​ getRoleDisplayName (role: Role) => string A function that returns the display name for a role. By default, the role.role_id is used as the display name.

​ getRoleDescription (role: Role) => string A function that returns the description for a role. By default, the role.description is used as is.

​ getRoleSortOrder (roles: Role[]) => string[] A function that determines the sort order of the roles. Returns a list of role IDs in the desired order.

​ testLoginRedirectURL string The URL used when testing SSO connections via the test button on the SSO Connection Details screen. If this value is not passed, the default login_redirect_url that you set in your Dashboard is used.