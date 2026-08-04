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To use the Stytch API and SDKs, you need a Stytch account; get your API keys by signing up. The Stytch API uses basic authentication with your project_id and secret. You’ll need to pass these values into the Authorization request header for every API call.
You can find your keys in the Project ID & API keys section in your Stytch Dashboard.

Frontend SDKs

For our frontend SDKs, you’ll use your public_token rather than your project_id and secret when communicating with the Stytch API.

B2B SDKs

Consumer SDKs

Environments

Each Stytch Project has 1 Live environment and 1 Test environment by default. You can create additional Test environments in the Stytch Dashboard, or via the Programmatic Workspace Actions API.
Each environment has a distinct Project ID, Secret, and Public token.
  • Test environments access the https://test.stytch.com API
  • Live environments access the https://api.stytch.com API
The Stytch API keys and data resources are all scoped per-environment and are not shared between environments. For example, a User created in one environment will not be available in another environment.