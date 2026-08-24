Start OAuth Authorization using the Stytch Next.js SDK

"An example connected app for testing"

"client_description" : "An example connected app for testing" ,

Initiates a request for authorization of a Connected App to access a User’s account. Call this endpoint using the query parameters from an OAuth Authorization request. This endpoint validates various fields ( scope , client_id , redirect_uri , prompt , etc.) are correct and returns relevant information for rendering an OAuth Consent Screen.

We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.

​ client_id string required The ID of the Connected App client.

​ redirect_uri string required The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the authorization_code grant.

​ response_type string required The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is code.

​ scopes array[strings] required An array of scopes requested by the client.

​ prompt string Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only consent is supported today.

​ user_id string The unique ID of the affected User.

​ user object The user object affected by this API call. See the User object for complete response field details. Show properties ​ created_at string The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ crypto_wallets array[objects] An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ crypto_wallet_id string The unique ID for a crypto wallet ​ crypto_wallet_address string The actual blockchain address of the User’s crypto wallet. ​ crypto_wallet_type string The blockchain that the User’s crypto wallet operates on, e.g. Ethereum, Solana, etc. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ emails array[objects] An array of email objects for the User. Show properties ​ email_id string The unique ID of a specific email address. ​ email string The email address. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ name object The name of the User. Each field in the name object is optional. Show properties ​ first_name string The first name of the user. ​ middle_name string The middle name(s) of the user. ​ last_name string The last name of the user. ​ trusted_metadata object The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. ​ untrusted_metadata object cannot be used to store critical information. See the The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, andSee the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. ​ phone_numbers array[objects] An array of phone number objects linked to the User. Show properties ​ phone_id string The unique ID for the phone number. ​ phone_number string The phone number. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ providers array[objects] An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User. Show properties ​ oauth_user_registration_id string The unique ID for an OAuth registration. ​ provider_subject string The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols. ​ provider_type string Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc. ​ profile_picture_url string If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture. ​ locale string If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with. ​ password object The password object is returned for users with a password. Show properties ​ password_id string The unique ID of a specific password ​ requires_reset boolean Indicates whether this password requires a password reset ​ status string The status of the User. The possible values are pending and active . ​ totps array[objects] An array containing a list of all TOTP instances for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ totp_id string The unique ID for a TOTP instance. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ user_id string The unique ID of the affected User. ​ webauthn_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ webauthn_registration_id string The unique ID for the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. ​ domain string The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app. ​ user_agent string The user agent of the User. ​ authenticator_type string The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ name string The name of the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. ​ biometric_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all biometric registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ biometric_registration_id string The unique ID for a biometric registration. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ roles array[strings] Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.

​ connected_app object The Connected App affected by this operation. Only a subset of fields safe for public viewing are returned. Show properties ​ client_id string The ID of the Connected App client. ​ client_name string A human-readable name for the client. ​ client_description string A human-readable description for the client. ​ client_type string The type of Connected App. Supported values are first_party, first_party_public, third_party, and third_party_public. ​ client_logo_url string The logo URL of the Connected App, if any.

​ consent_required boolean Whether the user must provide explicit consent for the authorization request.

​ scope_results array[object] Details about each requested scope. Show properties ​ scope string The name of the scope. ​ description string A human-readable description of the scope, taken from the RBAC Policy. ​ is_grantable boolean Indicates whether the scope can be granted. Users can only grant scopes if they have the required permissions.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.