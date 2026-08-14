Invite a new Member to your Organization using the Stytch React Native SDK

"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

"The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource."

"error_message" : "The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource." ,

magicLinks.email.invite wraps the wraps the Send Invite Email endpoint.

Use this method to invite a new Member to an Organization via email.

RBAC Enforced Method This method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the Action on the Resource. Member actions & organization modifications in the Before using this method, enablein the Frontend SDK page . To learn more, see our RBAC guide

The organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session.

To revoke an existing invite, use the Delete Member method. This will both delete the invited Member from the target Organization and revoke all existing invite emails.

​ email_address string required The email address of the user that the currently logged-in Member would like to invite to their Organization.

​ invite_redirect_url string The URL that the Member clicks from the invite Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the invite flow. If this value is not passed, the default invite_redirect_url that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default invite_redirect_url , an error is returned.

​ invite_template_id string Use a custom template for invite emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic Links - Invite”.

​ invite_expiration_minutes number The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the invite email, in minutes. Defaults to 7 days. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).

​ name string The name of the Member.

​ roles string[] Roles to explicitly assign to this Member.

​ untrusted_metadata object An arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. These fields can be edited directly by the frontend SDK, and should not be used to store critical information. See the Metadata resource for complete field behavior details.

​ locale string Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag , e.g. “en”. Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.

​ member_id string The ID of the invited Member.

​ member object The invited Member. Show properties ​ organization_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. ​ member_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Member. ​ external_id string The ID of the Member given by the identity provider. ​ email_address string The email address of the Member. ​ email_address_verified boolean Whether or not the Member’s email address is verified. ​ status string The status of the Member. The possible values are: pending , invited , active , or deleted . ​ name string The name of the Member. ​ sso_registration object[] An array of registered SAML Connection or OIDC Connection objects the Member has authenticated with. Show sso_registration properties ​ connection_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SSO connection_id for a Member. ​ registration_id string The unique ID of an SSO Registration. ​ external_id string The ID of the Member given by the identity provider. ​ sso_attributes object An object for storing SSO attributes brought over from the identity provider. ​ scim_registration object Sets whether the Member is enrolled in MFA. Show sso_registration properties ​ connection_id string The id of the SCIM Connection. ​ registration_id string The unique ID of a SCIM Registration. ​ external_id string The ID of the Member given by the identity provider. ​ sso_attributes object An object for storing SCIM attributes brought over from the identity provider. ​ is_breakglass boolean Identifies the Member as a break glass user - someone who has permissions to authenticate into an Organization by bypassing the Organization’s settings. auth_methods and allowed_auth_methods fields for more details. A break glass account is typically used for emergency purposes to gain access outside of normal authentication procedures. Refer to the Organization object and itsandfields for more details. ​ member_password_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a Member’s password. ​ oauth_registrations object[] A list of OAuth registrations for this Member. Show oauth_registrations properties ​ provider_type string Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Microsoft, GitHub etc. ​ provider_subject string The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the sub or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols. ​ profile_picture_url string If available, the profile_picture_url is a URL of the User’s profile picture set in the OAuth identity provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Google profile picture. ​ locale string If available, the locale is the Member’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with. ​ member_oauth_registration_id string The unique ID of an OAuth registration. ​ mfa_enrolled boolean Sets whether the Member is enrolled in MFA. If true, the Member must complete an MFA step whenever they wish to log in to their Organization. If false, the Member only needs to complete an MFA step if the Organization’s MFA policy is set to REQUIRED_FOR_ALL . ​ mfa_phone_number string The Member’s phone number. A Member may only have one phone number. The phone number should be in E.164 format (i.e. +1XXXXXXXXXX). ​ mfa_phone_number_verified boolean Whether or not the Member’s phone number is verified. ​ retired_email_addresses object[] A list of retired email addresses for this Member. A previously active email address can be marked as retired in one of two ways: It’s replaced with a new primary email address during an explicit Member update.

A new email address is surfaced by an OAuth, SAML or OIDC provider. In this case the new email address becomes the Member’s primary email address and the old primary email address is retired. A retired email address cannot be used by other Members in the same Organization. However, unlinking retired email addresses allows them to be subsequently re-used by other Organization Members. Retired email addresses can be unlinked using the Unlink Retired Email endpoint. Show properties ​ email_id string The globally unique UUID of a Member’s email. ​ email_address string The email address of the Member. ​ trusted_metadata object An arbitrary JSON object for storing application-specific data or identity-provider-specific data. ​ untrusted_metadata object An arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. These fields can be edited directly by the frontend SDK, and should not be used to store critical information. See the Metadata resource for complete field behavior details. ​ roles object[] Explicit or implicit Roles assigned to this Member, along with details about the role assignment source. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment. Show roles properties ​ role_id string The unique identifier of the RBAC Role, provided by the developer and intended to be human-readable. Reserved role_ids that are predefined by Stytch include: stytch_member

stytch_admin Check out the guide on Stytch default Roles for a more detailed explanation. ​ sources object[] A list of sources for this role assignment. A role assignment can come from multiple sources - for example, the Role could be both explicitly assigned and implicitly granted from the Member’s email domain. Show sources properties ​ type string The type of role assignment. The possible values are: direct_assignment – an explicitly assigned Role. Directly assigned roles can be updated by passing in the roles argument to the Update Member endpoint.

– an explicitly assigned Role. Directly assigned roles can be updated by passing in the roles argument to the Update Member endpoint. email_assignment – an implicit Role granted by the Member’s email domain, regardless of their login method. Email implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments argument to the Update Organization endpoint.

– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s email domain, regardless of their login method. Email implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the argument to the Update Organization endpoint. sso_connection – an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the Role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection. SAML connection implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the saml_connection_implicit_role_assignments argument to the Update SAML connection endpoint.

– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the Role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection. SAML connection implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the argument to the Update SAML connection endpoint. sso_connection_group – an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection and group. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, and belongs to a specific group within the IdP, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection.

– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection and group. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, and belongs to a specific group within the IdP, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection. scim_connection_group – an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SCIM connection and group. If the Member has a SCIM Member registration with the given connection, and belongs to a specific group within the IdP, this role assignment will appear in the list. SCIM group implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the scim_group_implicit_role_assignments argument to the Update SCIM connection endpoint. ​ details object An object containing additional metadata about the source assignment. The fields will vary depending on the role assignment type as follows: direct_assignment – no additional details.

– no additional details. email_assignment – will contain the email domain that granted the assignment.

– will contain the email domain that granted the assignment. sso_connection – will contain the connection_id of the SAML connection that granted the assignment.

– will contain the of the SAML connection that granted the assignment. sso_connection_group – will contain the connection_id of the SAML connection and the name of the group that granted the assignment.

– will contain the of the SAML connection and the name of the group that granted the assignment. scim_connection_group – will contain the connection_id of the SAML connection and the group_id that granted the assignment. ​ is_admin boolean stytch_admin Role. This Role is automatically granted to Members who create an Organization through the discovery flow. See the Whether or not the Member has theRole. This Role is automatically granted to Members who create an Organization through the discovery flow. See the RBAC guide for more details on this Role. ​ created_at string The date and time the Member was created. The date and time the Member was last updated.

​ organization object The Organization that the Member was invited to. Show organization properties ​ organization_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value. You may also use the organization_slug or organization_external_id here as a convenience. ​ organization_name string The name of the Organization. Must be between 1 and 128 characters in length. ​ organization_logo_url string The image URL of the Organization logo. ​ organization_slug string The unique URL slug of the Organization. The slug only accepts alphanumeric characters and the following reserved characters: - . _ ~ . Must be between 2 and 128 characters in length. Wherever an organization_id is expected in a path or request parameter, you may also use the organization_slug as a convenience. ​ sso_active_connections array[objects] An array of active SAML Connection references or OIDC Connection references Show sso_active_connections properties ​ connection_id string Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SSO connection_id for a Member. ​ display_name string A human-readable display name for the connection. ​ email_allowed_domains array[strings] An array of email domains that allow invites or JIT provisioning for new Members. This list is enforced when either email_invites or email_jit_provisioning is set to RESTRICTED Common domains such as gmail.com are not allowed. See the full list of disallowed common email domains ​ email_jit_provisioning string The authentication setting that controls how a new Member can be provisioned by authenticating via Email Magic Link or OAuth. The accepted values are: RESTRICTED – only new Members with verified emails that comply with email_allowed_domains can be provisioned upon authentication via Email Magic Link or OAuth

– only new Members with verified emails that comply with can be provisioned upon authentication via Email Magic Link or OAuth NOT_ALLOWED – the default setting, disables JIT provisioning via Email Magic Link and OAuth ​ auth_methods string The setting that controls which authentication methods can be used by Members of an Organization. The accepted values are: ALL_ALLOWED – the default setting which allows all authentication methods to be used

– the default setting which allows all authentication methods to be used RESTRICTED – only methods that comply with allowed_auth_methods can be used for authentication. This setting does not apply to Members with is_breakglass set to true ​ allowed_auth_methods array[strings] An array of allowed authentication methods. This list is enforced when auth_methods is set to RESTRICTED . The list’s accepted values are: sso , magic_link , email_otp , password , google_oauth , microsoft_oauth , slack_oauth , github_oauth , and hubspot_oauth . ​ sso_default_connection_id string The default connection used for SSO when there are multiple active connections. ​ oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning string The authentication setting that controls how a new Member can JIT provision into an Organization by tenant. The accepted values are: RESTRICTED – only new Members with tenants in allowed_oauth_tenants can JIT provision via tenant

– only new Members with tenants in can JIT provision via tenant NOT_ALLOWED – the default setting, disables JIT provisioning by OAuth Tenant ​ allowed_oauth_tenants object A map of allowed OAuth tenants. If this field is not passed in, the Organization will not allow JIT provisioning by OAuth Tenant. Allowed keys are “slack”, “hubspot”, and “github”.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.