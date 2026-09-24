Learn about privacy features and best practices in the Stytch SDK

Stytch provides several user privacy measures that can be configured in your SDK to protect user data and ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

​ Privacy settings

The Stytch SDK includes built-in privacy controls that allow you to manage how user data is collected, stored, and shared. These settings can be configured when initializing the SDK or adjusted at runtime.

​ Data minimization

By default, Stytch collects only the minimum data necessary to provide authentication services. You can further restrict data collection by:

Limiting the user attributes collected during sign-up

Disabling optional telemetry and analytics

Configuring session duration to minimize data retention

​ User consent

The SDK supports consent management workflows to ensure users have control over their data:

Explicit opt-in for data collection beyond authentication

Granular consent for specific features or integrations

Ability for users to withdraw consent at any time

​ GDPR compliance

For applications serving users in the European Union, Stytch provides GDPR-compliant features:

Right to access: Users can request their data through the SDK

Right to deletion: Implement user data deletion through users.delete()

Data portability: Export user data in a structured format

​ Best practices