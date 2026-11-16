"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

# It's only available via our backend SDKs.

# It's only available via our backend SDKs.

# This is an SDK method that doesn't directly hit an API endpoint unless the JWT is expired.

# This is an SDK method that doesn't directly hit an API endpoint unless the JWT is expired.

Given a Session JWT , this method authenticates a Session and updates its lifetime by the specified session_duration_minutes . If session_duration_minutes is not specified, the Session will not be extended.

This method is only available when using our backend SDKs. If you are not using one of our backend SDKs, please use the Authenticate Session endpoint instead.

exp claim, a new JWT will be returned if both the signature and the underlying Session are still valid. See our If you provide a JWT that needs to be refreshed and is expired according to itsclaim, a new JWT will be returned if both the signature and the underlying Session are still valid. See our JWT guides for more information.

If the JWT is older than max_token_age_seconds or if the JWT is expired, this method will communicate with the Stytch API to authenticate the session. Otherwise, the JWT will be validated locally.

Local JWT validation

If you do not provide a max_token_age_seconds parameter, then the authenticateJwt method will only communicate with the Stytch API if the JWT is expired (Stytch JWTs have an exp of five minutes). Specifying a max_token_age_seconds parameter of less than five minutes is one way to reduce security risks inherent to local JWT validation by forcing communication with the Stytch API more frequently.

max_token_age_seconds old and authenticating the underlying session with Stytch when necessary. We recommend relying primarily on this method over the authenticateSession method, as it handles the local JWT validation vs. remote session authentication logic for you, improving latency when the JWT is less thanold and authenticating the underlying session with Stytch when necessary.

Request Parameters

session_jwt string required The Session JWT to authenticate.

authorization_check object If an authorization_check object is passed in, this endpoint will also check if the User is authorized to perform the given action on the given Resource. A User is authorized if they are assigned a Role with adequate permissions. If the User is not authorized to perform the specified action on the specified Resource, a 403 error will be thrown. Otherwise, the response will contain a list of Roles that satisfied the authorization check.

authorization_check object If included, this method will also check if the User is authorized to perform the given action on the given Resource. A User is authorized if they are assigned a Role with adequate permissions. Show properties resource_id string required A unique identifier of the RBAC Resource, provided by the developer and intended to be human-readable. A resource_id is not allowed to start with stytch , which is a special prefix used for Stytch default Resources with reserved resource_id s. action string required An action to take on a Resource.

max_token_age_seconds number If set, remote verification will be forced if the JWT was issued more than that many seconds ago (based on the iat claim).

Response

session object required The Session object associated with the authenticated JWT. Show properties session_id string A unique identifier for a specific Session. user_id string The unique ID of the affected User. authentication_factors array[objects] An array of different authentication factors that comprise a Session. started_at string The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. last_accessed_at string The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. expires_at string The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. attributes object Provided attributes help with fraud detection. Show properties ip_address string The IP address of the user. user_agent string The user agent of the User. custom_claims map The custom claims map for a Session. Claims can be added to a session during a Sessions authenticate call. roles array[string] A list of the roles associated with the session.

session_jwt string required A new JWT for the authenticated Session.

session_token string An opaque Session token for the authenticated Session. Will only be returned when remote JWT authentication occurs.

user object The User object associated with the authenticated Session. See the User object for complete response field details. Will only be returned when remote JWT authentication occurs. Show properties created_at string The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. crypto_wallets array[objects] An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties crypto_wallet_id string The unique ID for a crypto wallet crypto_wallet_address string The actual blockchain address of the User’s crypto wallet. crypto_wallet_type string The blockchain that the User’s crypto wallet operates on, e.g. Ethereum, Solana, etc. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. emails array[objects] An array of email objects for the User. Show properties email_id string The unique ID of a specific email address. email string The email address. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. name object The name of the User. Each field in the name object is optional. Show properties first_name string The first name of the user. middle_name string The middle name(s) of the user. last_name string The last name of the user. trusted_metadata object The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. untrusted_metadata object cannot be used to store critical information. See the The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, andSee the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. phone_numbers array[objects] An array of phone number objects linked to the User. Show properties phone_id string The unique ID for the phone number. phone_number string The phone number. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. providers array[objects] An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User. Show properties oauth_user_registration_id string The unique ID for an OAuth registration. provider_subject string The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols. provider_type string Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc. profile_picture_url string If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture. locale string If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with. password object The password object is returned for users with a password. Show properties password_id string The unique ID of a specific password requires_reset boolean Indicates whether this password requires a password reset status string The status of the User. The possible values are pending and active . totps array[objects] An array containing a list of all TOTP instances for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties totp_id string The unique ID for a TOTP instance. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. user_id string The unique ID of the affected User. webauthn_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties webauthn_registration_id string The unique ID for the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. domain string The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app. user_agent string The user agent of the User. authenticator_type string The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. name string The name of the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. biometric_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all biometric registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties biometric_registration_id string The unique ID for a biometric registration. verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. roles array[strings] Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.

verdict object If an authorization_check is provided in the request and the check succeeds, this field will return information about why the User was granted permission. Show properties verdict.authorized boolean required Whether the User was authorized to perform the specified action on the specified Resource. Always true if the request succeeds. verdict.granting_roles string[] required The complete list of Roles that gave the User permission to perform the specified action on the specified Resource.

status_code number The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.