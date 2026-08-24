scope,
client_id,
redirect_uri,
prompt, etc.) are correct and returns relevant information for rendering an OAuth Consent Screen.
We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.
Parameters
The ID of the Connected App client.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the authorization_code grant.
The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is code.
An array of scopes requested by the client.
Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only consent is supported today.
Response
The unique ID of the affected User.
The user object affected by this API call. See the User object for complete response field details.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique ID for an OAuth registration.
The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.
The status of the User. The possible values are
pending and
active.
The unique ID of the affected User.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The unique ID for the Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The user agent of the User.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
The name of the Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.
The Connected App affected by this operation. Only a subset of fields safe for public viewing are returned.
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Show properties
The ID of the Connected App client.
A human-readable name for the client.
A human-readable description for the client.
The type of Connected App. Supported values are first_party, first_party_public, third_party, and third_party_public.
The logo URL of the Connected App, if any.
Whether the user must provide explicit consent for the authorization request.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.