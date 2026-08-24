Initiates a request for authorization of a Connected App to access a User’s account.

Call this endpoint using the query parameters from an OAuth Authorization request. This endpoint validates various fields ( scope , client_id , redirect_uri , prompt , etc…) are correct and returns relevant information for rendering an OAuth Consent Screen.

We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.

This endpoint returns:

A public representation of the Connected App requesting authorization

Whether explicit user consent must be granted before proceeding with the authorization

A list of scopes the user has the ability to grant the Connected App

Use this response to prompt the user for consent (if necessary) before calling the Submit OAuth Authorization endpoint.

Exactly one of the following must be provided to identify the user granting authorization:

user_id

session_token

session_jwt

session_token or session_jwt is passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the user’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the If aoris passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the user’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the Exchange Access Token flow.