sso.start() starts an SSO flow by redirecting the browser to Stytch’s SSO Start endpoint. The method will also generate a PKCE
code_verifier and store it in localstorage on the device.
Parameters
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SSO
connection_id for a Member.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the SSO flow is completed for a Member that already exists. This URL should be a route in your application which will run
sso.authenticate and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Login URL in the Stytch Dashboard. If the field is not specified, the default Login URL will be used.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the SSO flow is completed for a Member that does not yet exist. This URL should be a route in your application which will run sso.authenticate (see below) and finish the signup.The URL must be configured as a Signup URL in the Stytch Dashboard. If the field is not specified, the default Signup URL will be used.
An object with any additional parameters that you’d like to pass along to the Identity Provider in the OIDC SSO flow.For example, some Identity Providers support a
This parameter currently applies to OIDC flows only. Custom parameters passed into SAML SSO flows will be ignored.
login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the SSO login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the
login_hint parameter in your SSO request, set the
providerParams value to
{ 'login_hint': 'example@email.com' }.We recommend consulting each Identity Provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.