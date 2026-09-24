Check if a user has RBAC authorization for specific resources using the Stytch React Native SDK

rbac.isAuthorizedSync is a synchronous method that returns an authorization verdict on a resource-action pair (that is, whether the logged-in User is authorized to perform the specified action on the specified Resource).

false . See the This method will use locally-cached instances of the User and the configured RBAC policy. If the RBAC policy has not been loaded, this method will always return. See the SWR caching strategy

If the User is not logged in, this method will always return false . If the resource or action provided are not valid for the configured RBAC policy, this method will return false .

If you need to asynchronously fetch guaranteed-fresh data from the API, use the rbac.isAuthorized method.

As a best practice, authorization checks for sensitive actions should also occur on the backend.

​ resourceId string required The human-readable ID of the resource to check authorization for.

​ action string required The action to take on the specified resource.