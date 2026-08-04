See also: React Native deep linking guide
magicLinks.email.discovery.send wraps the send discovery email endpoint.
After the user clicks the discovery link, use the authenticate discovery magic link method to complete authentication.
Parameters
The email address to send the discovery Magic Link to.
The URL that the end user clicks from the discovery Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in your application that displays the user’s discovered organizations and allows them to authenticate into one.If this value is not passed, the default discovery redirect URL that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default discovery redirect URL, an error is returned.
The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the Discovery email, in minutes. Defaults to 60 minutes. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).
Use a custom template for discovery emails. By default, it will use your default email template. The template must be from Stytch’s built-in customizations or a custom HTML email for Discovery - Login.
Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag, e.g. “en”.Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.