is the canonical source for all RBAC authorizations within a Stytch Project, made up of three core concepts:

Resources : an abstract entity that your application interacts with Examples: documents , images , users

: an abstract entity that your application interacts with Actions : the specific operations that can be performed on a resource Examples: create , read , update , delete

: the specific operations that can be performed on a resource Roles : a named collection of permissions that can be assigned to a member Examples: admin , editor , viewer

: a named collection of permissions that can be assigned to a member

The relationship between these three concepts is the foundation for Stytch’s RBAC permissioning model.

resource_id , a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to freely name a Resource after almost anything. Resource represents an entity that your application interacts with. It is identified by, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to freely name a Resource after almost anything.

Typically, Resources are modeled after data objects your users of your application create or manage. Such as documents , images , invoices , products , employees , or credit-cards .

Resources are associated with a specific list of Actions that can be performed on them.

Typically, these actions are standard CRUD operations like create , read , update , and delete . However, you can also define more application-specific actions like share , invite , block , and export .

A permission is a combination of a Resource and an Action. For example, the permission to read a document or to create an employee .

role_id , a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to name a Role after the persona it represents. Role is a named collection of permissions. It is identified by, a unique, user-inputted string that allows you to name a Role after the persona it represents.

For example, you might create an admin role with the following permissions:

read: employees

create: employees

update: employees

delete: employees

(Note: you could also use a * wildcard to grant a Role permission to use all possible actions related to a Resource.)

And a viewer role with the following permissions:

create: employees

read: employees

​ Putting it all together

Create Roles and as many Resources and Actions as your application needs. The more granular you can make your permissions, the more control you have over who can do what in your application.

To get started:

​ Default Roles and Resources

​ Default Resources

Within your RBAC Policies, you’ll find the following five default Resources, prefixed with stytch. , that represent core entities in a Stytch Project:

stytch.self : access controls for the logged-in user’s Member.

: access controls for the logged-in user’s Member. stytch.organization : access controls for the Organization.

: access controls for the Organization. stytch.member : access controls for all Members in the Organization.

: access controls for all Members in the Organization. stytch.sso : access controls for SSO Connections.

: access controls for SSO Connections. stytch.scim : access controls for SCIM Connections.

You can view the full list of Actions associated with each Stytch Resource in your Stytch Dashboard

​ Default Roles

To manage the default Resources, Stytch provides two default Roles for your convenience:

stytch_member : the base Role that’s automatically assigned to all Members. By default, it contains all stytch.self permissions, enabling permissions like updating your own name. It is automatically assigned to all Members, and cannot be removed.

By default, it contains all permissions, enabling permissions like updating your own name. It is automatically assigned to all Members, and cannot be removed. stytch_admin : a Role that’s automatically assigned to the Member that creates a new Organization. By default, it includes all permissions for the stytch.organization , stytch.member , and stytch.sso resources.