// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ["openid"],
};
client.IDP.OAuth.AuthorizeStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/idp/oauth"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/stytchapi"
)
func main() {
client, err := stytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &oauth.AuthorizeStartParams{
ClientID: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
RedirectURI: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
ResponseType: "code",
Scopes: []string{"openid"},
}
resp, err := client.IDP.OAuth.AuthorizeStart(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeStartRequest;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AuthorizeStartRequest params = new AuthorizeStartRequest();
params.setClientId("connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888");
params.setRedirectUri("https://app.example/oauth/callback");
params.setResponseType("code");
params.setScopes(new String("openid"));
Object result = StytchClient.getIDP().getOAuth().authorizeStart(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeStartRequest
fun main() {
StytchClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchClient.idp.oauth.authorizeStart(
AuthorizeStartRequest(
clientId = "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirectUri = "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
responseType = "code",
scopes = arrayOf("openid"),
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ["openid"],
};
client.idp.oauth.authorizeStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->idp->oauth->authorize_start([
'client_id' => 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888',
'redirect_uri' => 'https://app.example/oauth/callback',
'response_type' => 'code',
'scopes' => ['openid'],
]);
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
from stytch import Client
client = Client(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
client_id="connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri="https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type="code",
scopes=["openid"],
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
require 'stytch'
client = Stytch::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ['openid']
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
use stytch::consumer::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::idp_oauth::AuthorizeStartRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
AuthorizeStartRequest{
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: vec!["openid"],
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
"redirect_uri": "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
"response_type": "code",
"scopes": ["openid"]
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"user": {
"user_id": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"status": "<string>",
"phone_numbers": [
{
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"webauthn_registrations": [
{
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>",
"verified": true,
"authenticator_type": "<string>",
"name": "<string>"
}
],
"providers": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"oauth_user_registration_id": "<string>"
}
],
"totps": [
{
"totp_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"crypto_wallets": [
{
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"biometric_registrations": [
{
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"name": {
"first_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"last_name": "<string>"
},
"created_at": "<string>",
"password": {
"password_id": "<string>",
"requires_reset": true
},
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"client": {
"client_id": "<string>",
"client_name": "<string>",
"client_description": "<string>",
"client_type": "<string>",
"logo_url": "<string>"
},
"consent_required": true,
"scope_results": [
{
"scope": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"is_grantable": true
}
],
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Start OAuth Authorization
Initiates a request for authorization of a Connected App
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ["openid"],
};
client.IDP.OAuth.AuthorizeStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/idp/oauth"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/stytchapi"
)
func main() {
client, err := stytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &oauth.AuthorizeStartParams{
ClientID: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
RedirectURI: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
ResponseType: "code",
Scopes: []string{"openid"},
}
resp, err := client.IDP.OAuth.AuthorizeStart(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeStartRequest;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AuthorizeStartRequest params = new AuthorizeStartRequest();
params.setClientId("connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888");
params.setRedirectUri("https://app.example/oauth/callback");
params.setResponseType("code");
params.setScopes(new String("openid"));
Object result = StytchClient.getIDP().getOAuth().authorizeStart(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeStartRequest
fun main() {
StytchClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchClient.idp.oauth.authorizeStart(
AuthorizeStartRequest(
clientId = "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirectUri = "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
responseType = "code",
scopes = arrayOf("openid"),
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ["openid"],
};
client.idp.oauth.authorizeStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->idp->oauth->authorize_start([
'client_id' => 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888',
'redirect_uri' => 'https://app.example/oauth/callback',
'response_type' => 'code',
'scopes' => ['openid'],
]);
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
from stytch import Client
client = Client(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
client_id="connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri="https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type="code",
scopes=["openid"],
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
require 'stytch'
client = Stytch::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: ['openid']
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
use stytch::consumer::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::idp_oauth::AuthorizeStartRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize_start(
AuthorizeStartRequest{
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
scopes: vec!["openid"],
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/idp/oauth/authorize/start \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"client_id": "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
"redirect_uri": "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
"response_type": "code",
"scopes": ["openid"]
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"user": {
"user_id": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"status": "<string>",
"phone_numbers": [
{
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"webauthn_registrations": [
{
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>",
"verified": true,
"authenticator_type": "<string>",
"name": "<string>"
}
],
"providers": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"oauth_user_registration_id": "<string>"
}
],
"totps": [
{
"totp_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"crypto_wallets": [
{
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"biometric_registrations": [
{
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"name": {
"first_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"last_name": "<string>"
},
"created_at": "<string>",
"password": {
"password_id": "<string>",
"requires_reset": true
},
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"client": {
"client_id": "<string>",
"client_name": "<string>",
"client_description": "<string>",
"client_type": "<string>",
"logo_url": "<string>"
},
"consent_required": true,
"scope_results": [
{
"scope": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"is_grantable": true
}
],
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
scope,
client_id,
redirect_uri,
prompt, etc…) are correct and returns relevant information for rendering an OAuth Consent Screen.
- A public representation of the Connected App requesting authorization
- Whether explicit user consent must be granted before proceeding with the authorization
- A list of scopes the user has the ability to grant the Connected App
user_id
session_token
session_jwt
session_token or
session_jwt is passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the user’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the Exchange Access Token flow.
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
The ID of the Connected App client.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the
authorization_code grant.
The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is
code.
An array of scopes requested by the client.
The unique ID of a specific User. You may use an
external_id here if one is set for the user.
The
session_token associated with a User's existing Session.
The
session_jwt associated with a User's existing Session.
Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only
consent is supported today.
Response
Successful response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The unique ID of the affected User.
The
user object affected by this API call. See the Get user endpoint for complete response field details.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Whether the user must provide explicit consent for the authorization request.
Details about each requested scope.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes