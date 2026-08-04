project_id and
secret. You’ll need to pass these values into the Authorization request header for every API call.
You can find your keys in the Project ID & API keys section in your Stytch Dashboard.
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/magic_links/email/login_or_create \
-u 'PROJECT_ID:SECRET' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"email": "sandbox@stytch.com",
}'
Frontend SDKsFor our frontend SDKs, you’ll use your
public_token rather than your
project_id and
secret when communicating with the Stytch API.
B2B SDKs
Consumer SDKs
EnvironmentsEach Stytch Project has 1 Live environment and 1 Test environment by default. You can create additional Test environments in the Stytch Dashboard, or via the Programmatic Workspace Actions API.
Each environment has a distinct Project ID, Secret, and Public token.
- Test environments access the
https://test.stytch.comAPI
- Live environments access the
https://api.stytch.comAPI