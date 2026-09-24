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Examine and introspect an access token locally. All standard and custom claims will be returned. No network calls are made when invoking this API method. An error will be thrown if the token is not active. This method supports only access tokens. If an authorization_check object is passed in, this method will also check if the token contains scopes that are authorized to perform the specified action on the resource_id in the specified Organization.

Body

string
required
The token to introspect.

Response

string
The scopes granted to the token.
string
The type of the token. Possible values are access_token and refresh_token.
string
The expiration time of the token, expressed as a Unix timestamp.
string
The time at which the token was issued, expressed as a Unix timestamp.
string
The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.
string
The issuer of the token. This is the domain of your project, e.g. https://$ by default, or stytch.com/PROJECT_ID if the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the Custom Domain guide for more information.
string
The audience (project_id) that the token is intended for. Additional custom audiences can be defined for the token by setting the access_token_custom_audience parameter on the client object.