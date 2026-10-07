route_not_found
404 Route not found
The route provided is not supported.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "route_not_found",
"error_message": "The route provided is not supported.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/404#route_not_found"
}
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telemetry_id_not_found
404 Telemetry id not found
The telemetry_id provided was not found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "telemetry_id_not_found",
"error_message": "The telemetry_id provided was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/404#telemetry_id_not_found"
}