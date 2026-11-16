Trusted Auth Tokens let you attest end-user identities by exchanging signed JWTs for Stytch sessions. Many existing identity infrastructure tools will provide a JWT that can be used for this purpose, such as an access_token or id_token . Stytch will use the JWKS endpoint hosted by your existing infrastructure to validate these JWTs.

This guide uses Supabase as an example, but the same pattern works for any provider with a public JWKS.

Logging a user in