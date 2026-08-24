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Initiates a request for authorization of a Connected App to access a User’s account. Call this endpoint using the query parameters from an OAuth Authorization request. This endpoint validates various fields (scope, client_id, redirect_uri, prompt, etc.) are correct and returns relevant information for rendering an OAuth Consent Screen.
We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.

Parameters

string
required
The ID of the Connected App client.
string
required
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the authorization_code grant.
string
required
The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is code.
array[strings]
required
An array of scopes requested by the client.
string
Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only consent is supported today.

Response

string
The unique ID of the affected User.
object
The user object affected by this API call. See the User object for complete response field details.
object
The Connected App affected by this operation. Only a subset of fields safe for public viewing are returned.
boolean
Whether the user must provide explicit consent for the authorization request.
array[object]
Details about each requested scope.
string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.