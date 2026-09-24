The SDK comes with a pre-built UI component to register passkeys. This component will only work when the user has an existing Stytch session.
Props
The configuration object for the UI component. This component accepts the same
config as StytchLogin so you can reuse the config, although most options will not have any effect.
The
presentation field allows you to customize the look of the SDK. This component accepts the same
presentation prop as
StytchLogin so you can reuse it. For more information, see the Theming documentation.
Optional callbacks that are triggered by various events in the SDK. See more details about the callbacks here.
A callback function that responds to events sent from the SDK.
Hide events
Hide events
Fired when the user successfully registers a new passkey.
data
{
user_id: "user_id",
session: { ... },
user: { ... },
webauthn_registration_id: "webauthn-registration-test-db72fcc0-edae-4bb4-8d52-0b2a765683df"
}
Fired when the user presses the skip button.
Fired when the user presses the done button.
A callback function that responds to errors in the SDK. It is useful for debugging during development and error handling in production.
Specify custom strings to be used in the prebuilt UI. Consult the message catalog (messages/en.po) for the list of available strings. Each value should be specified using ICU MessageFormat.Strings that are not defined will use the default English value as a fallback.See Text Customization for more information.