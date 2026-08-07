active_totp_exists
400 Active totp exists
Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "active_totp_exists",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user already has an active TOTP. Users may only have one active TOTP at a time.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#active_totp_exists"
}
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ad_blocker_detected
400 Ad blocker detected
The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "ad_blocker_detected",
"error_message": "The request was blocked by an Ad Blocker. Please disable your ad blocker and try the request again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#ad_blocker_detected"
}
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allow_list_max_exceeded
400 Allow list max exceeded
The number of user methods registered to the allow list has exceeded the maximum of 500.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "allow_list_max_exceeded",
"error_message": "The number of user methods registered to the allow list has exceeded the maximum of 500.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#allow_list_max_exceeded"
}
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apple_oauth_config_not_found
400 Apple oauth config not found
The Apple OAuth config was not found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "apple_oauth_config_not_found",
"error_message": "The Apple OAuth config was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#apple_oauth_config_not_found"
}
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argon_2_key_length_mismatch
400 Argon 2 key length mismatch
The key_length value doesn’t match the length of the provided hash.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "argon_2_key_length_mismatch",
"error_message": "The key_length value doesn't match the length of the provided hash.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#argon_2_key_length_mismatch"
}
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authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project
400 Authorization endpoint not configured for project
The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project",
"error_message": "The project does not have an authorization endpoint configured. Please configure it in the dashboard.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#authorization_endpoint_not_configured_for_project"
}
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bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad app bundle for stytch sdk
This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "This app bundle ID has not been registered as an allowed app for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#bad_app_bundle_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad domain for stytch sdk
This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "This website has not been registered as an allowed domain for the Stytch SDK. Please add it here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#bad_domain_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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bad_request
400 Bad request
The submitted request is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_request",
"error_message": "The submitted request is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#bad_request"
}
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bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk
400 Bad vertical for stytch sdk
The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk",
"error_message": "The credentials used match a different vertical than the one specified in the SDK configuration. Please check if you are using a B2B or B2C project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#bad_vertical_for_stytch_sdk"
}
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billing_not_verified
400 Billing not verified
You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "billing_not_verified",
"error_message": "You cannot use this endpoint in the Live environment until credit card details are added to your account, but you can try the endpoint in the Test environment. Once your billing information is verified, this endpoint can be used in Live. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please go to https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#billing_not_verified"
}
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billing_not_verified_for_email
400 Billing not verified for email
Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "billing_not_verified_for_email",
"error_message": "Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#billing_not_verified_for_email"
}
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breached_password
400 Breached password
Password doesn’t meet the API’s strength requirements. A password’s strength could be tested with the password strength check endpoint.
Common Causes
- The password was previously leaked, and the password now appears in the HaveIBeenPwned dataset.
Troubleshooting
- Use the password strength check endpoint endpoint to get actionable feedback on improving the strength of the password string. This feedback can be passed on to the end user via your UI.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "breached_password",
"error_message": "password appears in a list of breached passwords.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#breached_password"
}
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bulk_migrate_invalid_user_count
400 Bulk migrate invalid user count
The number of users passed to bulk migrate password was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "bulk_migrate_invalid_user_count",
"error_message": "The number of users passed to bulk migrate password was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#bulk_migrate_invalid_user_count"
}
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cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile
400 Cannot add pem file to non pem trusted token profile
This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile",
"error_message": "This trusted token profile does not use public key type PEM and cannot have associated PEM files",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_add_pem_file_to_non_pem_trusted_token_profile"
}
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cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id
400 Cannot assign default rbac role id
The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "The default role is implicitly assigned to all members in the project and cannot be explicitly assigned.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_assign_default_rbac_role_id"
}
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cannot_delete_default_email_template
400 Cannot delete default email template
Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_default_email_template",
"error_message": "Cannot delete an email template that is currently set as a default. Please update or unset the default email template setting before deleting this template.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_default_email_template"
}
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cannot_delete_email
400 Cannot delete email
Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_email",
"error_message": "Cannot delete the last email for a user with a password. This ensures they can complete a password reset.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_email"
}
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cannot_delete_last_primary_factor
400 Cannot delete last primary factor
You cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user because that would make their account difficult or impossible to recover. If you want to remove the user from your project, delete the user instead.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_delete_last_primary_factor",
"error_message": "Cannot delete the last primary factor (email, phone number, crypto wallet) for a user. If you want to delete the user instead, use the DeleteUser endpoint: https://stytch.com/docs/api/delete-user",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_delete_last_primary_factor"
}
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cannot_remove_primary_auth_mechanism
400 Cannot remove primary auth mechanism
If you remove this factor, the user will be unable to log in.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_remove_primary_auth_mechanism",
"error_message": "If you remove this factor, the user will be unable to log in.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_remove_primary_auth_mechanism"
}
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cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password
400 Cannot reset password with existing password
Cannot reset user’s password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password",
"error_message": "Cannot reset user's password using their existing password. This could be because their existing password was part of a data breach or to prevent password squatting. Please reset the password via a session or email reset.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_reset_password_with_existing_password"
}
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cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions
400 Cannot specify wildcard with other actions
If you want to specify wildcard (
*) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions",
"error_message": "If you want to specify wildcard (`*`) for a resource, do not pass any other actions.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_specify_wildcard_with_other_actions"
}
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cannot_use_biometrics_with_pending_user
400 Cannot use biometrics with pending user
Mobile biometrics can only be used for active users.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_use_biometrics_with_pending_user",
"error_message": "Mobile biometrics can only be used for active users.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_use_biometrics_with_pending_user"
}
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cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user
400 Cannot use webauthn with pending user
WebAuthn can only be used with active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states please see here and here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user",
"error_message": "WebAuthn can only be used for active users. To learn more about WebAuthn and user states read more at https://stytch.com/docs/api/webauthn-register-start and https://stytch.com/docs/api/user-states.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cannot_use_webauthn_with_pending_user"
}
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client_secret_too_long
400 Client secret too long
Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "client_secret_too_long",
"error_message": "Client secret is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#client_secret_too_long"
}
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cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies
400 Cname required to enable http only cookies
You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies",
"error_message": "You must have a valid CNAME record to enable HTTP-only cookies. Please add a CNAME record to your DNS configuration.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#cname_required_to_enable_http_only_cookies"
}
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connected_app_already_rotating_secret
400 Connected app already rotating secret
The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_already_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_already_rotating_secret"
}
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connected_app_invalid_redirect_url
400 Connected app invalid redirect url
The redirect URL for this client is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_invalid_redirect_url",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this client is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_invalid_redirect_url"
}
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connected_app_misconfigured_client
400 Connected app misconfigured client
The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_misconfigured_client",
"error_message": "The client is misconfigured. Check application logs for additional details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_misconfigured_client"
}
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connected_app_not_rotating_secret
400 Connected app not rotating secret
The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_not_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_not_rotating_secret"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost
400 Connected app redirect url cannot use localhost
The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this client cannot be localhost. See https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc8252#section-8.3 for more details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_cannot_use_localhost"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback
400 Connected app redirect url http scheme must use loopback
The redirect URL for this public client uses an ‘http’ scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with ‘http’ schemes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this public client uses an 'http' scheme. Only loopback addresses are allowed with 'http' schemes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_http_scheme_must_use_loopback"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must include scheme
The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this public client must have a scheme. If you believe this to be in error, please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_include_scheme"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must use http or https scheme
The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘http’ or ‘https’ schemes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the 'http' or 'https' schemes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_http_or_https_scheme"
}
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connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme
400 Connected app redirect url must use https scheme
The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the ‘https’ scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme",
"error_message": "The redirect URL for this non-public client must use the 'https' scheme. Localhost or loopback addresses are not allowed",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#connected_app_redirect_url_must_use_https_scheme"
}
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could_not_parse_biometric_signature
400 Could not parse biometric signature
Could not parse the biometric signature. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "could_not_parse_biometric_signature",
"error_message": "Could not parse the biometric signature. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#could_not_parse_biometric_signature"
}
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country_code_allowlist_empty
400 Country code allowlist empty
The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_empty",
"error_message": "The country code allowlist cannot be empty as this will block the project from sending SMS / WhatsApp messages.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_empty"
}
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country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes
400 Country code allowlist invalid country codes
The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes",
"error_message": "The country code allowlist contains one or more invalid country codes. Please check that each provided country code follows the Alpha-2 standard here: https://www.iban.com/country-codes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#country_code_allowlist_invalid_country_codes"
}
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crypto_wallet_type_incompatible_with_siwe
400 Crypto wallet type incompatible with siwe
You may only pass in siwe_params if the wallet type is Ethereum.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "crypto_wallet_type_incompatible_with_siwe",
"error_message": "You may only pass in siwe_params if the wallet type is Ethereum.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#crypto_wallet_type_incompatible_with_siwe"
}
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custom_claims_too_large
400 Custom claims too large
Custom claims are too large.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "custom_claims_too_large",
"error_message": "Custom claims are too large.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#custom_claims_too_large"
}
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deny_list_max_exceeded
400 Deny list max exceeded
The number of user methods registered to the deny list has exceeded the maximum of 500.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "deny_list_max_exceeded",
"error_message": "The number of user methods registered to the deny list has exceeded the maximum of 500.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#deny_list_max_exceeded"
}
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deprecated_endpoint
400 Deprecated endpoint
This endpoint has been deprecated
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "deprecated_endpoint",
"error_message": "This endpoint has been deprecated",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#deprecated_endpoint"
}
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downstream_carrier_error
400 Downstream carrier error
The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "downstream_carrier_error",
"error_message": "The downstream carrier returned an error. This could be temporary, please try again. If this issue persists, please contact support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#downstream_carrier_error"
}
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duplicate_biometric_registration
400 Duplicate biometric registration
This biometric public key has already been registered. Please register a different key.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_biometric_registration",
"error_message": "This biometric public key has already been registered. Please register a different key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_biometric_registration"
}
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duplicate_custom_hostname_found
400 Duplicate custom hostname found
Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_custom_hostname_found",
"error_message": "Duplicate custom hostname found during CNAME creation. A custom hostname can only be used in one project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_custom_hostname_found"
}
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duplicate_email
400 Duplicate email
A user with the specified email already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_email"
}
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duplicate_email_for_user
400 Duplicate email for user
The specified email is already tied to this user.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email_for_user",
"error_message": "The specified email is already tied to this user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_email_for_user"
}
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duplicate_m2m_client_id
400 Duplicate m2m client id
The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_m2m_client_id",
"error_message": "The client ID submitted is already in use by another client.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_m2m_client_id"
}
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duplicate_organization
400 Duplicate organization
An organization with the specified name already exists.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_organization",
"error_message": "An organization with the specified name already exists.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_organization"
}
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duplicate_organization_user
400 Duplicate organization user
A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_organization_user",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_organization_user"
}
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duplicate_phone_number
400 Duplicate phone number
The phone number provided is already associated with an existing Stytch user.
Common Causes
- You’re attempting to create a new Stytch user with a phone number that already belongs to an existing user.
Troubleshooting
- Instead of creating a new user, locate the existing user via our Search users endpoint. You can search by user phone number by adding a
phone_numberfilter to your search request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_phone_number",
"error_message": "A user with the specified phone number already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_phone_number"
}
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duplicate_phone_number_for_user
400 Duplicate phone number for user
The specified phone number is already tied to this user.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_phone_number_for_user",
"error_message": "The specified phone number is already tied to this user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_phone_number_for_user"
}
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duplicate_project_user
400 Duplicate project user
A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_project_user",
"error_message": "A project user for the specified organization user already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_project_user"
}
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duplicate_redirect_url
400 Duplicate redirect url
A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_redirect_url",
"error_message": "A redirect URL already exists for the provided URL.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_redirect_url"
}
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duplicate_user_external_id
400 Duplicate user external id
A user with the specified external_id already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_user_external_id",
"error_message": "A user with the specified external_id already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_user_external_id"
}
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duplicate_wallet_address
400 Duplicate wallet address
A user with the specified crypto wallet address already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_wallet_address",
"error_message": "A user with the specified crypto wallet address already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_wallet_address"
}
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duplicate_wallet_address_for_user
400 Duplicate wallet address for user
The specified crypto wallet address is already tied to this user.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_wallet_address_for_user",
"error_message": "The specified crypto wallet address is already tied to this user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_wallet_address_for_user"
}
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duplicate_webauthn_registration
400 Duplicate webauthn registration
The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_webauthn_registration",
"error_message": "The supplied credential ID already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#duplicate_webauthn_registration"
}
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dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled
400 Dynamic client registration not enabled
Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled",
"error_message": "Dynamic Client Registration is not enabled for this project. Please enable them in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/connected-apps.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#dynamic_client_registration_not_enabled"
}
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empty_rbac_resource_id
400 Empty rbac resource id
All resource_ids must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_resource_id",
"error_message": "All resource_ids must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_resource_id"
}
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empty_rbac_role_id
400 Empty rbac role id
All role_ids must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "All role_ids must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_role_id"
}
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empty_rbac_scope
400 Empty rbac scope
All scopes must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_rbac_scope",
"error_message": "All scopes must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#empty_rbac_scope"
}
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empty_webauthn_registration_name
400 Empty webauthn registration name
Invalid name. Valid webauthn registration names are non-empty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "empty_webauthn_registration_name",
"error_message": "Invalid name. Valid webauthn registration names are non-empty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#empty_webauthn_registration_name"
}
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event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config
400 Event log streaming bad datadog config
The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config",
"error_message": "The Datadog config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid API Key and Site.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_bad_datadog_config"
}
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event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config
400 Event log streaming bad grafana loki config
The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config",
"error_message": "The Grafana Loki config is invalid. Ensure there is a valid URL, username, and password.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_bad_grafana_loki_config"
}
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event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type
400 Event log streaming invalid destination type
The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type",
"error_message": "The destination type is invalid. Please use one of the following: datadog, grafana_loki.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_invalid_destination_type"
}
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event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status
400 Event log streaming invalid streaming status
The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status",
"error_message": "The streaming status is invalid. Please use one of the following: active, disabled, pending.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_invalid_streaming_status"
}
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event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations
400 Event log streaming too many destinations
A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations",
"error_message": "A project can only have one active event log streaming destination.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#event_log_streaming_too_many_destinations"
}
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expired_totp
400 Expired totp
The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "expired_totp",
"error_message": "The TOTP for this user has expired without being verified.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#expired_totp"
}
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forbidden_character_zero_width_space
400 Forbidden character zero width space
Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "forbidden_character_zero_width_space",
"error_message": "Zero width space (U+200B) identified in request, please remove.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#forbidden_character_zero_width_space"
}
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id_token_expired
400 Id token expired
ID token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_expired",
"error_message": "ID token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#id_token_expired"
}
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id_token_incorrect_audience
400 Id token incorrect audience
ID token’s audience does not match the OAuth configuration’s ID.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_incorrect_audience",
"error_message": "ID token's audience does not match the OAuth configuration's ID.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#id_token_incorrect_audience"
}
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id_token_invalid
400 Id token invalid
ID token is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_invalid",
"error_message": "ID token is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#id_token_invalid"
}
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id_token_nonce_invalid
400 Id token nonce invalid
The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "id_token_nonce_invalid",
"error_message": "The provided nonce does not match the nonce in the ID token.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#id_token_nonce_invalid"
}
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idp_access_token_expired
400 Idp access token expired
The access token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_access_token_expired",
"error_message": "The access token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_access_token_expired"
}
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idp_auth_code_expired
400 Idp auth code expired
The authorization code is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_auth_code_expired",
"error_message": "The authorization code is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_auth_code_expired"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience
400 Idp invalid access token custom audience
Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience",
"error_message": "Access Token Custom Audience is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_custom_audience"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes
400 Idp invalid access token expiry minutes
Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes",
"error_message": "Access Token Expiry Minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 1440 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_expiry_minutes"
}
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idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template
400 Idp invalid access token jwt template
Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template",
"error_message": "Access Token Template Content is invalid, should be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_invalid_access_token_jwt_template"
}
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idp_refresh_token_already_used
400 Idp refresh token already used
The refresh token has already been used.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_refresh_token_already_used",
"error_message": "The refresh token has already been used.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_refresh_token_already_used"
}
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idp_refresh_token_expired
400 Idp refresh token expired
The refresh token is expired.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_refresh_token_expired",
"error_message": "The refresh token is expired.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#idp_refresh_token_expired"
}
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inactive_email
400 Inactive email
The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider.
Common Causes
- Our email provider received a hard bounce when previously attempting to deliver an email to this email address.
- This user previously marked an email sent by Stytch as spam.
Troubleshooting
- Confirm with your user that their email address can now successfully receive emails.
- If our email provider previously hit a hard bounce but the email address can now successfully receive emails, you can reactivate it via the User management or Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.
- If the user previously marked a Stytch email as spam but is now interested in receiving Stytch emails again, please reach out to support@stytch.com so that we can reactivate their email address.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "inactive_email",
"error_message": "The email provided has been marked as inactive by our email provider. This happens most often when the email is undeliverable due to a hard bounce. If the cause of the hard bounce has been resolved, you can reactivate the email address via the User management tab or the Members tab in the Stytch Dashboard.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#inactive_email"
}
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incompatible_session_type
400 Incompatible session type
Session token and session duration are arguments for Stytch sessions. Leave these arguments blank when using IDP sessions.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "incompatible_session_type",
"error_message": "Session token and session duration are arguments for Stytch sessions. Leave these arguments blank when using IDP sessions.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#incompatible_session_type"
}
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insecure_m2m_client_secret
400 Insecure m2m client secret
The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "insecure_m2m_client_secret",
"error_message": "The client secret submitted is not secure enough. Please generate a more secure secret.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#insecure_m2m_client_secret"
}
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invalid_append_salt
400 Invalid append salt
The append_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_append_salt",
"error_message": "The append_salt value is not supported because it's too long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_append_salt"
}
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invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount
400 Invalid argon 2 iteration amount
The iteration_amount value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount",
"error_message": "The iteration_amount value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_iteration_amount"
}
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invalid_argon_2_key_length
400 Invalid argon 2 key length
The key_length value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_key_length",
"error_message": "The key_length value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_key_length"
}
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invalid_argon_2_memory
400 Invalid argon 2 memory
The memory value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_memory",
"error_message": "The memory value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_memory"
}
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invalid_argon_2_salt
400 Invalid argon 2 salt
The salt value is an unsupported length.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_salt",
"error_message": "The salt value is an unsupported length.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_salt"
}
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invalid_argon_2_threads
400 Invalid argon 2 threads
The threads value is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argon_2_threads",
"error_message": "The threads value is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argon_2_threads"
}
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invalid_argument
400 Invalid argument
Invalid argument.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_argument",
"error_message": "Invalid argument.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_argument"
}
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invalid_authentication_type
400 Invalid authentication type
The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authentication_type",
"error_message": "The authentication type provided in the header of the request is invalid. The Stytch API uses basic authentication. See more about authenticating Stytch API requests here: https://stytch.com/docs/api/authentication",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_authentication_type"
}
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invalid_authenticator_type
400 Invalid authenticator type
Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authenticator_type",
"error_message": "Invalid authenticator type. The valid values are platform and cross-platform.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_authenticator_type"
}
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invalid_authorization_header
400 Invalid authorization header
The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.
Common Causes
- HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials
Troubleshooting
- Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
- Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
- Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authorization_header",
"error_message": "The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_authorization_header"
}
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invalid_b2b_endpoint
400 Invalid b2b endpoint
The provided project_id is a Consumer project and this endpoint is only enabled for B2B projects. Please go to https://stytch.com/docs/home for the consumer version.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_b2b_endpoint",
"error_message": "The provided project_id is a Consumer project and this endpoint is only enabled for B2B projects. Please go to https://stytch.com/docs/home for the consumer version.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_b2b_endpoint"
}
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invalid_base64_scrypt_hash
400 Invalid base64 scrypt hash
The provided hash isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_base64_scrypt_hash",
"error_message": "The provided hash isn't a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the hash before passing it to this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_base64_scrypt_hash"
}
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invalid_base64_scrypt_salt
400 Invalid base64 scrypt salt
The provided salt isn’t a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_base64_scrypt_salt",
"error_message": "The provided salt isn't a base64 encoded string. Please base64 encode the salt before passing it to this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_base64_scrypt_salt"
}
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invalid_bcrypt_cost
400 Invalid bcrypt cost
The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_bcrypt_cost",
"error_message": "The bcrypt cost value is too high, it must be less than 15. If you need a higher cost parameter, please email support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_bcrypt_cost"
}
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invalid_bcrypt_hash
400 Invalid bcrypt hash
The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_bcrypt_hash",
"error_message": "The bcrypt hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_bcrypt_hash"
}
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invalid_biometric_registration_id
400 Invalid biometric registration id
biometric_registration_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_biometric_registration_id",
"error_message": "biometric_registration_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_biometric_registration_id"
}
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invalid_callback_id
400 Invalid callback id
The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_callback_id",
"error_message": "The callback URL has an invalid OAuth Callback ID. Please find it in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/ and follow the steps there to enter it into the identity provider",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_callback_id"
}
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invalid_captcha_provider_id
400 Invalid captcha provider id
captcha_provider_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_provider_id",
"error_message": "captcha_provider_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_provider_id"
}
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invalid_captcha_provider_type
400 Invalid captcha provider type
provider_type should be set to ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb’, ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid’, or ‘GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS’,.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_provider_type",
"error_message": "provider_type should be set to 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentWeb', 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentAndroid', or 'GoogleRecaptchaEnterpriseSilentIOS',.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_provider_type"
}
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invalid_captcha_threshold
400 Invalid captcha threshold
threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_captcha_threshold",
"error_message": "threshold should be in the range 0 to 1 inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_captcha_threshold"
}
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invalid_code
400 Invalid code
Code format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_code",
"error_message": "Code format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_code"
}
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invalid_connected_app_type
400 Invalid connected app type
Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are ‘first_party’, ‘first_party_public’, ‘third_party’, and ‘third_party_public’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_connected_app_type",
"error_message": "Connected Apps must be created with a valid client type. Accepted types are 'first_party', 'first_party_public', 'third_party', and 'third_party_public'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_connected_app_type"
}
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invalid_create_user_request
400 Invalid create user request
Invalid CreateUser request. Please provide either an email or phone_number in the request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_create_user_request",
"error_message": "Invalid CreateUser request. Please provide either an email or phone_number in the request.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_create_user_request"
}
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invalid_crypto_wallet_address
400 Invalid crypto wallet address
crypto_wallet_address must be nonempty.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_crypto_wallet_address",
"error_message": "crypto_wallet_address must be nonempty.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_crypto_wallet_address"
}
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invalid_crypto_wallet_id
400 Invalid crypto wallet id
The
crypto_wallet_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
crypto-wallet-test-dbbd372e-79f8-48ea-907c-5f0755e7d328 is an example
crypto_wallet_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_crypto_wallet_id",
"error_message": "crypto_wallet_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_crypto_wallet_id"
}
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invalid_default_url
400 Invalid default url
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_default_url",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the default URL with your own to get started. If you haven't already done so, you'll also need to set your magic_link_urls in the dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_default_url"
}
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invalid_domain
400 Invalid domain
Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include
https:// or a port in this value. Visit the link here for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_domain",
"error_message": "Invalid domain, ensure that only the domain was provided. Do not include https:// or a port in this value. Visit https://w3c.github.io/webauthn/#rp-id for more information about valid domains (called RP ID on the site).",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_domain"
}
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invalid_email
400 Invalid email
The email address is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing. Check that the email address is properly formatted and only includes allowed characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email",
"error_message": "Email format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email"
}
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invalid_email_domain
400 Invalid email domain
Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_domain",
"error_message": "Email domain is too large. Please contact support if this is a valid email.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_domain"
}
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invalid_email_html
400 Invalid email html
email html is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_html",
"error_message": "email html is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_html"
}
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invalid_email_id
400 Invalid email id
The
email_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example
email_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_id",
"error_message": "email_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_id"
}
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invalid_email_plaintext
400 Invalid email plaintext
email plaintext is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_plaintext",
"error_message": "email plaintext is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_plaintext"
}
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invalid_email_sandbox
400 Invalid email sandbox
Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_sandbox",
"error_message": "Invalid email. The sandbox@stytch.com email can only be used in the Test environment.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_sandbox"
}
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invalid_email_subject
400 Invalid email subject
email subject is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_subject",
"error_message": "email subject is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_subject"
}
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invalid_email_template_content
400 Invalid email template content
The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_email_template_content",
"error_message": "The email template contains a disallowed phrase. If you think this is an error, please contact support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_email_template_content"
}
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invalid_ethereum_address
400 Invalid ethereum address
crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Ethereum address. Expecting a string starting with 0x followed by 40 hexadecimal characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_ethereum_address",
"error_message": "crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Ethereum address. Expecting a string starting with 0x followed by 40 hexadecimal characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_ethereum_address"
}
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invalid_exchange_primary_factor_fields
400 Invalid exchange primary factor fields
Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: email_address, phone_number.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_exchange_primary_factor_fields",
"error_message": "Please ensure exactly one of the following is provided: email_address, phone_number.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_exchange_primary_factor_fields"
}
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invalid_exchange_primary_factor_user
400 Invalid exchange primary factor user
The provided user does not have exactly one factor that’s either an email or a phone.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_exchange_primary_factor_user",
"error_message": "The provided user does not have exactly one factor that's either an email or a phone.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_exchange_primary_factor_user"
}
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invalid_expiration
400 Invalid expiration
Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_expiration",
"error_message": "Expiration is invalid, should be between 5 and 10080 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_expiration"
}
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invalid_expiration_otp
400 Invalid expiration otp
expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_expiration_otp",
"error_message": "expiration_minutes is invalid, should be between 1 and 10 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_expiration_otp"
}
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invalid_from_local_part
400 Invalid from local part
from_local_part format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_from_local_part",
"error_message": "from_local_part format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_from_local_part"
}
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invalid_hash
400 Invalid hash
hash is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_hash",
"error_message": "hash is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_hash"
}
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invalid_hash_type
400 Invalid hash type
The
hash_type is invalid. Please check here for a list of supported hash types.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_hash_type",
"error_message": "hash_type is invalid. Please check https://stytch.com/docs/api/password-migrate for a list of support hash types.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_hash_type"
}
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invalid_id
400 Invalid id
ID format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_id",
"error_message": "ID format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_id"
}
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invalid_impersonation_reason
400 Invalid impersonation reason
Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_impersonation_reason",
"error_message": "Impersonation reason must be less than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_impersonation_reason"
}
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invalid_invite_magic_link_url
400 Invalid invite magic link url
invite_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_invite_magic_link_url",
"error_message": "invite_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_invite_magic_link_url"
}
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invalid_invite_redirect_url
400 Invalid invite redirect url
invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_invite_redirect_url",
"error_message": "invite_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_invite_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_ip_address
400 Invalid ip address
ip_address format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_ip_address",
"error_message": "ip_address format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_ip_address"
}
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invalid_locale
400 Invalid locale
locale is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_locale",
"error_message": "locale is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_locale"
}
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invalid_login_magic_link_url
400 Invalid login magic link url
login_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_magic_link_url",
"error_message": "login_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_login_magic_link_url"
}
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invalid_login_oauth_url
400 Invalid login oauth url
login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_oauth_url",
"error_message": "login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_login_oauth_url"
}
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invalid_login_redirect_url
400 Invalid login redirect url
login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_login_redirect_url",
"error_message": "login_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_login_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_m2m_client_scope
400 Invalid m2m client scope
The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_m2m_client_scope",
"error_message": "The client scope was invalid. Client scopes must be at most 128 characters long and must not contain spaces, backslashes, or quotes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_m2m_client_scope"
}
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invalid_m2m_client_status
400 Invalid m2m client status
The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either ‘active’ or ‘disabled’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_m2m_client_status",
"error_message": "The client status sent was invalid. Client statuses must be either 'active' or 'disabled'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_m2m_client_status"
}
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invalid_magic_link_url
400 Invalid magic link url
magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_magic_link_url",
"error_message": "magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_magic_link_url"
}
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invalid_md_5_hash
400 Invalid md 5 hash
The MD5 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_md_5_hash",
"error_message": "The MD5 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_md_5_hash"
}
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invalid_method_id
400 Invalid method id
The
method_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953 is an example
method_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_method_id",
"error_message": "method_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_method_id"
}
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invalid_mobile_identifier
400 Invalid mobile identifier
The mobile header sent is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_mobile_identifier",
"error_message": "The mobile header sent is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_mobile_identifier"
}
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invalid_oauth_attach_token
400 Invalid oauth attach token
The OAuth attach token could not be matched.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_attach_token",
"error_message": "The OAuth attach token could not be matched.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_attach_token"
}
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invalid_oauth_provider
400 Invalid oauth provider
We didn’t recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_provider",
"error_message": "We didn't recognize the OAuth provider name in the request. Check that the argument is the name of a supported OAuth provider.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_provider"
}
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invalid_oauth_user_registration_id
400 Invalid oauth user registration id
oauth_user_registration_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_oauth_user_registration_id",
"error_message": "oauth_user_registration_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_oauth_user_registration_id"
}
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invalid_organization_id
400 Invalid organization id
organization_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_id",
"error_message": "organization_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_id"
}
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invalid_organization_name
400 Invalid organization name
Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_organization_name",
"error_message": "Organization name cannot be longer than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_organization_name"
}
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invalid_password_id
400 Invalid password id
password_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_id",
"error_message": "password_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_password_id"
}
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invalid_password_reset_redirect_url
400 Invalid password reset redirect url
reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_reset_redirect_url",
"error_message": "reset_password_redirect_url is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_password_reset_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity
400 Invalid password strength luds complexity
The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity",
"error_message": "The LUDS password complexity should be between 1 and 4, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_password_strength_luds_complexity"
}
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invalid_password_strength_luds_length
400 Invalid password strength luds length
The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_password_strength_luds_length",
"error_message": "The minimum password length should be between 8 and 32, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_password_strength_luds_length"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 algorithm
The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are ‘sha256’ and ‘sha512’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 algorithm is invalid. Valid arguments are 'sha256' and 'sha512'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_algorithm"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_hash
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 hash
The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_hash",
"error_message": "The PBKDF-2 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_hash"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 iteration amount
The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 iteration_amount value is invalid. Valid range: 512-900000.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_iteration_amount"
}
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invalid_pbkdf_2_salt
400 Invalid pbkdf 2 salt
The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pbkdf_2_salt",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 salt is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pbkdf_2_salt"
}
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invalid_permission_action
400 Invalid permission action
All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_permission_action",
"error_message": "All actions used in RBAC role permissions must be defined within their respective resource.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_permission_action"
}
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invalid_permission_resource
400 Invalid permission resource
All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_permission_resource",
"error_message": "All resources used in RBAC role permissions must be defined.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_permission_resource"
}
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invalid_phone_number
400 Invalid phone number
The phone number is invalid, i.e. not properly formatted, or missing.
Common Causes
- If you’re accepting the raw input from a user, they may have included an invalid character, i.e. not a digit.
- If the phone number is missing from the call, you may not be passing the input from the user to your backend.
- [WhatsApp] Recipient has not accepted WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service, or is using an unsupported version of the WhatsApp client for their phone.
Troubleshooting
- If you’re accepting the raw input form a user, make sure you’re sanitizing the input and formatting it properly. Many libraries can help with this, like libphonenumber-js.
- Check that the phone number is properly formatted with the E. 164 format, e.g. “+14155551234”
- Check that the phone number only includes allowed characters, i.e. dashes “555-1234” and parentheses “(415)” are not included.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number",
"error_message": "Phone number format is invalid. Ensure the phone number is in the E.164 format.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number"
}
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invalid_phone_number_country_code
400 Invalid phone number country code
The phone number’s country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Project.
Common Causes
- SMS to phone numbers outside of the US and Canada is disabled by default for customers who did not use SMS prior to October 2023. If you’re interested in sending international SMS, please add those countries to your Project’s allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions, and add credit card details to your account.
- Regardless of whether or not you are enabled for international SMS, Stytch does not support sending SMS to countries on our Unsupported countries list.
Troubleshooting
- Make sure that the country code you’ve provided is correctly formatted.
- Make sure that the country is not included in our Unsupported countries list.
- Make sure that your Stytch project has the phone number’s country code added to its allowlist via the Dashboard or Programmatic Workspace Actions.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_country_code",
"error_message": "The phone number's country code is invalid, unsupported, or disabled for your Stytch Workspace. Please see here for additional information: https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_country_code",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_country_code"
}
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invalid_phone_number_docs
400 Invalid phone number docs
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_docs",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test phone number with a valid one to start sending one-time passcodes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_docs"
}
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invalid_phone_number_sandbox
400 Invalid phone number sandbox
Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phone_number_sandbox",
"error_message": "Phone number is invalid. The sandbox phone number, +10000000000, can only be used in the Test environment.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phone_number_sandbox"
}
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invalid_phpass_hash_format
400 Invalid phpass hash format
The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phpass_hash_format",
"error_message": "The phpass hash has an incorrect format as it needs to be exactly 34 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phpass_hash_format"
}
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invalid_phpass_hash_prefix
400 Invalid phpass hash prefix
The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_phpass_hash_prefix",
"error_message": "The phpass hash is invalid as it needs to start with $P$",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_phpass_hash_prefix"
}
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invalid_pkce_code_challenge
400 Invalid pkce code challenge
The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pkce_code_challenge",
"error_message": "The PKCE Code Challenge param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters '-', '.', '_', or '~'. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.2 for details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pkce_code_challenge"
}
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invalid_pkce_code_verifier
400 Invalid pkce code verifier
The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters ’-’, ’.’, ’_’, or ’~’. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_pkce_code_verifier",
"error_message": "The PKCE Code Verifier param may only contain alphanumerics and the reserved characters '-', '.', '_', or '~'. It must also be between 43 and 128 characters long. Please refer to https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7636#section-4.1 for details.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_pkce_code_verifier"
}
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invalid_prepend_salt
400 Invalid prepend salt
The prepend_salt value is not supported because it’s too long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_prepend_salt",
"error_message": "The prepend_salt value is not supported because it's too long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_prepend_salt"
}
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invalid_project_id
400 Invalid project id
project_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_id",
"error_message": "project_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_project_id"
}
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invalid_project_id_authentication
400 Invalid project id authentication
The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_id_authentication",
"error_message": "The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new project or confirm an existing project ID please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_project_id_authentication"
}
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invalid_project_name
400 Invalid project name
The project name is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_name",
"error_message": "The project name is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_project_name"
}
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invalid_public_key
400 Invalid public key
Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key",
"error_message": "Invalid public key. The key is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential
400 Invalid public key credential
Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you’re passing a correctly formatted public key credential.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. Please confirm you're passing a correctly formatted public key credential.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data
400 Invalid public key credential invalid authenticator data
Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The authenticatorData field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_authenticator_data"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id
400 Invalid public key credential invalid id
Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The id field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_id"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature
400 Invalid public key credential invalid signature
Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The signature field is present but is malformed and cannot be decoded. The field should be base64 encoded.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_invalid_signature"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object
400 Invalid public key credential malformed attestation object
Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The attestationObject field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_attestation_object"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json
400 Invalid public key credential malformed client data json
Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The clientDataJSON field is present but is malformed and cannot be parsed.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_malformed_client_data_json"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing attestation object field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the attestationObject field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_attestation_object_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing authenticator data field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the authenticatorData field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_authenticator_data_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing client data json field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the clientDataJSON field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_client_data_json_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing id field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing an id field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_id_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing response field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the response field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_response_field"
}
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invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field
400 Invalid public key credential missing signature field
Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field",
"error_message": "Invalid public key credential. The public key credential is missing the signature field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_key_credential_missing_signature_field"
}
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invalid_public_token_id
400 Invalid public token id
The
public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your
public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.
Common Causes
- No
public_tokenwas passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
- The
public_tokenpassed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.
Troubleshooting
- Check that your environment contains your Stytch
public_token.
- Check that you’re passing the
public_tokenin via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_token_id",
"error_message": "public_token_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_public_token_id"
}
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invalid_rbac_custom_role
400 Invalid rbac custom role
You may not use the pre-defined role names of ‘stytch_member’ or ‘stytch_admin’ in your custom roles.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_custom_role",
"error_message": "You may not use the pre-defined role names of 'stytch_member' or 'stytch_admin' in your custom roles.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_custom_role"
}
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invalid_rbac_role_assignment
400 Invalid rbac role assignment
The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_role_assignment",
"error_message": "The role assignment provided is not properly formatted. Make sure both a domain and role_id are included.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_role_assignment"
}
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invalid_rbac_role_id
400 Invalid rbac role id
The role_id provided is not valid for this project’s RBAC policy.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_role_id",
"error_message": "The role_id provided is not valid for this project's RBAC policy.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_role_id"
}
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invalid_rbac_scope
400 Invalid rbac scope
Scopes cannot contain whitespace, ’\’, or ’“‘
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_scope",
"error_message": "Scopes cannot contain whitespace, '\\\\', or '\\\"'",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_scope"
}
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invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit
400 Invalid rbac stytch role edit
You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit",
"error_message": "You may not edit the role_id or description of the stytch_user, stytch_member, or stytch_admin roles.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_rbac_stytch_role_edit"
}
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invalid_recovery_code
400 Invalid recovery code
The recovery_code submitted was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_recovery_code",
"error_message": "The recovery_code submitted was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_recovery_code"
}
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invalid_redirect_url_type
400 Invalid redirect url type
Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_redirect_url_type",
"error_message": "Invalid redirect URL Type. Type should be login, invite, signup, reset_password, or discovery. Only B2B projects can pass discovery.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_redirect_url_type"
}
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invalid_reply_to_local_part
400 Invalid reply to local part
reply_to_local_part format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_reply_to_local_part",
"error_message": "reply_to_local_part format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_reply_to_local_part"
}
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invalid_request
400 Invalid request
Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request",
"error_message": "Invalid request. Ensure that your project ID exists is passed into the URI path.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_request"
}
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invalid_request_id
400 Invalid request id
request_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request_id",
"error_message": "request_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_request_id"
}
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invalid_request_value
400 Invalid request value
Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request_value",
"error_message": "Invalid request value, request is required and must have a value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_request_value"
}
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invalid_role
400 Invalid role
Role specified is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_role",
"error_message": "Role specified is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_role"
}
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invalid_scope
400 Invalid scope
Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scope",
"error_message": "Please make sure that the scopes requested are included in the client.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_scope"
}
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invalid_scope_parameter
400 Invalid scope parameter
scopes is not a recognized parameter. Please use
scope instead.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scope_parameter",
"error_message": "`scopes` is not a recognized parameter. Please use `scope` instead.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_scope_parameter"
}
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invalid_scrypt_n_parameter
400 Invalid scrypt n parameter
The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_n_parameter",
"error_message": "The n parameter is invalid. It needs to be greater than 1, a power of 2, and less than or equal to 262,144. If you need a higher n parameter, please email support@stytch.com.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_n_parameter"
}
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invalid_scrypt_parameters
400 Invalid scrypt parameters
The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_parameters",
"error_message": "The scrypt parameters are too large. The r parameter multiplied by p parameter must be under 2 raised to the 30th power (r * p < 2^30).",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_parameters"
}
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invalid_scrypt_salt_length
400 Invalid scrypt salt length
The salt value is an unsupported length.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_scrypt_salt_length",
"error_message": "The salt value is an unsupported length.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_scrypt_salt_length"
}
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invalid_secret_authentication
400 Invalid secret authentication
The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_secret_authentication",
"error_message": "The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_authentication"
}
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invalid_secret_id
400 Invalid secret id
secret_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_secret_id",
"error_message": "secret_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_id"
}
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invalid_session_duration_minutes
400 Invalid session duration minutes
session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_duration_minutes",
"error_message": "session_duration_minutes is invalid, should be between 5 to 527040 minutes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_duration_minutes"
}
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invalid_session_id
400 Invalid session id
session_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_id",
"error_message": "session_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_id"
}
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invalid_session_management
400 Invalid session management
session_management_type should be set to ‘none’, ‘idp’, or ‘stytch’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_management",
"error_message": "session_management_type should be set to 'none', 'idp', or 'stytch'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_management"
}
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invalid_session_missing_primary_factor
400 Invalid session missing primary factor
Cannot create a new session without primary factors.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_missing_primary_factor",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new session without primary factors.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_missing_primary_factor"
}
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invalid_session_token
400 Invalid session token
The session_token format is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted). Stytch will return this error if the
session_token or
session_jwt is invalid, e.g. malformed, too few characters, too many etc.
Common Causes
- Your backend or frontend is not properly parsing the session value from where you are storing it, e.g. you’re parsing and passing the key and value instead of just the value.
- You are running automated tests with a placeholder value, e.g. “test-123”, for sessions against our API.
Troubleshooting
- Double check your parsing logic for pulling the
session_tokenor
session_jwt. Make sure that you are only pulling the value itself and preserving the full length of each.
session_tokens are 44 characters long and may include numbers, letters, and special characters.
session_jwts can be arbitrarily long depending upon their contents, and conform to RFC 7519.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_token",
"error_message": "Session token format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_token"
}
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invalid_session_token_docs
400 Invalid session token docs
The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_session_token_docs",
"error_message": "The session_token you provided is a sample one from the Docs. Please use a session_token that you received from a /sessions/authenticate request.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_session_token_docs"
}
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invalid_sha_1_hash
400 Invalid sha 1 hash
The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sha_1_hash",
"error_message": "The SHA-1 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_sha_1_hash"
}
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invalid_sha_512_hash
400 Invalid sha 512 hash
The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_sha_512_hash",
"error_message": "The SHA-512 hash passed is not valid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_sha_512_hash"
}
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invalid_signature
400 Invalid signature
signature is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signature",
"error_message": "signature is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_signature"
}
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invalid_signup_magic_link_url
400 Invalid signup magic link url
signup_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_magic_link_url",
"error_message": "signup_magic_link_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_magic_link_url"
}
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invalid_signup_oauth_url
400 Invalid signup oauth url
signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_oauth_url",
"error_message": "signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_oauth_url"
}
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invalid_signup_redirect_url
400 Invalid signup redirect url
signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_signup_redirect_url",
"error_message": "signup_redirect_url format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_signup_redirect_url"
}
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invalid_siwe_chain_id
400 Invalid siwe chain id
chain_id must be the string representation of an integer between 1 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,771, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_chain_id",
"error_message": "chain_id must be the string representation of an integer between 1 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,771, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_chain_id"
}
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invalid_siwe_domain
400 Invalid siwe domain
Domain must be a valid RFC 3986 authority. Do not include the scheme in the domain.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_domain",
"error_message": "Domain must be a valid RFC 3986 authority. Do not include the scheme in the domain.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_domain"
}
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invalid_siwe_message_request_id
400 Invalid siwe message request id
message_request_id must be a valid pchar according to RFC 3986 definitions and must not exceed 100 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_message_request_id",
"error_message": "message_request_id must be a valid pchar according to RFC 3986 definitions and must not exceed 100 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_message_request_id"
}
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invalid_siwe_resource
400 Invalid siwe resource
Resources must be a list of valid RFC 3986 URIs.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_resource",
"error_message": "Resources must be a list of valid RFC 3986 URIs.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_resource"
}
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invalid_siwe_statement
400 Invalid siwe statement
Statement may only include reserved, unreserved, or space characters according to RFC 3986 definitions. The statement must not contain other forms of whitespace such as newlines, tabs, and carriage returns. The statement must not exceed 200 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_statement",
"error_message": "Statement may only include reserved, unreserved, or space characters according to RFC 3986 definitions. The statement must not contain other forms of whitespace such as newlines, tabs, and carriage returns. The statement must not exceed 200 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_statement"
}
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invalid_siwe_uri
400 Invalid siwe uri
URI must be a valid RFC 3986 URI.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_siwe_uri",
"error_message": "URI must be a valid RFC 3986 URI.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_siwe_uri"
}
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invalid_solana_address
400 Invalid solana address
crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Solana address. Expecting a 32 or 44 character base58 string.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_solana_address",
"error_message": "crypto_wallet_address format is invalid for an Solana address. Expecting a 32 or 44 character base58 string.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_solana_address"
}
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invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource
400 Invalid stytch prefixed resource
RBAC resources may not be prefixed with
stytch.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource",
"error_message": "RBAC resources may not be prefixed with `stytch`.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_stytch_prefixed_resource"
}
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invalid_subject
400 Invalid subject
The subject provided is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_subject",
"error_message": "The subject provided is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_subject"
}
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invalid_template_id
400 Invalid template id
template_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_template_id",
"error_message": "template_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_template_id"
}
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invalid_template_values
400 Invalid template values
template_values must only consist of string keys that map to string values.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_template_values",
"error_message": "template_values must only consist of string keys that map to string values.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_template_values"
}
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invalid_token
400 Invalid token
Token format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token",
"error_message": "Token format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_token"
}
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invalid_token_docs
400 Invalid token docs
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_token_docs",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the test token with a valid one found in a Stytch email to start authenticating users.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_token_docs"
}
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invalid_totp_code
400 Invalid totp code
The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_totp_code",
"error_message": "The totp_code submitted was invalid. The totp_code must be 6 digits long.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_totp_code"
}
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invalid_totp_id
400 Invalid totp id
totp_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_totp_id",
"error_message": "totp_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_totp_id"
}
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invalid_trusted_auth_token
400 Invalid trusted auth token
Provided trusted auth token is not valid
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_trusted_auth_token",
"error_message": "Provided trusted auth token is not valid",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_trusted_auth_token"
}
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invalid_url
400 Invalid url
URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_url",
"error_message": "URL format is invalid. Common issues include using http instead of https or omitting https://. If including query parameters use {} as a placeholder value. For example: https://example.com/authenticate?redirect={}",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_url"
}
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invalid_user_agent
400 Invalid user agent
user_agent format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_agent",
"error_message": "user_agent format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_user_agent"
}
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invalid_user_id
400 Invalid user id
The
user_id is invalid (i.e. not properly formatted) or missing.
user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6 is an example
user_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_id",
"error_message": "user_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_user_id"
}
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invalid_user_lock_threshold
400 Invalid user lock threshold
User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_lock_threshold",
"error_message": "User lock threshold must be inside the range [1, 100]",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_user_lock_threshold"
}
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invalid_user_lock_ttl
400 Invalid user lock ttl
User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_user_lock_ttl",
"error_message": "User lock TTL value must be inside range [300, 604800]",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_user_lock_ttl"
}
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invalid_wallet_address_user
400 Invalid wallet address user
The passed crypto_wallet_address belongs to a different user than the user_id provided.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_wallet_address_user",
"error_message": "The passed crypto_wallet_address belongs to a different user than the user_id provided.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_wallet_address_user"
}
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invalid_wallet_type
400 Invalid wallet type
crypto_wallet_type is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_wallet_type",
"error_message": "crypto_wallet_type is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_wallet_type"
}
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invalid_webauthn_registration_domain
400 Invalid webauthn registration domain
The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_webauthn_registration_domain",
"error_message": "The domain cannot be longer than 255 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_webauthn_registration_domain"
}
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invalid_webauthn_registration_id
400 Invalid webauthn registration id
webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_webauthn_registration_id",
"error_message": "webauthn_registration_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_webauthn_registration_id"
}
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invalid_wildcard_action
400 Invalid wildcard action
RBAC actions may not contain the wild character,
*.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_wildcard_action",
"error_message": "RBAC actions may not contain the wild character, `*`.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#invalid_wildcard_action"
}
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jwt_template_invalid_json
400 Jwt template invalid json
JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_invalid_json",
"error_message": "JWT Template did not produce valid JSON output.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#jwt_template_invalid_json"
}
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jwt_template_invalid_tag
400 Jwt template invalid tag
JWT Template contains an invalid tag.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_invalid_tag",
"error_message": "JWT Template contains an invalid tag.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#jwt_template_invalid_tag"
}
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jwt_template_mismatched_tag
400 Jwt template mismatched tag
JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_mismatched_tag",
"error_message": "JWT Template contains a mismatched set of tags.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#jwt_template_mismatched_tag"
}
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live_id_used_in_test_environment
400 Live id used in test environment
Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "live_id_used_in_test_environment",
"error_message": "Invalid argument sent to Test environment. Looks like you supplied a Live identifier for a request for the Test environment (test.stytch.com). Try sending a request to api.stytch.com instead or using a different identifier.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#live_id_used_in_test_environment"
}
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m2m_client_already_rotating_secret
400 M2m client already rotating secret
The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_already_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is already in a secret rotation flow. Please finish or cancel the current secret rotation flow before starting a new one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_already_rotating_secret"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_description
400 M2m client invalid client description
M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_description",
"error_message": "M2M Client Description may not be larger than 512 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_description"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_id
400 M2m client invalid client id
M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_id",
"error_message": "M2M Client ID may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_id"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_name
400 M2m client invalid client name
M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_name",
"error_message": "M2M Client Name may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_name"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_client_secret
400 M2m client invalid client secret
M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_client_secret",
"error_message": "M2M Client Secret may not be larger than 128 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_client_secret"
}
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m2m_client_invalid_status
400 M2m client invalid status
M2M Client status must be either ‘active’ or ‘inactive’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_invalid_status",
"error_message": "M2M Client status must be either 'active' or 'inactive'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_invalid_status"
}
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m2m_client_not_found
400 M2m client not found
The m2m client requested could not be found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_not_found",
"error_message": "The m2m client requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_not_found"
}
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m2m_client_not_rotating_secret
400 M2m client not rotating secret
The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_client_not_rotating_secret",
"error_message": "The client is not in a secret rotation flow. Please start a secret rotation flow before calling this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_client_not_rotating_secret"
}
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m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings
400 M2m search expected array of strings
Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search filter_value to contain an array of strings.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_search_expected_array_of_strings"
}
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m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string
400 M2m search filter name must be string
Expected m2m search operand ‘filter_name’ to be a string.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand 'filter_name' to be a string.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_search_filter_name_must_be_string"
}
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m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized
400 M2m search filter name not recognized
The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized",
"error_message": "The m2m search operand filter name was not recognized.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_search_filter_name_not_recognized"
}
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m2m_search_missing_filter_name
400 M2m search missing filter name
Expected m2m search operand to contain a ‘filter_name’ key.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_missing_filter_name",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand to contain a 'filter_name' key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_search_missing_filter_name"
}
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m2m_search_missing_filter_value
400 M2m search missing filter value
Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "m2m_search_missing_filter_value",
"error_message": "Expected m2m search operand to contain a filter_value key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#m2m_search_missing_filter_value"
}
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migrate_from_external_email_does_not_exist
400 Migrate from external email does not exist
Please ensure that the user and email exist before migrating an external session.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "migrate_from_external_email_does_not_exist",
"error_message": "Please ensure that the user and email exist before migrating an external session.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#migrate_from_external_email_does_not_exist"
}
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migrate_from_external_missing_userinfo
400 Migrate from external missing userinfo
The project is missing the OIDC userinfo endpoint. Please configure one in the Stytch dashboard and try again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "migrate_from_external_missing_userinfo",
"error_message": "The project is missing the OIDC userinfo endpoint. Please configure one in the Stytch dashboard and try again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#migrate_from_external_missing_userinfo"
}
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migrate_from_external_unexpected_response
400 Migrate from external unexpected response
An error was encountered when querying the external provider’s userinfo endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "migrate_from_external_unexpected_response",
"error_message": "An error was encountered when querying the external provider's userinfo endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#migrate_from_external_unexpected_response"
}
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missing_apple_app_id
400 Missing apple app id
The Apple OAuth config is missing an App ID value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "missing_apple_app_id",
"error_message": "The Apple OAuth config is missing an App ID value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#missing_apple_app_id"
}
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missing_sms_parameter
400 Missing sms parameter
One or more of the parameters in the custom SMS request could not be found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "missing_sms_parameter",
"error_message": "One or more of the parameters in the custom SMS request could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#missing_sms_parameter"
}
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must_have_jwks_url_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_jwk
400 Must have jwks url for trusted token profile with type jwk
This trusted token profile using public key type JWK must have a JWKS url
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "must_have_jwks_url_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_jwk",
"error_message": "This trusted token profile using public key type JWK must have a JWKS url",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#must_have_jwks_url_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_jwk"
}
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must_have_pem_files_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_pem
400 Must have pem files for trusted token profile with type pem
This trusted token profile using public key type PEM must have at least one PEM file
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "must_have_pem_files_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_pem",
"error_message": "This trusted token profile using public key type PEM must have at least one PEM file",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#must_have_pem_files_for_trusted_token_profile_with_type_pem"
}
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no_active_biometric_registrations
400 No active biometric registrations
No active mobile biometric registrations were found.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_active_biometric_registrations",
"error_message": "No active mobile biometric registrations were found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_active_biometric_registrations"
}
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no_active_webauthn_registrations
400 No active webauthn registrations
No active WebAuthn registrations for this user ID and domain. To create one, first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpoint. Complete the registration by subsequently hitting the WebAuthn register endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_active_webauthn_registrations",
"error_message": "No active WebAuthn registrations for this user ID and domain. To create one, first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpointwith the supplied user ID and domain: https://stytch.com/docs/api/webauthn-register-start. Complete the registration by subsequently hitting the WebAuthn register endpoint: https://stytch.com/docs/api/webauthn-register.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_active_webauthn_registrations"
}
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no_associated_session_passed_in
400 No associated session passed in
A session was passed in on the /send request but not on this request
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_associated_session_passed_in",
"error_message": "A session was passed in on the /send request but not on this request",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_associated_session_passed_in"
}
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no_default_discovery_redirect_url_set
400 No default discovery redirect url set
There is no default discovery redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a discovery redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set discovery redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_default_discovery_redirect_url_set",
"error_message": "There is no default discovery redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a discovery redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set discovery redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_default_discovery_redirect_url_set"
}
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no_default_invite_redirect_url_set
400 No default invite redirect url set
There is no default invite redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a invite redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_default_invite_redirect_url_set",
"error_message": "There is no default invite redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a invite redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_default_invite_redirect_url_set"
}
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no_default_login_redirect_url_set
400 No default login redirect url set
There is no default login redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a login redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_default_login_redirect_url_set",
"error_message": "There is no default login redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a login redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_default_login_redirect_url_set"
}
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no_default_signup_redirect_url_set
400 No default signup redirect url set
There is no default signup redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a signup redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set signup redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_default_signup_redirect_url_set",
"error_message": "There is no default signup redirect URLs set for this project, so we are unable to redirect the user to the application. Please include a signup redirect URL in the request or set a default for this project. To set signup redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_default_signup_redirect_url_set"
}
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no_invite_redirect_url
400 No invite redirect url
There are no invite redirect URLs registered. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_invite_redirect_url",
"error_message": "There are no invite redirect URLs registered. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_invite_redirect_url"
}
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no_invite_redirect_urls_set
400 No invite redirect urls set
Unable to verify the provided
invite_magic_link_url. There are no invite redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the
invite_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set invite redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_invite_redirect_urls_set",
"error_message": "Unable to verify the provided invite_magic_link_url. There are no invite redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the invite_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set invite redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_invite_redirect_urls_set"
}
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no_login_redirect_url
400 No login redirect url
There are no login redirect URLs registered. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_login_redirect_url",
"error_message": "There are no login redirect URLs registered. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_login_redirect_url"
}
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no_login_redirect_urls_set
400 No login redirect urls set
Unable to verify the provided
login_magic_link_url. There are no login redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the
login_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set login redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_login_redirect_urls_set",
"error_message": "Unable to verify the provided login_magic_link_url. There are no login redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the login_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set login redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_login_redirect_urls_set"
}
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no_match_for_provided_magic_link_url
400 No match for provided magic link url
The
magic_link_url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for the project. Please visit the Stytch Dashboard here to update the redirect URLs for the project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
Common Causes
- The provided
magic_link_urlwas not added to the Stytch Dashboard
- The provided
magic_link_urlcontents were changed during development, and the Stytch Dashboard was not updated accordingly
Troubleshooting
- Compare provided
magic_link_urlwith values in the Dashboard
- Be sure
magic_link_urlis a redirect URL in the Stytch environment you are using. The Test and Live redirect urls are configured separately with the Dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_match_for_provided_magic_link_url",
"error_message": "The magic_link_url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_match_for_provided_magic_link_url"
}
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no_match_for_provided_oauth_url
400 No match for provided oauth url
The oauth redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_match_for_provided_oauth_url",
"error_message": "The oauth redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_match_for_provided_oauth_url"
}
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no_match_for_provided_sso_url
400 No match for provided sso url
The sso redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_match_for_provided_sso_url",
"error_message": "The sso redirect url in the request did not match any redirect URLs set for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to update the redirect URLs for this project. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_match_for_provided_sso_url"
}
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no_oauth_authorize_user_selector
400 No oauth authorize user selector
Please ensure only one of the following is passed: session_token, session_jwt, or user_id. Exactly one of those values is required to identify the user.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_oauth_authorize_user_selector",
"error_message": "Please ensure only one of the following is passed: session_token, session_jwt, or user_id. Exactly one of those values is required to identify the user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_oauth_authorize_user_selector"
}
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no_password_reset_redirect_url
400 No password reset redirect url
There are no password reset redirect URLs registered. To set password reset redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_password_reset_redirect_url",
"error_message": "Unable to verify the provided reset_password_redirect_url. There are no password reset redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the reset_password_redirect_url provided in the request. To set password reset redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_password_reset_redirect_url"
}
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no_pending_webauthn_registration
400 No pending webauthn registration
Unable to find a pending registration tied to this user. Please ensure you’ve first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpoint with the supplied
user_id.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_pending_webauthn_registration",
"error_message": "Unable to find a pending registration tied to this user. Please ensure you've first hit the WebAuthn register/start endpoint with the supplied user ID: https://stytch.com/docs/api/webauthn-register-start.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_pending_webauthn_registration"
}
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no_session_arguments
400 No session arguments
Please ensure you’re passing exactly one session field.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_session_arguments",
"error_message": "Please ensure you're passing exactly one session field.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_session_arguments"
}
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no_session_revoke_arguments
400 No session revoke arguments
Please include a session_id, session_token, session_jwt, or a member_id (if the project is a B2B project). Exactly one of those values is required to revoke a session.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_session_revoke_arguments",
"error_message": "Please include a session_id, session_token, session_jwt, or a member_id (if the project is a B2B project). Exactly one of those values is required to revoke a session.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_session_revoke_arguments"
}
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no_signup_redirect_url
400 No signup redirect url
There are no sign-up redirect URLs registered. To set sign-up redirect URLs for this project please visit here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_signup_redirect_url",
"error_message": "There are no signup redirect URLs registered. To set signup redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_signup_redirect_url"
}
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no_signup_redirect_urls_set
400 No signup redirect urls set
Unable to verify the provided
signup_magic_link_url. There are no sign-up redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the
signup_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set signup redirect URLs for the project please visit the Dashboard here. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_signup_redirect_urls_set",
"error_message": "Unable to verify the provided signup_magic_link_url. There are no signup redirect URLs set for this project so we are unable to verify the signup_magic_link_url provided in the request. To set signup redirect URLs for this project please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_signup_redirect_urls_set"
}
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no_user_password
400 No user password
An existing user doesn’t have an password. A password can be added to a user through the password reset endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_user_password",
"error_message": "user doesn't have an associated password.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_user_password"
}
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no_user_selection_arguments
400 No user selection arguments
Please include exactly one of user_id, session_token, or session_jwt. This request did not contain any of those fields.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_user_selection_arguments",
"error_message": "Please include exactly one of user_id, session_token, or session_jwt. This request did not contain any of those fields.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_user_selection_arguments"
}
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no_wildcards_in_live_redirect_url
400 No wildcards in live redirect url
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_wildcards_in_live_redirect_url",
"error_message": "",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#no_wildcards_in_live_redirect_url"
}
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oauth_access_token_exchange_missing_full_access
400 Oauth access token exchange missing full access
The token used for Access Token exchange was missing the Full Access scope. The Full Access scope is required to call this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_access_token_exchange_missing_full_access",
"error_message": "The token used for Access Token exchange was missing the Full Access scope. The Full Access scope is required to call this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_access_token_exchange_missing_full_access"
}
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oauth_access_token_exchange_token_invalid_grant
400 Oauth access token exchange token invalid grant
The token used for Access Token exchange must be generated from an ‘authorization_code’ grant.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_access_token_exchange_token_invalid_grant",
"error_message": "The token used for Access Token exchange must be generated from an 'authorization_code' grant.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_access_token_exchange_token_invalid_grant"
}
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oauth_access_token_exchange_token_too_old
400 Oauth access token exchange token too old
The token used for Access Token exchange is more than five minutes old. A fresh Access Token is required to call this endpoint.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_access_token_exchange_token_too_old",
"error_message": "The token used for Access Token exchange is more than five minutes old. A fresh Access Token is required to call this endpoint.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_access_token_exchange_token_too_old"
}
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oauth_app_not_authorized
400 Oauth app not authorized
You did not authorize this app to perform a signup or login. To use this app, log in again and authorize the required permissions during the login flow. Please reach out to the application developer for more support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_app_not_authorized",
"error_message": "You did not authorize this app to perform a signup or login. To use this app, log in again and authorize the required permissions during the login flow. Please reach out to the application developer for more support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_app_not_authorized"
}
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oauth_flow_callback_error
400 Oauth flow callback error
An error occurred during the OAuth callback.
Common Causes
- The OAuth flow couldn’t be completed successfully. See the
error_details.replay_error_detailsobject for additional information regarding the cause of the error.
- If
error_details.replay_error_details.erroris
access_denied, the user likely cancelled the OAuth flow partway through.
Troubleshooting
- Prompt the user to try completing the OAuth flow again from the beginning.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_flow_callback_error",
"error_message": "An error was encountered in the callback of the OAuth flow. Please try again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_flow_callback_error"
}
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oauth_invalid_callback_request
400 Oauth invalid callback request
The OAuth callback request is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_invalid_callback_request",
"error_message": "The OAuth callback request is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_invalid_callback_request"
}
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oauth_invalid_scope_requested
400 Oauth invalid scope requested
An invalid scope has been requested. Please check the set of scopes and try again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_invalid_scope_requested",
"error_message": "An invalid scope has been requested. Please check the set of scopes and try again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_invalid_scope_requested"
}
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oauth_invalid_state
400 Oauth invalid state
The OAuth state is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_invalid_state",
"error_message": "The OAuth state is invalid. Please reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_invalid_state"
}
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oauth_state_mismatch
400 Oauth state mismatch
The state in the cookie doesn’t match with the state in the query parameter. Please retry your login flow. If you continue receiving this error, reach out to the application developer for support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_state_mismatch",
"error_message": "The state in the cookie doesn't match with the state in the query parameter. Please retry your login flow. If you continue receiving this error, reach out to the application developer for support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_state_mismatch"
}
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oauth_state_used
400 Oauth state used
The OAuth state value has already been used.
Common Causes
- The user completed the same OAuth flow twice. For example, they completed the OAuth flow, then navigated back in the browser and completed it again.
Troubleshooting
- If the user already has an active Stytch Session, this error can likely be ignored.
- If the user does not have an active Stytch Session, prompt them to try completing the OAuth flow again from the beginning.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_state_used",
"error_message": "The OAuth state has previously been used. Please try the login flow again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_state_used"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_google_missing_information
400 Oauth token exchange google missing information
Provider did not respond with required information during OAuth token exchange, please try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_google_missing_information",
"error_message": "Provider did not respond with required information during OAuth token exchange, please try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_google_missing_information"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_client
400 Oauth token exchange invalid client
Client authentication failed (e.g., unknown client, no client authentication included, or unsupported authentication method). Please check the client ID and secret of your OAuth configuration.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_invalid_client",
"error_message": "Client authentication failed (e.g., unknown client, no client authentication included, or unsupported authentication method). Please check the client ID and secret of your OAuth configuration.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_invalid_client"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_request
400 Oauth token exchange invalid request
The request is missing a required parameter, includes an unsupported parameter value (other than grant type), repeats a parameter, includes multiple credentials, utilizes more than one mechanism for authenticating the client, or is otherwise malformed. Please reach out to support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_invalid_request",
"error_message": "The request is missing a required parameter, includes an unsupported parameter value (other than grant type), repeats a parameter, includes multiple credentials, utilizes more than one mechanism for authenticating the client, or is otherwise malformed. Please reach out to support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_invalid_request"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_invalid_scope
400 Oauth token exchange invalid scope
The scopes requested were invalid. Please check the scopes you are requesting and try again.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_invalid_scope",
"error_message": "The scopes requested were invalid. Please check the scopes you are requesting and try again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_invalid_scope"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_expired_secret
400 Oauth token exchange microsoft expired secret
Expired client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is up to date. You may need to add a new secret in your Microsoft Azure portal.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_expired_secret",
"error_message": "Expired client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is up to date. You may need to add a new secret in your Microsoft Azure portal.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_expired_secret"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_invalid_secret
400 Oauth token exchange microsoft invalid secret
Invalid client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is the client secret value, not the client secret ID.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_invalid_secret",
"error_message": "Invalid client secret provided. Ensure the secret in your OAuth configuration is the client secret value, not the client secret ID.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_microsoft_invalid_secret"
}
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oauth_token_exchange_unauthorized_client
400 Oauth token exchange unauthorized client
The authenticated client is not authorized to use this authorization grant type. Please check your settings and try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_exchange_unauthorized_client",
"error_message": "The authenticated client is not authorized to use this authorization grant type. Please check your settings and try again. If the problem persists, please reach out to support.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oauth_token_exchange_unauthorized_client"
}
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oidc_prompt_none_must_be_exclusive
400 Oidc prompt none must be exclusive
If ‘none’ is used as a value for the ‘prompt’ parameter, then it must be the only value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oidc_prompt_none_must_be_exclusive",
"error_message": "If 'none' is used as a value for the 'prompt' parameter, then it must be the only value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oidc_prompt_none_must_be_exclusive"
}
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oidc_response_email_missing
400 Oidc response email missing
The information provided in the ID token and userinfo did not include a email.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oidc_response_email_missing",
"error_message": "The information provided in the ID token and userinfo did not include a email.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#oidc_response_email_missing"
}
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password_already_exists
400 Password already exists
User already has a password associated with it. Please use the password reset endpoint to update the password if needed.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "password_already_exists",
"error_message": "email already has a password associated with it.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#password_already_exists"
}
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password_validation_timeout
400 Password validation timeout
Password validation timed out. Possible causes include an excessively long password or a high volume of requests.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "password_validation_timeout",
"error_message": "Password validation timed out. Possible causes include an excessively long password or a high volume of requests.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#password_validation_timeout"
}
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passwords_incompatible_with_sdk_config
400 Passwords incompatible with sdk config
The passwords product is incompatible with opaque errors in the project SDK configuration. Please change the configuration in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "passwords_incompatible_with_sdk_config",
"error_message": "The passwords product is incompatible with opaque errors in the project SDK configuration. Please change the configuration in the dashboard to continue: https://stytch.com/dashboard/sdk-configuration.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#passwords_incompatible_with_sdk_config"
}
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pbkdf_2_key_length_mismatch
400 Pbkdf 2 key length mismatch
The provided PBKDF-2 key_length does not match the length of the decoded hash.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pbkdf_2_key_length_mismatch",
"error_message": "The provided PBKDF-2 key_length does not match the length of the decoded hash.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pbkdf_2_key_length_mismatch"
}
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pending_totp_exists
400 Pending totp exists
Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user has a pending TOTP that has not yet expired. Please try creating a new TOTP for the user once the pending one has expired or delete the pending TOTP before attempting to create a new one.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pending_totp_exists",
"error_message": "Cannot create a new TOTP for the specified user since the user has a pending TOTP that has not yet expired. Please try creating a new TOTP for the user once the pending one has expired or delete the pending TOTP before attempting to create a new one.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pending_totp_exists"
}
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pkce_did_not_expect_code_verifier
400 Pkce did not expect code verifier
This flow was started without a code_challenge but the authentication call includes a code_verifier.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pkce_did_not_expect_code_verifier",
"error_message": "This flow was started without a code_challenge but the authentication call includes a code_verifier.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pkce_did_not_expect_code_verifier"
}
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pkce_expected_code_verifier
400 Pkce expected code verifier
This flow was started using a code_challenge but the authentication call is missing the corresponding code_verifier.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pkce_expected_code_verifier",
"error_message": "This flow was started using a code_challenge but the authentication call is missing the corresponding code_verifier.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pkce_expected_code_verifier"
}
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pkce_mismatch
400 Pkce mismatch
The submitted code_verifier does not match the code_challenge sent at the start of the flow.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pkce_mismatch",
"error_message": "The submitted code_verifier does not match the code_challenge sent at the start of the flow.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pkce_mismatch"
}
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pkce_required_for_idp_authorization_flow
400 Pkce required for idp authorization flow
Stytch requires native or mobile applications, as well as public clients, to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pkce_required_for_idp_authorization_flow",
"error_message": "Stytch requires native or mobile applications, as well as public clients, to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pkce_required_for_idp_authorization_flow"
}
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pkce_required_for_native_callback
400 Pkce required for native callback
One of the callback URLs supplied is for a native or mobile application. Stytch requires native or mobile applications to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "pkce_required_for_native_callback",
"error_message": "One of the callback URLs supplied is for a native or mobile application. Stytch requires native or mobile applications to use PKCE for all flows involving redirects. Please supply a code_challenge with the request.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#pkce_required_for_native_callback"
}
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private_key_too_long
400 Private key too long
Private key is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "private_key_too_long",
"error_message": "Private key is too long. Please make sure you have the correct value.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#private_key_too_long"
}
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project_has_no_public_tokens
400 Project has no public tokens
Project has no public_tokens. Please create one in the Dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "project_has_no_public_tokens",
"error_message": "Project has no public_tokens. Please create one in the Dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#project_has_no_public_tokens"
}
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public_connected_apps_do_not_have_secrets
400 Public connected apps do not have secrets
Public Connected Apps do not have secrets.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "public_connected_apps_do_not_have_secrets",
"error_message": "Public Connected Apps do not have secrets.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#public_connected_apps_do_not_have_secrets"
}
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public_key_missing
400 Public key missing
Public key missing from request
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "public_key_missing",
"error_message": "Public key missing from request",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#public_key_missing"
}
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public_token_required
400 Public token required
public_token is required.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "public_token_required",
"error_message": "public_token is required.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#public_token_required"
}
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query_params_do_not_match
400 Query params do not match
The
magic_link_url in the request provided query parameters that did not match any redirect URLs set on the Stytch Dashboard for the project. Please visit the Stytch Dashboard here to make any necessary updates. For more information on why this validation is necessary please read more here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "query_params_do_not_match",
"error_message": "The redirect url in the request provided query parameters that did not match any redirect URLs set on the Stytch dashboard for this project. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/redirect-urls to make any necessary updates. For more information on why this validation is necessary please visit https://stytch.com/docs/api/url-validation",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#query_params_do_not_match"
}
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rbac_action_duplicate
400 Rbac action duplicate
There is a duplicate action in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Actions are case insensitive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_action_duplicate",
"error_message": "There is a duplicate action in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Actions are case insensitive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_action_duplicate"
}
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rbac_action_too_long
400 Rbac action too long
The action name provided was too long. Actions must be less than 100 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_action_too_long",
"error_message": "The action name provided was too long. Actions must be less than 100 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_action_too_long"
}
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rbac_description_too_long
400 Rbac description too long
The description provided was too long. Descriptions must be less than 500 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_description_too_long",
"error_message": "The description provided was too long. Descriptions must be less than 500 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_description_too_long"
}
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rbac_domain_too_common
400 Rbac domain too common
Common domains such as gmail.com are not allowed in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_domain_too_common",
"error_message": "Common domains such as gmail.com are not allowed in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_domain_too_common"
}
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rbac_invalid_domain
400 Rbac invalid domain
Please ensure that all domains in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments are valid domains.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_invalid_domain",
"error_message": "Please ensure that all domains in rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments are valid domains.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_invalid_domain"
}
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rbac_permission_missing_actions
400 Rbac permission missing actions
All permissions must have at least one action.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_permission_missing_actions",
"error_message": "All permissions must have at least one action.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_permission_missing_actions"
}
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rbac_reserved_scope
400 Rbac reserved scope
There is a reserved scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Reserved scopes include ‘openid’, ‘profile’, ‘email’, ‘phone’, ‘offline_access’, ‘full_access’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_reserved_scope",
"error_message": "There is a reserved scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Reserved scopes include 'openid', 'profile', 'email', 'phone', 'offline_access', 'full_access'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_reserved_scope"
}
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rbac_resource_duplicate
400 Rbac resource duplicate
There is a duplicate resource ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Resource IDs are case insensitive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_resource_duplicate",
"error_message": "There is a duplicate resource ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Resource IDs are case insensitive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_resource_duplicate"
}
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rbac_resource_id_too_long
400 Rbac resource id too long
The resource_id provided was too long. Resource IDs must be less than 100 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_resource_id_too_long",
"error_message": "The resource_id provided was too long. Resource IDs must be less than 100 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_resource_id_too_long"
}
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rbac_resource_missing_actions
400 Rbac resource missing actions
All resources must have at least one action.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_resource_missing_actions",
"error_message": "All resources must have at least one action.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_resource_missing_actions"
}
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rbac_role_duplicate
400 Rbac role duplicate
There is a duplicate role ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Role IDs are case insensitive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_role_duplicate",
"error_message": "There is a duplicate role ID in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Role IDs are case insensitive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_role_duplicate"
}
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rbac_role_id_too_long
400 Rbac role id too long
The role_id provided was too long. Role IDs must be less than 100 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_role_id_too_long",
"error_message": "The role_id provided was too long. Role IDs must be less than 100 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_role_id_too_long"
}
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rbac_role_missing_permissions
400 Rbac role missing permissions
All roles must have at least one permission.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_role_missing_permissions",
"error_message": "All roles must have at least one permission.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_role_missing_permissions"
}
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rbac_scope_duplicate
400 Rbac scope duplicate
There is a duplicate scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Scopes are case insensitive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "rbac_scope_duplicate",
"error_message": "There is a duplicate scope in your RBAC policy. Please remove it. Scopes are case insensitive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#rbac_scope_duplicate"
}
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rbac_scope_missing_permissions
400 Rbac scope missing permissions
All scopes must have at least one permission.