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active_totp_exists

400 Active totp exists

Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.

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ad_blocker_detected

400 Ad blocker detected

The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.

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allow_list_max_exceeded

400 Allow list max exceeded

The number of user methods registered to the allow list has exceeded the maximum of 500.

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apple_oauth_config_not_found

400 Apple oauth config not found

The Apple OAuth config was not found.

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argon_2_key_length_mismatch

400 Argon 2 key length mismatch

The key_length value doesn’t match the length of the provided hash.

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authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project

400 Authorization endpoint not configured for project

The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.

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bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad app bundle for stytch sdk

This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration

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bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad domain for stytch sdk

This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration

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bad_request

400 Bad request

The submitted request is invalid.

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bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk

400 Bad vertical for stytch sdk

The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.

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billing_not_verified

400 Billing not verified

You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.

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billing_not_verified_for_email

400 Billing not verified for email

Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.

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breached_password

400 Breached password

Password doesn’t meet the API’s strength requirements. A password’s strength could be tested with the password strength check endpoint.

Common Causes

  • The password was previously leaked, and the password now appears in the HaveIBeenPwned dataset.

Troubleshooting

  • Use the password strength check endpoint endpoint to get actionable feedback on improving the strength of the password string. This feedback can be passed on to the end user via your UI.

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bulk_migrate_invalid_user_count

400 Bulk migrate invalid user count

The number of users passed to bulk migrate password was invalid.

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cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile

400 Cannot add pem file to non pem trusted token profile

This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files

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cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id

400 Cannot assign default rbac role id

The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.

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cannot_delete_default_email_template

400 Cannot delete default email template

Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.

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cannot_delete_email

400 Cannot delete email

Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.

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cannot_delete_last_primary_factor

400 Cannot delete last primary factor

You cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user because that would make their account difficult or impossible to recover. If you want to remove the user from your project, delete the user instead.

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cannot_remove_primary_auth_mechanism

400 Cannot remove primary auth mechanism

If you remove this factor, the user will be unable to log in.

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cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password

400 Cannot reset password with existing password

Cannot reset user’s password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.

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cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions

400 Cannot specify wildcard with other actions

If you want to specify wildcard (*) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.

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cannot_use_biometrics_with_pending_user

400 Cannot use biometrics with pending user

Mobile biometrics can only be used for active users.

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cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user

400 Cannot use webauthn with pending user

WebAuthn can only be used with active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states please see here and here.

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client_secret_too_long

400 Client secret too long

Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.

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cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies

400 Cname required to enable http only cookies

You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.

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connected_app_already_rotating_secret

400 Connected app already rotating secret

The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.

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connected_app_invalid_redirect_url

400 Connected app invalid redirect url

The redirect URL for this client is invalid.

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connected_app_misconfigured_client

400 Connected app misconfigured client

The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.

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connected_app_not_rotating_secret

400 Connected app not rotating secret

The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.

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connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost

400 Connected app redirect url cannot use localhost

The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.

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connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback

400 Connected app redirect url http scheme must use loopback

The redirect URL for this public client uses an ‘http’ scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with ‘http’ schemes.

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connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must include scheme

The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.

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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must use http or https scheme

The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘http’ or ‘https’ schemes.

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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme

400 Connected app redirect url must use https scheme

The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘https’ scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed

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could_not_parse_biometric_signature

400 Could not parse biometric signature

Could not parse the biometric signature. The field should be base64 encoded.

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country_code_allowlist_empty

400 Country code allowlist empty

The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.

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country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes

400 Country code allowlist invalid country codes

The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.

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crypto_wallet_type_incompatible_with_siwe

400 Crypto wallet type incompatible with siwe

You may only pass in siwe_params if the wallet type is Ethereum.

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custom_claims_too_large

400 Custom claims too large

Custom claims are too large.

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deny_list_max_exceeded

400 Deny list max exceeded

The number of user methods registered to the deny list has exceeded the maximum of 500.

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deprecated_endpoint

400 Deprecated endpoint

This endpoint has been deprecated

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downstream_carrier_error

400 Downstream carrier error

The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.

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duplicate_biometric_registration

400 Duplicate biometric registration

This biometric public key has already been registered. Please register a different key.

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duplicate_custom_hostname_found

400 Duplicate custom hostname found

Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.

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duplicate_email

400 Duplicate email

A user with the specified email already exists for this project.

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duplicate_email_for_user

400 Duplicate email for user

The specified email is already tied to this user.

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duplicate_m2m_client_id

400 Duplicate m2m client id

The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.

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duplicate_organization

400 Duplicate organization

An organization with the specified name already exists.

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duplicate_organization_user

400 Duplicate organization user

A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.

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duplicate_phone_number

400 Duplicate phone number

The phone number provided is already associated with an existing Stytch user.

Common Causes

  • You’re attempting to create a new Stytch user with a phone number that already belongs to an existing user.

Troubleshooting

  • Instead of creating a new user, locate the existing user via our Search users endpoint. You can search by user phone number by adding a phone_number filter to your search request.

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duplicate_phone_number_for_user

400 Duplicate phone number for user

The specified phone number is already tied to this user.

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duplicate_project_user

400 Duplicate project user

A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.

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duplicate_redirect_url

400 Duplicate redirect url

A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.

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duplicate_user_external_id

400 Duplicate user external id

A user with the specified external_id already exists for this project.

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duplicate_wallet_address

400 Duplicate wallet address

A user with the specified crypto wallet address already exists for this project.

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duplicate_wallet_address_for_user

400 Duplicate wallet address for user

The specified crypto wallet address is already tied to this user.

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duplicate_webauthn_registration

400 Duplicate webauthn registration

The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.

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dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled

400 Dynamic client registration not enabled

Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.

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empty_rbac_resource_id

400 Empty rbac resource id

All resource_ids must be nonempty.

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empty_rbac_role_id

400 Empty rbac role id

All role_ids must be nonempty.

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empty_rbac_scope

400 Empty rbac scope

All scopes must be nonempty.

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empty_webauthn_registration_name

400 Empty webauthn registration name

Invalid name. Valid webauthn registration names are non-empty.

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event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config

400 Event log streaming bad datadog config

The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.

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event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config

400 Event log streaming bad grafana loki config

The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.

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event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type

400 Event log streaming invalid destination type

The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.

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event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status

400 Event log streaming invalid streaming status

The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.

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event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations

400 Event log streaming too many destinations

A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.

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expired_totp

400 Expired totp

The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.

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forbidden_character_zero_width_space

400 Forbidden character zero width space

Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.

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id_token_expired

400 Id token expired

ID token is expired.

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id_token_incorrect_audience

400 Id token incorrect audience

ID token’s audience does not match the OAuth configuration’s ID.

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id_token_invalid

400 Id token invalid

ID token is invalid.

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id_token_nonce_invalid

400 Id token nonce invalid

The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.

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idp_access_token_expired

400 Idp access token expired

The access token is expired.

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idp_auth_code_expired

400 Idp auth code expired

The authorization code is expired.

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idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience

400 Idp invalid access token custom audience

Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.

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idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes

400 Idp invalid access token expiry minutes

Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.

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idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template

400 Idp invalid access token jwt template

Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.

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idp_refresh_token_already_used

400 Idp refresh token already used

The refresh token has already been used.

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idp_refresh_token_expired

400 Idp refresh token expired

The refresh token is expired.

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inactive_email

400 Inactive email

The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider.

Common Causes

  • Our email provider received a hard bounce when previously attempting to deliver an email to this email address.
  • This user previously marked an email sent by Stytch as spam.

Troubleshooting

  • Confirm with your user that their email address can now successfully receive emails.
  • If our email provider previously hit a hard bounce but the email address can now successfully receive emails, you can reactivate it via the User management or Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.
  • If the user previously marked a Stytch email as spam but is now interested in receiving Stytch emails again, please reach out to support@stytch.com so that we can reactivate their email address.

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incompatible_session_type

400 Incompatible session type

Session token and session duration are arguments for Stytch sessions. Leave these arguments blank when using IDP sessions.

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insecure_m2m_client_secret

400 Insecure m2m client secret

The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.

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invalid_append_salt

400 Invalid append salt

The append_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.

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invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount

400 Invalid argon 2 iteration amount

The iteration_amount value is invalid.

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invalid_argon_2_key_length

400 Invalid argon 2 key length

The key_length value is invalid.

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invalid_argon_2_memory

400 Invalid argon 2 memory

The memory value is invalid.

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invalid_argon_2_salt

400 Invalid argon 2 salt

The salt value is an unsupported length.

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invalid_argon_2_threads

400 Invalid argon 2 threads

The threads value is invalid.

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invalid_argument

400 Invalid argument

Invalid argument.

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invalid_authentication_type

400 Invalid authentication type

The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here.

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invalid_authenticator_type

400 Invalid authenticator type

Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.

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invalid_authorization_header

400 Invalid authorization header

The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.

Common Causes

  • HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials

Troubleshooting

  • Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
  • Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
  • Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.

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invalid_b2b_endpoint

400 Invalid b2b endpoint

The provided project_id is a Consumer project and this endpoint is only enabled for B2B projects. Please go to https://stytch.com/docs/home for the consumer version.

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invalid_base64_scrypt_hash

400 Invalid base64 scrypt hash

The provided hash isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.

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invalid_base64_scrypt_salt

400 Invalid base64 scrypt salt

The provided salt isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.

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invalid_bcrypt_cost

400 Invalid bcrypt cost

The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.

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invalid_bcrypt_hash

400 Invalid bcrypt hash

The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.

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invalid_biometric_registration_id

400 Invalid biometric registration id

biometric_registration_id format is invalid.

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invalid_callback_id

400 Invalid callback id

The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider

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invalid_captcha_provider_id

400 Invalid captcha provider id

captcha_provider_id format is invalid.

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invalid_captcha_provider_type

400 Invalid captcha provider type

provider_type should be set to ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb’, ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid’, or ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS’,.

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invalid_captcha_threshold

400 Invalid captcha threshold

threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.

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invalid_code

400 Invalid code

Code format is invalid.

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invalid_connected_app_type

400 Invalid connected app type

Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are ‘first_party’, ‘first_party_public’, ‘third_party’, and ‘third_party_public’.

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invalid_create_user_request

400 Invalid create user request

Invalid CreateUser request. Please provide either an email or phone_number in the request.

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invalid_crypto_wallet_address

400 Invalid crypto wallet address

crypto_wallet_address must be nonempty.

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invalid_crypto_wallet_id

400 Invalid crypto wallet id

The crypto_wallet_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. crypto-wallet-test-dbbd372e-79f8-48ea-907c-5f0755e7d328 is an example crypto_wallet_id.

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invalid_default_url

400 Invalid default url

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

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invalid_domain

400 Invalid domain

Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include https:// or a port in this value. Visit the link here for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).

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invalid_email

400 Invalid email

The email address is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. Check that the email address is properly formatted and only includes allowed characters.

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invalid_email_domain

400 Invalid email domain

Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.

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invalid_email_html

400 Invalid email html

email html is not valid.

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invalid_email_id

400 Invalid email id

The email_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example email_id.

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invalid_email_plaintext

400 Invalid email plaintext

email plaintext is not valid.

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invalid_email_sandbox

400 Invalid email sandbox

Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.

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invalid_email_subject

400 Invalid email subject

email subject is not valid.

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invalid_email_template_content

400 Invalid email template content

The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.

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invalid_ethereum_address

400 Invalid ethereum address

crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Ethereum address. Expecting a string starting with 0x followed by 40 hexadecimal characters.

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invalid_exchange_primary_factor_fields

400 Invalid exchange primary factor fields

Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: email_address, phone_number.

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invalid_exchange_primary_factor_user

400 Invalid exchange primary factor user

The provided user does not have exactly one factor that’s either an email or a phone.

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invalid_expiration

400 Invalid expiration

Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.

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invalid_expiration_otp

400 Invalid expiration otp

expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.

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invalid_from_local_part

400 Invalid from local part

from_local_part format is invalid.

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invalid_hash

400 Invalid hash

hash is invalid.

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invalid_hash_type

400 Invalid hash type

The hash_type is invalid. Please check here for a list of supported hash types.

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invalid_id

400 Invalid id

ID format is invalid.

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invalid_impersonation_reason

400 Invalid impersonation reason

Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.

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400 Invalid invite magic link url

invite_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_invite_redirect_url

400 Invalid invite redirect url

invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_ip_address

400 Invalid ip address

ip_address format is invalid.

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invalid_locale

400 Invalid locale

locale is invalid.

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400 Invalid login magic link url

login_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_login_oauth_url

400 Invalid login oauth url

login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_login_redirect_url

400 Invalid login redirect url

login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_m2m_client_scope

400 Invalid m2m client scope

The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.

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invalid_m2m_client_status

400 Invalid m2m client status

The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either ‘active’ or ‘disabled’.

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400 Invalid magic link url

magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_md_5_hash

400 Invalid md 5 hash

The MD5 hash passed is not valid.

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invalid_method_id

400 Invalid method id

The method_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example method_id.

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invalid_mobile_identifier

400 Invalid mobile identifier

The mobile header sent is invalid.

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invalid_oauth_attach_token

400 Invalid oauth attach token

The OAuth attach token could not be matched.

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invalid_oauth_provider

400 Invalid oauth provider

We didn’t recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.

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invalid_oauth_user_registration_id

400 Invalid oauth user registration id

oauth_user_registration_id format is invalid.

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invalid_organization_id

400 Invalid organization id

organization_id format is invalid.

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invalid_organization_name

400 Invalid organization name

Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.

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invalid_password_id

400 Invalid password id

password_id format is invalid.

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invalid_password_reset_redirect_url

400 Invalid password reset redirect url

reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity

400 Invalid password strength luds complexity

The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.

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invalid_password_strength_luds_length

400 Invalid password strength luds length

The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.

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invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 algorithm

The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are ‘sha256’ and ‘sha512’.

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invalid_pbkdf_2_hash

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 hash

The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.

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invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 iteration amount

The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.

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invalid_pbkdf_2_salt

400 Invalid pbkdf 2 salt

The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.

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invalid_permission_action

400 Invalid permission action

All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.

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invalid_permission_resource

400 Invalid permission resource

All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.

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invalid_phone_number

400 Invalid phone number

The phone number is invalid, i.e. not properly formatted, or missing.

Common Causes

  • If you’re accepting the raw input from a user, they may have included an invalid character, i.e. not a digit.
  • If the phone number is missing from the call, you may not be passing the input from the user to your backend.
  • [WhatsApp] Recipient has not accepted WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service, or is using an unsupported version of the WhatsApp client for their phone.

Troubleshooting

  • If you’re accepting the raw input form a user, make sure you’re sanitizing the input and formatting it properly. Many libraries can help with this, like libphonenumber-js.
  • Check that the phone number is properly formatted with the E. 164 format, e.g. “+14155551234”
  • Check that the phone number only includes allowed characters, i.e. dashes “555-1234” and parentheses “(415)” are not included.

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invalid_phone_number_country_code

400 Invalid phone number country code

The phone number’s country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Project.

Common Causes

  • SMS to phone numbers outside of the US and Canada is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. If you’re interested in sending international SMS, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions, and add credit card details to your account.
  • Regardless of whether or not you are enabled for international SMS, Stytch does not support sending SMS to countries on our Unsupported countries list.

Troubleshooting

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invalid_phone_number_docs

400 Invalid phone number docs

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.

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invalid_phone_number_sandbox

400 Invalid phone number sandbox

Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.

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invalid_phpass_hash_format

400 Invalid phpass hash format

The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.

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invalid_phpass_hash_prefix

400 Invalid phpass hash prefix

The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with PP

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invalid_pkce_code_challenge

400 Invalid pkce code challenge

The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.

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invalid_pkce_code_verifier

400 Invalid pkce code verifier

The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.

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invalid_prepend_salt

400 Invalid prepend salt

The prepend_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.

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invalid_project_id

400 Invalid project id

project_id format is invalid.

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invalid_project_id_authentication

400 Invalid project id authentication

The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

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invalid_project_name

400 Invalid project name

The project name is invalid.

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invalid_public_key

400 Invalid public key

Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

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invalid_public_key_credential

400 Invalid public key credential

Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you’re passing a correctly formatted public key credential.

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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data

400 Invalid public key credential invalid authenticator data

Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id

400 Invalid public key credential invalid id

Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature

400 Invalid public key credential invalid signature

Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.

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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object

400 Invalid public key credential malformed attestation object

Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.

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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json

400 Invalid public key credential malformed client data json

Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing attestation object field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing authenticator data field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing client data json field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing id field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing response field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.

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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field

400 Invalid public key credential missing signature field

Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.

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invalid_public_token_id

400 Invalid public token id

The public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.

Common Causes

  • No public_token was passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
  • The public_token passed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.

Troubleshooting

  • Check that your environment contains your Stytch public_token.
  • Check that you’re passing the public_token in via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.

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invalid_rbac_custom_role

400 Invalid rbac custom role

You may not use the pre-defined role names of ‘stytch_member’ or ‘stytch_admin’ in your custom roles.

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invalid_rbac_role_assignment

400 Invalid rbac role assignment

The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.

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invalid_rbac_role_id

400 Invalid rbac role id

The role_id provided is not valid for this project’s RBAC policy.

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invalid_rbac_scope

400 Invalid rbac scope

Scopes cannot contain whitespace, ’\’, or ’“‘

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invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit

400 Invalid rbac stytch role edit

You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.

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invalid_recovery_code

400 Invalid recovery code

The recovery_code submitted was invalid.

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invalid_redirect_url_type

400 Invalid redirect url type

Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.

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invalid_reply_to_local_part

400 Invalid reply to local part

reply_to_local_part format is invalid.

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invalid_request

400 Invalid request

Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.

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invalid_request_id

400 Invalid request id

request_id format is invalid.

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invalid_request_value

400 Invalid request value

Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.

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invalid_role

400 Invalid role

Role specified is invalid.

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invalid_scope

400 Invalid scope

Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.

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invalid_scope_parameter

400 Invalid scope parameter

scopes is not a recognized parameter. Please use scope instead.

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invalid_scrypt_n_parameter

400 Invalid scrypt n parameter

The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.

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invalid_scrypt_parameters

400 Invalid scrypt parameters

The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).

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invalid_scrypt_salt_length

400 Invalid scrypt salt length

The salt value is an unsupported length.

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invalid_secret_authentication

400 Invalid secret authentication

The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

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invalid_secret_id

400 Invalid secret id

secret_id format is invalid.

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invalid_session_duration_minutes

400 Invalid session duration minutes

session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.

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invalid_session_id

400 Invalid session id

session_id format is invalid.

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invalid_session_management

400 Invalid session management

session_management_type should be set to ‘none’, ‘idp’, or ‘stytch’.

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invalid_session_missing_primary_factor

400 Invalid session missing primary factor

Cannot create a new session without primary factors.

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invalid_session_token

400 Invalid session token

The session_token format is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted). Stytch will return this error if the session_token or session_jwt is invalid, e.g. malformed, too few characters, too many etc.

Common Causes

  • Your backend or frontend is not properly parsing the session value from where you are storing it, e.g. you’re parsing and passing the key and value instead of just the value.
  • You are running automated tests with a placeholder value, e.g. “test-123”, for sessions against our API.

Troubleshooting

  • Double check your parsing logic for pulling the session_token or session_jwt. Make sure that you are only pulling the value itself and preserving the full length of each.
  • session_tokens are 44 characters long and may include numbers, letters, and special characters.
  • session_jwts can be arbitrarily long depending upon their contents, and conform to RFC 7519.

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invalid_session_token_docs

400 Invalid session token docs

The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.

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invalid_sha_1_hash

400 Invalid sha 1 hash

The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.

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invalid_sha_512_hash

400 Invalid sha 512 hash

The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.

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invalid_signature

400 Invalid signature

signature is invalid.

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400 Invalid signup magic link url

signup_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_signup_oauth_url

400 Invalid signup oauth url

signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_signup_redirect_url

400 Invalid signup redirect url

signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.

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invalid_siwe_chain_id

400 Invalid siwe chain id

chain_id must be the string representation of an integer between 1 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,771, inclusive.

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invalid_siwe_domain

400 Invalid siwe domain

Domain must be a valid RFC 3986 authority. Do not include the scheme in the domain.

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invalid_siwe_message_request_id

400 Invalid siwe message request id

message_request_id must be a valid pchar according to RFC 3986 definitions and must not exceed 100 characters.

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invalid_siwe_resource

400 Invalid siwe resource

Resources must be a list of valid RFC 3986 URIs.

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invalid_siwe_statement

400 Invalid siwe statement

Statement may only include reserved, unreserved, or space characters according to RFC 3986 definitions. The statement must not contain other forms of whitespace such as newlines, tabs, and carriage returns. The statement must not exceed 200 characters.

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invalid_siwe_uri

400 Invalid siwe uri

URI must be a valid RFC 3986 URI.

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invalid_solana_address

400 Invalid solana address

crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Solana address. Expecting a 32 or 44 character base58 string.

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invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource

400 Invalid stytch prefixed resource

RBAC resources may not be prefixed with stytch.

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invalid_subject

400 Invalid subject

The subject provided is invalid.

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invalid_template_id

400 Invalid template id

template_id format is invalid.

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invalid_template_values

400 Invalid template values

template_values must only consist of string keys that map to string values.

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invalid_token

400 Invalid token

Token format is invalid.

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invalid_token_docs

400 Invalid token docs

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.

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invalid_totp_code

400 Invalid totp code

The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.

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invalid_totp_id

400 Invalid totp id

totp_id format is invalid.

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invalid_trusted_auth_token

400 Invalid trusted auth token

Provided trusted auth token is not valid

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invalid_url

400 Invalid url

URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}

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invalid_user_agent

400 Invalid user agent

user_agent format is invalid.

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invalid_user_id

400 Invalid user id

The user_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6 is an example user_id.

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invalid_user_lock_threshold

400 Invalid user lock threshold

User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]

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invalid_user_lock_ttl

400 Invalid user lock ttl

User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]

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invalid_wallet_address_user

400 Invalid wallet address user

The passed crypto_wallet_address belongs to a different user than the user_id provided.

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invalid_wallet_type

400 Invalid wallet type

crypto_wallet_type is invalid.

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invalid_webauthn_registration_domain

400 Invalid webauthn registration domain

The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.

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invalid_webauthn_registration_id

400 Invalid webauthn registration id

webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.

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invalid_wildcard_action

400 Invalid wildcard action

RBAC actions may not contain the wild character, *.

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jwt_template_invalid_json

400 Jwt template invalid json

JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.

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jwt_template_invalid_tag

400 Jwt template invalid tag

JWT Template contains an invalid tag.

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jwt_template_mismatched_tag

400 Jwt template mismatched tag

JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.

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live_id_used_in_test_environment

400 Live id used in test environment

Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.

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m2m_client_already_rotating_secret

400 M2m client already rotating secret

The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.

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m2m_client_invalid_client_description

400 M2m client invalid client description

M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.

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m2m_client_invalid_client_id

400 M2m client invalid client id

M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.

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m2m_client_invalid_client_name

400 M2m client invalid client name

M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.

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m2m_client_invalid_client_secret

400 M2m client invalid client secret

M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.

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m2m_client_invalid_status

400 M2m client invalid status

M2M Client status must be either ‘active’ or ‘inactive’.

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m2m_client_not_found

400 M2m client not found

The m2m client requested could not be found.

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m2m_client_not_rotating_secret

400 M2m client not rotating secret

The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.

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m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings

400 M2m search expected array of strings

Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.

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m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string

400 M2m search filter name must be string

Expected m2m search operand ‘filter_name’ to be a string.

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m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized

400 M2m search filter name not recognized

The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.

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m2m_search_missing_filter_name

400 M2m search missing filter name

Expected m2m search operand to contain a ‘filter_name’ key.

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m2m_search_missing_filter_value

400 M2m search missing filter value

Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.

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migrate_from_external_email_does_not_exist

400 Migrate from external email does not exist

Please ensure that the user and email exist before migrating an external session.

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migrate_from_external_missing_userinfo

400 Migrate from external missing userinfo

The project is missing the OIDC userinfo endpoint. Please configure one in the Stytch dashboard and try again.

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migrate_from_external_unexpected_response

400 Migrate from external unexpected response

An error was encountered when querying the external provider’s userinfo endpoint.

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missing_apple_app_id

400 Missing apple app id

The Apple OAuth config is missing an App ID value.

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missing_sms_parameter

400 Missing sms parameter

One or more of the parameters in the custom SMS request could not be found.

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must_have_jwks_url_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_jwk

400 Must have jwks url for trusted token profile with type jwk

This trusted token profile using public key type JWK must have a JWKS url

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must_have_pem_files_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_pem

400 Must have pem files for trusted token profile with type pem

This trusted token profile using public key type PEM must have at least one PEM file

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no_active_biometric_registrations

400 No active biometric registrations

No active mobile biometric registrations were found.

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no_active_webauthn_registrations

400 No active webauthn registrations

No active WebAuthn registrations for this user ID and domain. To create one, first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpoint. Complete the registration by subsequently hitting the WebAuthn register endpoint.

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no_associated_session_passed_in

400 No associated session passed in

A session was passed in on the /send request but not on this request

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no_default_discovery_redirect_url_set

400 No default discovery redirect url set

There is no default discovery redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a discovery redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set discovery redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

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no_default_invite_redirect_url_set

400 No default invite redirect url set

There is no default invite redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a invite redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

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no_default_login_redirect_url_set

400 No default login redirect url set

There is no default login redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a login redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

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no_default_signup_redirect_url_set

400 No default signup redirect url set

There is no default signup redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a signup redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set signup redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls

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no_invite_redirect_url

400 No invite redirect url

There are no invite redirect URLs registered. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_invite_redirect_urls_set

400 No invite redirect urls set

Unable to verify the provided invite_magic_link_url. There are no invite redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the invite_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set invite redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_login_redirect_url

400 No login redirect url

There are no login redirect URLs registered. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_login_redirect_urls_set

400 No login redirect urls set

Unable to verify the provided login_magic_link_url. There are no login redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the login_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set login redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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400 No match for provided magic link url

The magic_link_url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for the project. Please visit the Stytch Dashboard here to update the redirect URLs for the project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

Common Causes

  • The provided magic_link_url was not added to the Stytch Dashboard
  • The provided magic_link_url contents were changed during development, and the Stytch Dashboard was not updated accordingly

Troubleshooting

  • Compare provided magic_link_url with values in the Dashboard
  • Be sure magic_link_url is a redirect URL in the Stytch environment you are using. The Test and Live redirect urls are configured separately with the Dashboard.

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no_match_for_provided_oauth_url

400 No match for provided oauth url

The oauth redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation

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no_match_for_provided_sso_url

400 No match for provided sso url

The sso redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation

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no_oauth_authorize_user_selector

400 No oauth authorize user selector

Please ensure only one of the following is passed: session_token, session_jwt, or user_id. Exactly one of those values is required to identify the user.

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no_password_reset_redirect_url

400 No password reset redirect url

There are no password reset redirect URLs registered. To set password reset redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_pending_webauthn_registration

400 No pending webauthn registration

Unable to find a pending registration tied to this user. Please ensure you’ve first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpoint with the supplied user_id.

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no_session_arguments

400 No session arguments

Please ensure you’re passing exactly one session field.

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no_session_revoke_arguments

400 No session revoke arguments

Please include a session_id, session_token, session_jwt, or a member_id (if the project is a B2B project). Exactly one of those values is required to revoke a session.

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no_signup_redirect_url

400 No signup redirect url

There are no sign-up redirect URLs registered. To set sign-up redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_signup_redirect_urls_set

400 No signup redirect urls set

Unable to verify the provided signup_magic_link_url. There are no sign-up redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the signup_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set signup redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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no_user_password

400 No user password

An existing user doesn’t have an password. A password can be added to a user through the password reset endpoint.

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no_user_selection_arguments

400 No user selection arguments

Please include exactly one of user_id, session_token, or session_jwt. This request did not contain any of those fields.

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no_wildcards_in_live_redirect_url

400 No wildcards in live redirect url

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oauth_access_token_exchange_missing_full_access

400 Oauth access token exchange missing full access

The token used for Access Token exchange was missing the Full Access scope. The Full Access scope is required to call this endpoint.

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oauth_access_token_exchange_token_invalid_grant

400 Oauth access token exchange token invalid grant

The token used for Access Token exchange must be generated from an ‘authorization_code’ grant.

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oauth_access_token_exchange_token_too_old

400 Oauth access token exchange token too old

The token used for Access Token exchange is more than five minutes old. A fresh Access Token is required to call this endpoint.

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oauth_app_not_authorized

400 Oauth app not authorized

You did not authorize this app to perform a signup or login. To use this app, log in again and authorize the required permissions during the login flow. Please reach out to the application developer for more support.

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oauth_flow_callback_error

400 Oauth flow callback error

An error occurred during the OAuth callback.

Common Causes

  • The OAuth flow couldn’t be completed successfully. See the error_details.replay_error_details object for additional information regarding the cause of the error.
  • If error_details.replay_error_details.error is access_denied, the user likely cancelled the OAuth flow partway through.

Troubleshooting

  • Prompt the user to try completing the OAuth flow again from the beginning.

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oauth_invalid_callback_request

400 Oauth invalid callback request

The OAuth callback request is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.

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oauth_invalid_scope_requested

400 Oauth invalid scope requested

An invalid scope has been requested. Please check the set of scopes and try again.

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oauth_invalid_state

400 Oauth invalid state

The OAuth state is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.

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oauth_state_mismatch

400 Oauth state mismatch

The state in the cookie doesn’t match with the state in the query parameter. Please retry your login flow. If you continue receiving this error, reach out to the application developer for support.

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oauth_state_used

400 Oauth state used

The OAuth state value has already been used.

Common Causes

  • The user completed the same OAuth flow twice. For example, they completed the OAuth flow, then navigated back in the browser and completed it again.

Troubleshooting

  • If the user already has an active Stytch Session, this error can likely be ignored.
  • If the user does not have an active Stytch Session, prompt them to try completing the OAuth flow again from the beginning.

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oauth_token_exchange_google_missing_information

400 Oauth token exchange google missing information

Provider did not respond with required information during OAuth token exchange, please try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.

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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_client

400 Oauth token exchange invalid client

Client authentication failed (e.g., unknown client, no client authentication included, or unsupported authentication method). Please check the client ID and secret of your OAuth configuration.

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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_request

400 Oauth token exchange invalid request

The request is missing a required parameter, includes an unsupported parameter value (other than grant type), repeats a parameter, includes multiple credentials, utilizes more than one mechanism for authenticating the client, or is otherwise malformed. Please reach out to support.

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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_scope

400 Oauth token exchange invalid scope

The scopes requested were invalid. Please check the scopes you are requesting and try again.

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oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_expired_secret

400 Oauth token exchange microsoft expired secret

Expired client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is up to date. You may need to add a new secret in your Microsoft Azure portal.

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oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_invalid_secret

400 Oauth token exchange microsoft invalid secret

Invalid client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is the client secret value, not the client secret ID.

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oauth_token_exchange_unauthorized_client

400 Oauth token exchange unauthorized client

The authenticated client is not authorized to use this authorization grant type. Please check your settings and try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.

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oidc_prompt_none_must_be_exclusive

400 Oidc prompt none must be exclusive

If ‘none’ is used as a value for the ‘prompt’ parameter, then it must be the only value.

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oidc_response_email_missing

400 Oidc response email missing

The information provided in the ID token and userinfo did not include a email.

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password_already_exists

400 Password already exists

User already has a password associated with it. Please use the password reset endpoint to update the password if needed.

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password_validation_timeout

400 Password validation timeout

Password validation timed out. Possible causes include an excessively long password or a high volume of requests.

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passwords_incompatible_with_sdk_config

400 Passwords incompatible with sdk config

The passwords product is incompatible with opaque errors in the project SDK configuration. Please change the configuration in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration.

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pbkdf_2_key_length_mismatch

400 Pbkdf 2 key length mismatch

The provided PBKDF-2 key_length does not match the length of the decoded hash.

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pending_totp_exists

400 Pending totp exists

Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user has a pending TOTP that has not yet expired. Please try creating a new TOTP for the user once the pending one has expired or delete the pending TOTP before attempting to create a new one.

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pkce_did_not_expect_code_verifier

400 Pkce did not expect code verifier

This flow was started without a code_challenge but the authentication call includes a code_verifier.

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pkce_expected_code_verifier

400 Pkce expected code verifier

This flow was started using a code_challenge but the authentication call is missing the corresponding code_verifier.

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pkce_mismatch

400 Pkce mismatch

The submitted code_verifier does not match the code_challenge sent at the start of the flow.

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pkce_required_for_idp_authorization_flow

400 Pkce required for idp authorization flow

Stytch requires native or mobile applications, as well as public clients, to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.

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pkce_required_for_native_callback

400 Pkce required for native callback

One of the callback URLs supplied is for a native or mobile application. Stytch requires native or mobile applications to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.

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private_key_too_long

400 Private key too long

Private key is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.

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project_has_no_public_tokens

400 Project has no public tokens

Project has no public_tokens. Please create one in the Dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys.

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public_connected_apps_do_not_have_secrets

400 Public connected apps do not have secrets

Public Connected Apps do not have secrets.

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public_key_missing

400 Public key missing

Public key missing from request

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public_token_required

400 Public token required

public_token is required.

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query_params_do_not_match

400 Query params do not match

The magic_link_url in the request provided query parameters that did not match any redirect URLs set on the Stytch Dashboard for the project. Please visit the Stytch Dashboard here to make any necessary updates. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.

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rbac_action_duplicate

400 Rbac action duplicate

There is a duplicate action in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Actions are case insensitive.

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rbac_action_too_long

400 Rbac action too long

The action name provided was too long. Actions must be less than 100 characters.

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rbac_description_too_long

400 Rbac description too long

The description provided was too long. Descriptions must be less than 500 characters.

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rbac_domain_too_common

400 Rbac domain too common

Common domains such as gmail.com are not allowed in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments.

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rbac_invalid_domain

400 Rbac invalid domain

Please ensure that all domains in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments are valid domains.

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rbac_permission_missing_actions

400 Rbac permission missing actions

All permissions must have at least one action.

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rbac_reserved_scope

400 Rbac reserved scope

There is a reserved scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Reserved scopes include ‘openid’, ‘profile’, ‘email’, ‘phone’, ‘offline_access’, ‘full_access’.

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rbac_resource_duplicate

400 Rbac resource duplicate

There is a duplicate resource ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Resource IDs are case insensitive.

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rbac_resource_id_too_long

400 Rbac resource id too long

The resource_id provided was too long. Resource IDs must be less than 100 characters.

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rbac_resource_missing_actions

400 Rbac resource missing actions

All resources must have at least one action.

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rbac_role_duplicate

400 Rbac role duplicate

There is a duplicate role ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Role IDs are case insensitive.

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rbac_role_id_too_long

400 Rbac role id too long

The role_id provided was too long. Role IDs must be less than 100 characters.

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rbac_role_missing_permissions

400 Rbac role missing permissions

All roles must have at least one permission.

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rbac_scope_duplicate

400 Rbac scope duplicate

There is a duplicate scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Scopes are case insensitive.

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rbac_scope_missing_permissions

400 Rbac scope missing permissions

All scopes must have at least one permission.