Stytch will automatically save the Session in two cookies:
stytch_sessionthat will contain the opaque session token returned from the API
stytch_session_jwtthat will contain the session JWT returned from the API
document.cookie=
stytch_session=secret-session; domain=app.mycoolsite.com; path=/; SameSite=Lax; Secure; max-age=whenever-it-expires
document.cookie=
stytch_session_jwt=eyJhxxx.xxx.xxx; domain=app.mycoolsite.com; path=/; SameSite=Lax; Secure; max-age=whenever-it-expires
Cookie Configuration OptionsThe Stytch Client allows you to configure the following directives and values related to cookie management.
To override the defaults, set the desired values in the
{
"cookieOptions": {
/**
* The name of the cookie containing the opaque Stytch session token.
* Defaults to `stytch_session`.
*/
"opaqueTokenCookieName": "string",
/**
* The name of the cookie containing the opaque Stytch session token.
* Defaults to `stytch_session_jwt`.
*/
"jwtCookieName": "string",
/**
* What HTTP paths the cookies should be available on.
* Equal to configuring the `;path=${}` param in the set-cookie directive.
* Defaults to unset.
*/
"path": "string",
/**
* What domain the cookies should be available on.
* Equal to configuring the `;domain=${}` param in the set-cookie directive.
* Requires setting availableToSubdomains to have any effect.
* Defaults to unset.
*/
"domain": "string",
/**
* Whether to make the cookies available to subdomains.
* When true, equivalent to configuring the `;domain=${window.location.host}` directive.
* When false, equivalent to leaving the directive unset.
* Defaults to false.
*/
"availableToSubdomains": "boolean"
}
}
cookieOptions and pass it as part of the optional second parameter object when initializing the Stytch Client.
HttpOnly cookiesBy default, cookies are managed by the SDK running in the client and are not marked as HttpOnly. For enhanced security, you can enable the use of HttpOnly cookies for your project. This moves cookie management from the client to Stytch’s backend, which makes it possible to mark cookies as HttpOnly. When HttpOnly cookies are used, Stytch’s backend will set the Domain of the cookies to the parent of your custom domain. Note that cookies are accessible to the Domain specified and its subdomains. For example:
- If your custom domain is
login.example.com, the Domain would be set to
example.com. The cookies would be accessible to
example.comand its subdomains.
- If your custom domain is
login.app.example.com, the Domain would be set to
app.example.com. The cookies would be accessible to
app.example.comand its subdomains, but not to
example.com.
- Using HttpOnly cookies requires a custom domain. This allows Stytch’s backend to set cookies in a first-party context for your domain.
- Using HttpOnly cookies will make session tokens inaccessible to client-side JavaScript. This includes opaque session tokens (
stytch_session), JWT tokens (
stytch_session_jwt), and intermediate session tokens (
stytch_intermediate_session_token). These values will also be omitted from response bodies returned to the client from methods like stytch.session.authenticate().
- stytch.session.getTokens() will no longer return session tokens when an active session exists. If you have any frontend code that depends on these values, you will need to change it.
- stytch.session.updateSession() will only work if there is not an existing session token set using a cookie marked HttpOnly. If you use
updateSession, make sure your
cookieOptionsare configured to match the domain and cookie names used by Stytch’s backend.
- When the HttpOnly cookies setting is “Enforced”, Stytch will only accept browser requests for your project that use your custom domain. Requests that try to access Stytch using other domains, including
api.stytch.com, will be rejected.
cookieOptionsdoes not apply to HttpOnly cookies.
- HttpOnly cookies are only supported in your live environment.
Enabling HttpOnly cookies
- Configure a custom domain for your application (see our guide).
- In the Stytch Dashboard, under Frontend SDK, go to “Optional configuration” and change the HttpOnly cookies setting to “Enabled”. This allows Stytch to start setting HttpOnly cookies when accessed through your custom domain, but still allows requests that do not use your custom domain.
- In your application, set the
customBaseUrloption in your Stytch client configuration to your custom domain. This field tell the SDK to use your custom domain for requests. We recommend initially changing this setting in a staging environment or for a limited set of test users.
- Verify that your application behaves as expected. The
stytch_sessionand
stytch_session_jwtcookies should now be marked as HttpOnly.
- When you have finished testing and have ensured that all users of your application are using your custom domain, change the HttpOnly cookies setting on the Frontend SDK page to “Enforced”. This will block all browser SDK requests that do not use your custom domain, which will prevent client-side JavaScript from accessing session tokens.
Disabling HttpOnly cookiesYou can stop using HttpOnly cookies by removing the
customBaseUrl setting from your Stytch client configuration. Be aware that this will not remove existing HttpOnly cookies, which the SDK will be unable to access. To avoid disrupting existing user sessions, have your backend replace HttpOnly cookies with non-HttpOnly cookies.
Authenticating sessions on your backendSince the session is stored in the site’s cookies, the browser will include these cookies in the request headers to your backend if they share a domain. For any protected requests, your backend should validate either the
stytch_session or
stytch_session_jwt before processing with the request. The session may be validated using any Backend SDK.