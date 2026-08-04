curl --request GET \
--url 'https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/fingerprint/lookup?telemetry_id=026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1' \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}'
{
"created_at": "2023-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"expires_at": "2033-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"fingerprints": {
"browser_fingerprint": "browser-fingerprint-0b535ab5-ecff-4bc9-b845-48bf90098945",
"browser_id": "browser-id-99cffb93-6378-48a5-aa90-d680232a7979",
"hardware_fingerprint": "hardware-fingerprint-4af7a05d-cf77-4ff7-834f-0622452bb092",
"network_fingerprint": "network-fingerprint-b5060259-40e6-3f29-8215-45ae2da3caa1",
"visitor_fingerprint": "visitor-fingerprint-6ecf5792-1157-41ad-9ad6-052d31160cee",
"visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72"
},
"status_code": 200,
"telemetry_id": "026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1",
"verdict": {
"action": "ALLOW",
"detected_device_type": "...",
"is_authentic_device": true,
"reasons": [...],
"rule_match_type": "",
"rule_match_identifier": ""
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
curl --request GET \
--url 'https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/fingerprint/lookup?telemetry_id=026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1' \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}'
{
"created_at": "2023-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"expires_at": "2033-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"fingerprints": {
"browser_fingerprint": "browser-fingerprint-0b535ab5-ecff-4bc9-b845-48bf90098945",
"browser_id": "browser-id-99cffb93-6378-48a5-aa90-d680232a7979",
"hardware_fingerprint": "hardware-fingerprint-4af7a05d-cf77-4ff7-834f-0622452bb092",
"network_fingerprint": "network-fingerprint-b5060259-40e6-3f29-8215-45ae2da3caa1",
"visitor_fingerprint": "visitor-fingerprint-6ecf5792-1157-41ad-9ad6-052d31160cee",
"visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72"
},
"status_code": 200,
"telemetry_id": "026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1",
"verdict": {
"action": "ALLOW",
"detected_device_type": "...",
"is_authentic_device": true,
"reasons": [...],
"rule_match_type": "",
"rule_match_identifier": ""
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Endpoints
Fingerprint Lookup (Deprecated)
curl --request GET \
--url 'https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/fingerprint/lookup?telemetry_id=026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1' \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}'
{
"created_at": "2023-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"expires_at": "2033-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"fingerprints": {
"browser_fingerprint": "browser-fingerprint-0b535ab5-ecff-4bc9-b845-48bf90098945",
"browser_id": "browser-id-99cffb93-6378-48a5-aa90-d680232a7979",
"hardware_fingerprint": "hardware-fingerprint-4af7a05d-cf77-4ff7-834f-0622452bb092",
"network_fingerprint": "network-fingerprint-b5060259-40e6-3f29-8215-45ae2da3caa1",
"visitor_fingerprint": "visitor-fingerprint-6ecf5792-1157-41ad-9ad6-052d31160cee",
"visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72"
},
"status_code": 200,
"telemetry_id": "026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1",
"verdict": {
"action": "ALLOW",
"detected_device_type": "...",
"is_authentic_device": true,
"reasons": [...],
"rule_match_type": "",
"rule_match_identifier": ""
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
GET
/
v1
/
fingerprint
/
lookup
curl --request GET \
--url 'https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/fingerprint/lookup?telemetry_id=026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1' \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}'
{
"created_at": "2023-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"expires_at": "2033-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"fingerprints": {
"browser_fingerprint": "browser-fingerprint-0b535ab5-ecff-4bc9-b845-48bf90098945",
"browser_id": "browser-id-99cffb93-6378-48a5-aa90-d680232a7979",
"hardware_fingerprint": "hardware-fingerprint-4af7a05d-cf77-4ff7-834f-0622452bb092",
"network_fingerprint": "network-fingerprint-b5060259-40e6-3f29-8215-45ae2da3caa1",
"visitor_fingerprint": "visitor-fingerprint-6ecf5792-1157-41ad-9ad6-052d31160cee",
"visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72"
},
"status_code": 200,
"telemetry_id": "026ac93b-8cdf-4fcb-bfa6-36a31cfecac1",
"verdict": {
"action": "ALLOW",
"detected_device_type": "...",
"is_authentic_device": true,
"reasons": [...],
"rule_match_type": "",
"rule_match_identifier": ""
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Lookup the associated fingerprint to the Telemetry ID returned from the GetTelemetryID(). This endpoint is deprecated and clients should use the POST version of Fingerprint Lookup instead. Learn more about the different fingerprint types and verdicts in our DFP guide. Make a decision based on the returned verdict:
ALLOW- This is a known valid device grouping or device profile that is part of the default ALLOW listed set of known devices by Stytch. This grouping is made up of verified device profiles that match the characteristics of known/authentic traffic origins.
BLOCK- This is a known bad or malicious device profile that is undesirable and should be blocked from completing the privileged action in question.
CHALLENGE- This is an unknown or potentially malicious device that should be put through increased friction such as 2FA or other forms of extended user verification before allowing the privileged action to proceed.
telemetry_id is not found, we will return a 404
telemetry_id_not_found error. We recommend treating 404 errors as a
BLOCK, since it could be a sign of an attacker trying to bypass DFP protections by generating fake telemetry IDs.
Query parameters
The telemetry ID associated with the fingerprint getting looked up.
Response fields
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.
A Stytch fingerprint consists of the following identifiers:
Show identifiers
Show identifiers
The cookie stored on the user’s device that uniquely identifies them.
Combination of VisitorID and NetworkFingerprint to create a clear identifier of a browser.
Cookie-less way of identifying a unique user.
Combination of signals to identify a browser and its specific version.
Combinations of signals to identify an operating system and architecture.
Combination of signals associated with a specific network commonly known as TLS fingerprinting.
The metadata associated with each fingerprint
Show actions
Show actions
The suggested action based on the fingerprint review. The available actions are:
The assessment of whether this is an authentic device. It will be false if hardware or browser deception is detected.
The operating system and architecture that took the fingerprint.
A set of contextual clues to inform why a CHALLENGE or BLOCK action was suggested. For a list of possible Reasons, see Warning Flags (Verdict Reasons).
The type of rule match that was applied (e.g. VISITOR_ID), if any. This field will only be present if there is a RULE_MATCH reason in the list of verdict reasons.
The rule that was applied (e.g. a specific visitor ID value), if any. This field will only be present if there is a RULE_MATCH reason in the list of verdict reasons.
A list of verdict reason overrides that were applied, if any.
The verdict reason that was overridden.
The action that was applied for the given verdict reason.