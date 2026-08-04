The products array allows you to specify the authentication methods that you would like to expose to your users.

The order of the products that you include here will also be the order in which they appear in the login form, with the first product specified appearing at the top of the login form.

Currently the JavaScript B2B SDK supports our emailMagicLinks , oauth , sso , and passwords products.

emailMagicLinks and oauth are supported in both authentication flow types, whereas sso is only supported in the Organization authentication flow type. passwords is always supported in the Organization authentication flow type, but is also supported in the Discovery flow if cross-org passwords are enabled for the project.