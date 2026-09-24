"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

Get the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) for your Stytch project. This is the same JWKS used in the session JWKS endpoint. This endpoint uses your Custom Domain

Within the JWKS, the JSON Web Keys are rotated every ~6 months. Upon rotation, new JWTs will be signed using the new key, and both keys will be returned by this endpoint for a period of 1 month. JWKS can be used to validate your Connected App’s access tokens and ID tokens

If you’re using one of our backend SDKs , the JSON Web Key (JWK) rotation will be handled for you.

If you’re using your own JWT validation library, many have built-in support for JWK rotation, and you’ll just need to supply this API endpoint. If not, your application should decide which JWK to use for validation by inspecting the kid value.

No authentication is needed for this endpoint.

This endpoint displays JSON Web Keys as described in RFC-7517 . See our blog for more information on JSON Web Keys.

We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/.well-known/jwks.json

​ keys array An array of JWK objects.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.