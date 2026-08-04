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GET
This API endpoint is deprecated. Please use the POST version of Fingerprint Lookup instead.The POST endpoint includes support for new features like IPGEO data and avoids potential caching issues. This older GET endpoint is maintained only for compatibility for existing clients.
Lookup the associated fingerprint to the Telemetry ID returned from the GetTelemetryID(). This endpoint is deprecated and clients should use the POST version of Fingerprint Lookup instead. Learn more about the different fingerprint types and verdicts in our DFP guide. Make a decision based on the returned verdict:
  • ALLOW - This is a known valid device grouping or device profile that is part of the default ALLOW listed set of known devices by Stytch. This grouping is made up of verified device profiles that match the characteristics of known/authentic traffic origins.
  • BLOCK - This is a known bad or malicious device profile that is undesirable and should be blocked from completing the privileged action in question.
  • CHALLENGE - This is an unknown or potentially malicious device that should be put through increased friction such as 2FA or other forms of extended user verification before allowing the privileged action to proceed.
If the telemetry_id is not found, we will return a 404 telemetry_id_not_found error. We recommend treating 404 errors as a BLOCK, since it could be a sign of an attacker trying to bypass DFP protections by generating fake telemetry IDs.

Query parameters

string
required
The telemetry ID associated with the fingerprint getting looked up.

Response fields

string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.
object
A Stytch fingerprint consists of the following identifiers:
object
The metadata associated with each fingerprint