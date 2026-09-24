{

"cookieOptions" : {

/**

* The name of the cookie containing the opaque Stytch session token.

* Defaults to `stytch_session`.

*/

"opaqueTokenCookieName" : "string" ,

/**

* The name of the cookie containing the opaque Stytch session token.

* Defaults to `stytch_session_jwt`.

*/

"jwtCookieName" : "string" ,

/**

* What HTTP paths the cookies should be available on.

* Equal to configuring the `;path=${}` param in the set-cookie directive.

* Defaults to unset.

*/

"path" : "string" ,

/**

* What domain the cookies should be available on.

* Equal to configuring the `;domain=${}` param in the set-cookie directive.

* Requires setting availableToSubdomains to have any effect.

* Defaults to unset.

*/

"domain" : "string" ,

/**

* Whether to make the cookies available to subdomains.

* When true, equivalent to configuring the `;domain=${window.location.host}` directive.

* When false, equivalent to leaving the directive unset.

* Defaults to false.

*/

"availableToSubdomains" : "boolean"

}