- All ID Tokens will always contain the
iss,
sub,
aud,
exp,
nbf, and
iatclaims.
- If the
profilescope is granted, the
name,
given_name,
family_name,
profile_picture, and
localeclaims will be returned.
- If the
email_verifiedclaims will be returned.
- If the
phonescope is granted, the
phone_numberand
phone_number_verifiedclaims will be returned.
Fields
The issuer of the token. By default, this is your project’s Custom Domain, or
stytch.com/${projectId} if the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the Custom Domain guide for more information.
The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.
The audience (
client_id) that the token is intended for. Additional custom audiences can be defined for the token by setting the
access_token_custom_audience parameter on the client object.
The expiration time of the token, expressed as a Unix timestamp.
The time before which the JWT must not be accepted for processing, expressed as a Unix timestamp.
The time at which the token was issued, expressed as a Unix timestamp.
The full name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The given (first) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The middle name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The family (last) name of the end-user. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The URL of the end-user’s profile picture. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The end-user’s locale, typically in the form of a language tag (e.g., “en-US”). This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
profile scope.
The end-user’s email address. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
email scope.
Indicates whether the end-user’s email address has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
email scope.
The end-user’s phone number. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
phone scope.
Indicates whether the end-user’s phone number has been verified. This claim is only returned when the client is granted the
phone scope.