This parameter currently applies to OIDC flows only. Custom parameters passed into SAML SSO flows will be ignored.

An object with any additional parameters that you’d like to pass along to the Identity Provider in the OIDC SSO flow.

For example, some Identity Providers support a login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the SSO login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the login_hint parameter in your SSO request, set the providerParams value to { 'login_hint': 'example@email.com' } .

We recommend consulting each Identity Provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.