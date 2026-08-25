Add a new assumeHydrated prop to the StytchProvider and StytchB2BProvider components. This prop allows the provider to assume whether or not the app might be hydrated in a browser environment after initially being rendered in a server environment. When true , the provider eagerly reads from the browser’s local cache to retrieve cached session and related data. When false , the provider defers this initialization until after the first render, to avoid hydration errors. This prop defaults to false in @stytch/nextjs , which preserves the behavior from previous versions.

We recommend setting assumeHydrated={false} if your app hydrates server-rendered content on the client. Otherwise, it is safe to set assumeHydrated={true} . If you’re unsure or notice hydration errors in your app, set assumeHydrated={false} .