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organizations.members.deleteMFAPhoneNumber wraps the delete member MFA phone number API endpoint. Use it to delete a MFA phone number.
RBAC Enforced MethodThis method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the update.info.delete.mfa-phone Action on the stytch.member Resource.Before using this method, enable Member actions & organization modifications in the Frontend SDK page. To learn more, see our RBAC guide.
The organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session. This method cannot be used to delete the phone numbers of Members in other Organizations. Use the Delete Self MFA Phone Number method to delete the current Member’s own phone number. To change a Member’s phone number, you must first call this endpoint to delete the existing phone number. Existing Member Sessions that include a phone number authentication factor will not be revoked if the phone number is deleted, and MFA will not be enforced until the Member logs in again. If you wish to enforce MFA immediately after a phone number is deleted, you can do so by prompting the Member to enter a new phone number and calling the SMS OTP send method, then calling the SMS Authenticate method.

Parameters

string
required
The id of the Member whose MFA phone number to delete.

Response

object
The id of the Member whose MFA phone number was deleted.
object
The Member whose MFA phone number was deleted.
object
The Organization of the Member whose MFA phone number was deleted.
string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.