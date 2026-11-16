Configure Google One Tap as an OAuth provider for Multi-Tenant Authentication.

Google One Tap is a popular, low-friction authentication method that allows end users to select the Google account they wish to use to sign in with a single tap.

The Google One Tap prompt will appear in the top right of the end user’s browser, and will look something like this:

Summary of Key Differences

For a quick overview of the differences between Google OAuth and Google One Tap, see the table below:

Standard Google OAuth Google One Tap Issued OAuth Tokens access_token and refresh_token None (use standard OAuth if tokens are needed) Available Stytch Integration Methods Backend, Headless Frontend, Pre-built UI Headless Frontend, Pre-built UI Supported Browsers All Not supported in Arc or Brave; blocked by certain browser extensions Headless SDK Reference Docs Discovery sign-up and login and Organization login Discovery sign-up and login and Organization login

Adding One Tap to your Google OAuth integration

You’ll first need to configure Google OAuth in the Stytch Dashboard, by following the steps here

Ensure you add your application’s URI as an Authorized Javascript Origin in your Google OAuth credential. For example, if you plan on showing One Tap at https://example.com/login , enter https://example.com . If you’re using localhost for testing, we recommend adding both http://localhost and http://locahost:[port] .

Headless frontend integration

If you don’t already have Google OAuth set up in the headless SDK, follow the steps here

Discovery sign-up or login

Organization login To use Google One Tap for the Discovery flow, call the oauth.googleOneTap.discovery.start() method to display the Google One Tap prompt in the upper right of the user’s browser tab. The user is redirected to the Discovery Redirect URL you configured in the Stytch Dashboard after a successful One Tap selection. The examples below show how to display One Tap in response to a user action (button click). You can also show it on page load. React Vanilla JS import { useStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/react/b2b' ; export const GoogleOneTapDiscovery = () => { const stytchClient = useStytchB2BClient (); const showGoogleOneTapDiscovery = () => stytchClient . oauth . googleOneTap . discovery . start (); return < button onClick = { showGoogleOneTapDiscovery } > Show Google One Tap Discovery </ button > ; }; < script > import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b' ; const stytch = new StytchB2BClient ( '${publicToken}' ); document . getElementById ( 'show-google-one-tap-discovery' ). onclick = () => stytch . oauth . googleOneTap . discovery . start ({ discovery_redirect_url: 'https://example.com/authenticate' , }); </ script > < button id = "show-google-one-tap-discovery" > Show Google One Tap Discovery </ button > To prompt with One Tap for an Organization, call oauth.googleOneTap.start() . After a successful One Tap selection, Stytch redirects to the Login or Signup Redirect URL configured in the Dashboard. React SDK Vanilla JS SDK import { useStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/react/b2b' ; export const GoogleOneTap = () => { const stytchClient = useStytchB2BClient (); const showGoogleOneTap = () => stytchClient . oauth . googleOneTap . start ({ organization_id: '${organizationId}' , }); return < button onClick = { showGoogleOneTap } > Show Google One Tap </ button > ; }; < script > import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b'; const stytch = new StytchB2BClient('$ { publicToken } '); document.getElementById('show-google-one-tap').onclick = () => stytch.oauth.googleOneTap.start( { organization_id : '${organizationId}' , } ); </ script > < button id = "show-google-one-tap" > Show Google One Tap </ button >

Pre-built UI frontend integration

You’ll first need to have Google OAuth set up in the pre-built UI components, following the steps here

To enable One Tap, include one_tap in your providers list in the OAuth UI configuration.

If the only product is oauth and the only provider is google with one_tap: true , the login form is not displayed and only the One Tap prompt will appear in the upper right of the user’s browser.

Google One Tap is not supported on all browsers and may be blocked by certain extensions. If Google OAuth is your only login method, we recommend using One Tap in targeted locations rather than on your primary login page.