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organizations.members.unlinkRetiredEmail wraps the unlink retired member email endpoint. Use it to unlink a retired email address from a so that it can be used by other Members of that .
RBAC Enforced MethodThis method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the update.info.unlink.retired-email Action on the stytch.member Resource.Before using this method, enable Member actions & organization modifications in the Frontend SDK page. To learn more, see our RBAC guide.
Use the Unlink Self Retired Email method when the Member is unlinking their own retired email.

Parameters

string
required
The id of the Member whose retired email address to unlink.
string
The id of the email address to unlink.You can provide either the email_id or the email_address parameter. If both are provided, they must refer to the same email.
string
The email address to unlink.You can provide either the email_id or the email_address parameter. If both are provided, they must refer to the same email.

Response

object
The id of the Member whose retired email address was unlinked.
object
The Member whose retired email address was unlinked.
object
The Organization of the Member whose retired email address was unlinked.
string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.