Overview

In some cases you may want to increase or reduce friction for previously fingerprinted instances. For example, manually ALLOW a user due to a false positive, or BLOCK an authentic user who violated the terms of service.

You can create a rule that changes the verdict action based on fingerprint attributes.

In this guide you’ll learn how to set up rules. By the end, you’ll have:

Called the Set Rule endpoint to apply an authorization action on a specific fingerprint.

Removed the rule.

Important considerations

Consider the following when setting a rule:

Verify the request

When you receive a support request to be unblocked, you should consider the risk of social engineering. Bad actors can also file support requests to try to evade your defenses, so you shouldn’t blindly set ALLOW rules based on support requests.

When setting an ALLOW rule for a customer who reaches out, you should confirm that the user is a good actor and should be allowed access to your application.

Determine which identifier to use

telemetry_id . You’ll need a fingerprint, ID, or IPGEO attribute (IP address, ASN, or country code) you want to set a rule for. These identifiers are returned by the Fingerprint Lookup endpoint for each

The ideal rule is precise and targets the specific users you are looking for. Consider the granularity and other characteristics to avoid setting a rule that unintentionally affects good users.

Table for uniqueness, stability, and precedence characteristics of each identifier Identifier Characteristics Use Cases Precedence Visitor ID Entirely unique, stable for the lifetime of the cookie.



Ineffective for setting BLOCK verdicts as bad actors can churn Visitor ID by clearing cookies or local storage. Permanent ALLOW rules to unblock a false positive, since it is entirely unique and will not impact other users 1 Browser ID Entirely unique, fairly stable but can change during normal usage including clearing cookies.



Ineffective for setting BLOCK verdicts as bad actors can churn Browser ID. Permanent ALLOW rules to unblock a false positive, since it is entirely unique and will not impact other users. 2 Visitor Fingerprint 99.9% unique and rarely changes. Typically best choice for permanent or temporary BLOCKs.



Can also be used for temporary or permanent ALLOW rules, if you are prioritizing stability over 100% uniqueness 3 Browser Fingerprint Not very unique, often shared by users with the same browser version and device type.



Fairly stable, but will change across browsers and may change on major version updates. Good candidate for a temporary block if a malicious actor is churning other more unique identifiers.



Not recommended for longer expiry windows (>= 24 hours), as you risk impacting other users on the same browser version and device type. 4 Hardware Fingerprint Not very unique, shared by all users on the same specific machine make/model with the same device configurations.



Fairly stable, but will change based on device configurations. Good candidate for a temporary BLOCK if a malicious actor is churning other more unique identifiers.



Not recommended for longer expiry windows (>= 24 hours), as you risk impacting other users on the same device model.



Less effective for mobile devices, which generally have more homogenous hardware and therefore a high overlap between devices. 5 Network Fingerprint Not very unique, based on the TLS fingerprint. For use with blocking bad actors: if the network fingerprint in question has a low overlap with other users, can be good for issuing more permanent BLOCK verdicts. 6 CIDR Block Not very unique, shared by all users with IP addresses within the CIDR block. Permanent ALLOW rules for a known IP address, or temporary BLOCKs if a specific IP address is attacking your application. 7 ASN Not unique, shared by all users with IP addresses within the ASN. Temporary BLOCKs if a specific ASN is attacking your application. 8 Country Code Not unique, shared by all users within the given country. Permanent BLOCK rules for countries that you wish to ban from your application. You may not set an ALLOW rule for a country code. 9

If multiple rules apply, the highest precedence wins. For example, one request matches a Visitor ID Rule to ALLOW and a Country Code Rule to BLOCK , the more-specific Visitor ID Rule wins and the verdict is ALLOW .

CIDR rule conflicts

Since CIDR block rules may conflict with each other, we have two additional rules for precedence:

The smallest block size takes precedence. For example, if an ip_address overlaps with a cidr_block rule of ALLOW for a block with a prefix of /32 and a cidr_block rule of BLOCK with a prefix of /24 , the rule match verdict will be ALLOW .

overlaps with a rule of for a block with a prefix of and a rule of with a prefix of , the rule match verdict will be . Among equivalent size blocks, BLOCK takes precedence over CHALLENGE , which takes precedence over ALLOW . For example, if an ip_address overlaps with two cidr_block rules with blocks of the same size that return CHALLENGE and ALLOW , the rule match verdict will be CHALLENGE .

Before setting a rule on an identifier, compare the identifier against your historical traffic if available.

You can look up the various fingerprint types to identify the uniqueness in the Dashboard

When you search an identifier in the Device Fingerprinting Dashboard, it will show how frequently other fingerprint types have shared that identifier. You should make sure the percentage of ALLOWs isn’t too high.

When you create a new rule in the Dashboard, you can test the impact to check the number of changes is expected.

In addition to the Stytch Dashboard, you should cross-reference the identifier with your own internal monitoring to verify that the rule won’t affect other valid users. Ensure the rule targets your expected scope of users.

Prerequisites

An existing Stytch project in the Dashboard.

The project_id and secret for your project’s Test environment. These can be found under your project’s Project ID & API keys section in the Dashboard.

and for your project’s Test environment. These can be found under your project’s Project ID & API keys section in the Dashboard. Device Fingerprinting enabled for your project. If you don’t have Device Fingerprinting enabled, you can request access here.



Steps

Using the Dashboard

Using the API 1 Create a rule in the Dashboard Navigate to Device Fingerprinting Rules in the Dashboard. Click New rule. Enter the identifier, like a visitor_id or browser_id , or an IPGEO attribute (IP address, ASN, or country code). Set action to ALLOW , BLOCK , or CHALLENGE . (Optional) Set an expiration time and a description for the rule. Click Test rule impact and confirm the expected impact. Click Save. 2 Example rule BLOCK BLOCK verdict with a reason of RULE_MATCH . The example above creates a rule that ensures this Visitor ID always receives a verdict . Any future calls to the Fingerprint Lookup endpoint involving this fingerprint will automatically return averdict with a reason of You also have the option of providing an expires_in_minutes parameter if you need a rule to expire after a specified lifetime. Since expires_in_minutes was omitted in our example request, the rule will be kept permanently. 3 Deleting the rule Click the Delete rule button to delete the rule. 1 Call the Set Rule endpoint Call the Set Rule endpoint with the following body parameters in the request: The identifier, for example a visitor_id or browser_id .

or . An action set to ALLOW , BLOCK , or CHALLENGE .

, , or . An optional expires_in_minutes set to a specified int . 2 Example call request curl --request POST \ --url https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/rules/set \ -u 'project-test-...' \ --data '{ "visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72", "action": "BLOCK" }' BLOCK BLOCK verdict with a reason of RULE_MATCH . The example request above creates a Rule that ensures this Visitor ID always receives a verdict . Any future calls to the Fingerprint Lookup endpoint involving this fingerprint will automatically return averdict with a reason of You also have the option of providing an expires_in_minutes parameter if you need a rule to expire after a specified lifetime. Since expires_in_minutes was omitted in our example request, the rule will be kept permanently. 3 Delete the rule To remove a rule you’ve set, call the same Set Rule endpoint with the following body parameters in the request: The same visitor_id or browser_id from step 2 .

or from . An action set to NONE . curl --request POST \ --url https://telemetry.stytch.com/v1/rules/set \ -u '${projectId}:${secret}' \ --data '{ "visitor_id": "visitor-6139cbcc-4dda-4b1f-b1c0-13c08ec64d72", "action": "NONE" }'