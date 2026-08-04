To use the Stytch API and SDKs, you need a Stytch account; get your API keys by signing up

project_id and secret . You’ll need to pass these values into the Authorization request header for every API call. The Stytch API uses basic authentication with yourand. You’ll need to pass these values into the Authorization request header for every API call.

curl --request POST \ --url https://test.stytch.com/v1/magic_links/email/login_or_create \ -u 'PROJECT_ID:SECRET' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "email": "sandbox@stytch.com", }'

Project ID & API keys section in your You can find your keys in thesection in your Stytch Dashboard

​ Frontend SDKs

For our frontend SDKs, you’ll use your public_token rather than your project_id and secret when communicating with the Stytch API.

B2B SDKs Consumer SDKs

Live environment and 1 Test environment by default. You can create additional Test environments in the Stytch Dashboard, or via the

Each environment has a distinct Project ID, Secret, and Public token. Each Stytch Project has 1environment and 1environment by default. You can create additional Test environments in the Stytch Dashboard, or via the Programmatic Workspace Actions API Each environment has a distinct Project ID, Secret, and Public token.

Test environments access the https://test.stytch.com API

API Live environments access the https://api.stytch.com API

The Stytch API keys and data resources are all scoped per-environment and are not shared between environments. For example, a User created in one environment will not be available in another environment.