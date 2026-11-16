OverviewIn some cases you may want to increase or reduce friction for previously fingerprinted instances. For example, manually
ALLOW a user due to a false positive, or
BLOCK an authentic user who violated the terms of service.
You can create a rule that changes the verdict action based on fingerprint attributes.
In this guide you’ll learn how to set up rules. By the end, you’ll have:
- Called the Set Rule endpoint to apply an authorization action on a specific fingerprint.
- Removed the rule.
Important considerationsConsider the following when setting a rule:
Verify the requestWhen you receive a support request to be unblocked, you should consider the risk of social engineering. Bad actors can also file support requests to try to evade your defenses, so you shouldn’t blindly set
ALLOW rules based on support requests.
When setting an
ALLOW rule for a customer who reaches out, you should confirm that the user is a good actor and should be allowed access to your application.
Determine which identifier to useYou’ll need a fingerprint, ID, or IPGEO attribute (IP address, ASN, or country code) you want to set a rule for. These identifiers are returned by the Fingerprint Lookup endpoint for each
telemetry_id.
The ideal rule is precise and targets the specific users you are looking for. Consider the granularity and other characteristics to avoid setting a rule that unintentionally affects good users.
Table for uniqueness, stability, and precedence characteristics of each identifier
Table for uniqueness, stability, and precedence characteristics of each identifier
|Identifier
|Characteristics
|Use Cases
|Precedence
|Visitor ID
|Entirely unique, stable for the lifetime of the cookie.
Ineffective for setting BLOCK verdicts as bad actors can churn Visitor ID by clearing cookies or local storage.
|Permanent ALLOW rules to unblock a false positive, since it is entirely unique and will not impact other users
|1
|Browser ID
|Entirely unique, fairly stable but can change during normal usage including clearing cookies.
Ineffective for setting BLOCK verdicts as bad actors can churn Browser ID.
|Permanent ALLOW rules to unblock a false positive, since it is entirely unique and will not impact other users.
|2
|Visitor Fingerprint
|99.9% unique and rarely changes.
|Typically best choice for permanent or temporary BLOCKs.
Can also be used for temporary or permanent ALLOW rules, if you are prioritizing stability over 100% uniqueness
|3
|Browser Fingerprint
|Not very unique, often shared by users with the same browser version and device type.
Fairly stable, but will change across browsers and may change on major version updates.
|Good candidate for a temporary block if a malicious actor is churning other more unique identifiers.
Not recommended for longer expiry windows (>= 24 hours), as you risk impacting other users on the same browser version and device type.
|4
|Hardware Fingerprint
|Not very unique, shared by all users on the same specific machine make/model with the same device configurations.
Fairly stable, but will change based on device configurations.
|Good candidate for a temporary BLOCK if a malicious actor is churning other more unique identifiers.
Not recommended for longer expiry windows (>= 24 hours), as you risk impacting other users on the same device model.
Less effective for mobile devices, which generally have more homogenous hardware and therefore a high overlap between devices.
|5
|Network Fingerprint
|Not very unique, based on the TLS fingerprint.
|For use with blocking bad actors: if the network fingerprint in question has a low overlap with other users, can be good for issuing more permanent BLOCK verdicts.
|6
|CIDR Block
|Not very unique, shared by all users with IP addresses within the CIDR block.
|Permanent ALLOW rules for a known IP address, or temporary BLOCKs if a specific IP address is attacking your application.
|7
|ASN
|Not unique, shared by all users with IP addresses within the ASN.
|Temporary BLOCKs if a specific ASN is attacking your application.
|8
|Country Code
|Not unique, shared by all users within the given country.
|Permanent BLOCK rules for countries that you wish to ban from your application. You may not set an ALLOW rule for a country code.
|9
If multiple rules apply, the highest precedence wins. For example, one request matches a Visitor ID Rule to
ALLOW and a Country Code Rule to
BLOCK, the more-specific Visitor ID Rule wins and the verdict is
ALLOW.
CIDR rule conflictsSince CIDR block rules may conflict with each other, we have two additional rules for precedence:
- The smallest block size takes precedence. For example, if an
ip_addressoverlaps with a
cidr_blockrule of
ALLOWfor a block with a prefix of
/32and a
cidr_blockrule of
BLOCKwith a prefix of
/24, the rule match verdict will be
ALLOW.
- Among equivalent size blocks,
BLOCKtakes precedence over
CHALLENGE, which takes precedence over
ALLOW. For example, if an
ip_addressoverlaps with two
cidr_blockrules with blocks of the same size that return
CHALLENGEand
ALLOW, the rule match verdict will be
CHALLENGE.
Validate against historical trafficBefore setting a rule on an identifier, compare the identifier against your historical traffic if available. You can look up the various fingerprint types to identify the uniqueness in the Dashboard.
- When you search an identifier in the Device Fingerprinting Dashboard, it will show how frequently other fingerprint types have shared that identifier. You should make sure the percentage of ALLOWs isn’t too high.
- When you create a new rule in the Dashboard, you can test the impact to check the number of changes is expected.
- In addition to the Stytch Dashboard, you should cross-reference the identifier with your own internal monitoring to verify that the rule won’t affect other valid users. Ensure the rule targets your expected scope of users.
Prerequisites
- An existing Stytch project in the Dashboard.
- The
project_idand
secretfor your project’s Test environment. These can be found under your project’s Project ID & API keys section in the Dashboard.
- Device Fingerprinting enabled for your project.
- If you don’t have Device Fingerprinting enabled, you can request access here.
Steps
- Using the Dashboard
- Using the API
1
Create a rule in the Dashboard
- Navigate to Device Fingerprinting Rules in the Dashboard.
- Click New rule.
- Enter the identifier, like a
visitor_idor
browser_id, or an IPGEO attribute (IP address, ASN, or country code).
- Set action to
ALLOW,
BLOCK, or
CHALLENGE.
- (Optional) Set an expiration time and a description for the rule.
- Click Test rule impact and confirm the expected impact.
- Click Save.
2
Example rule
The example above creates a rule that ensures this Visitor ID always receives a
BLOCK verdict. Any future calls to the Fingerprint Lookup endpoint involving this fingerprint will automatically return a
BLOCK verdict with a reason of
RULE_MATCH.You also have the option of providing an
expires_in_minutes parameter if you need a rule to expire after a specified lifetime.
Since
expires_in_minutes was omitted in our example request, the rule will be kept permanently.
3
Deleting the rule
- Click the Delete rule button to delete the rule.
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