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Stytch will automatically save the Session in two cookies:

  • stytch_session that will contain the opaque session token returned from the API
  • stytch_session_jwt that will contain the session JWT returned from the API
For example, if you load the SDK on https://app.mycoolsite.com it will set
  • document.cookie = stytch_session=secret-session; domain=app.mycoolsite.com; path=/; SameSite=Lax; Secure; max-age=whenever-it-expires
  • document.cookie = stytch_session_jwt=eyJhxxx.xxx.xxx; domain=app.mycoolsite.com; path=/; SameSite=Lax; Secure; max-age=whenever-it-expires
If you load the SDK on localhost, we will not mark the cookies as secure.
The Stytch Client allows you to configure the following directives and values related to cookie management.
If you’re using HttpOnly cookies, none of the below options are available. Cookies are written by the backend, not the JavaScript SDK.
To override the defaults, set the desired values in the cookieOptions and pass it as part of the optional second parameter object when initializing the Stytch Client.

HttpOnly cookies

By default, cookies are managed by the SDK running in the client and are not marked as HttpOnly. For enhanced security, you can enable the use of HttpOnly cookies for your project. This moves cookie management from the client to Stytch’s backend, which makes it possible to mark cookies as HttpOnly. When HttpOnly cookies are used, Stytch’s backend will set the Domain of the cookies to the parent of your custom domain. Note that cookies are accessible to the Domain specified and its subdomains. For example:
  • If your custom domain is login.example.com, the Domain would be set to example.com. The cookies would be accessible to example.com and its subdomains.
  • If your custom domain is login.app.example.com, the Domain would be set to app.example.com. The cookies would be accessible to app.example.com and its subdomains, but not to example.com.
Before enabling HttpOnly cookies, there are some important considerations:
  • Using HttpOnly cookies requires a custom domain. This allows Stytch’s backend to set cookies in a first-party context for your domain.
  • Using HttpOnly cookies will make session tokens inaccessible to client-side JavaScript. This includes opaque session tokens (stytch_session), JWT tokens (stytch_session_jwt), and intermediate session tokens (stytch_intermediate_session_token). These values will also be omitted from response bodies returned to the client from methods like stytch.session.authenticate().
  • stytch.session.getTokens() will no longer return session tokens when an active session exists. If you have any frontend code that depends on these values, you will need to change it.
  • stytch.session.updateSession() will only work if there is not an existing session token set using a cookie marked HttpOnly. If you use updateSession, make sure your cookieOptions are configured to match the domain and cookie names used by Stytch’s backend.
  • When the HttpOnly cookies setting is “Enforced”, Stytch will only accept browser requests for your project that use your custom domain. Requests that try to access Stytch using other domains, including api.stytch.com, will be rejected.
  • cookieOptions does not apply to HttpOnly cookies.
  • HttpOnly cookies are only supported in your live environment.

Enabling HttpOnly cookies

  1. Configure a custom domain for your application (see our guide).
  2. In the Stytch Dashboard, under Frontend SDK, go to “Optional configuration” and change the HttpOnly cookies setting to “Enabled”. This allows Stytch to start setting HttpOnly cookies when accessed through your custom domain, but still allows requests that do not use your custom domain.
  3. In your application, set the customBaseUrl option in your Stytch client configuration to your custom domain. This field tell the SDK to use your custom domain for requests. We recommend initially changing this setting in a staging environment or for a limited set of test users.
  4. Verify that your application behaves as expected. The stytch_session and stytch_session_jwt cookies should now be marked as HttpOnly.
  5. When you have finished testing and have ensured that all users of your application are using your custom domain, change the HttpOnly cookies setting on the Frontend SDK page to “Enforced”. This will block all browser SDK requests that do not use your custom domain, which will prevent client-side JavaScript from accessing session tokens.

Disabling HttpOnly cookies

You can stop using HttpOnly cookies by removing the customBaseUrl setting from your Stytch client configuration. Be aware that this will not remove existing HttpOnly cookies, which the SDK will be unable to access. To avoid disrupting existing user sessions, have your backend replace HttpOnly cookies with non-HttpOnly cookies.

Authenticating sessions on your backend

Since the session is stored in the site’s cookies, the browser will include these cookies in the request headers to your backend if they share a domain. For any protected requests, your backend should validate either the stytch_session or stytch_session_jwt before processing with the request. The session may be validated using any Backend SDK.

Validating the opaque session in Node.js / Express.

Validating the JWT in Node.js / Express.