{

"status_code" : 400 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "billing_not_verified_for_email" ,

"error_message" : "Billing is not yet verified. You can only send emails to yourself or to coworkers sharing the same email domain used to sign up to Stytch until credit card details are added to your account. Once your billing information is verified, emails can be sent to anyone. Collecting this information helps us prevent abuse of the platform. Please see https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/billing to provide billing information." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/400#billing_not_verified_for_email"