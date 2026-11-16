Summary of Key DifferencesFor a quick overview of the differences between Google OAuth and Google One Tap, see the table below:
|Standard Google OAuth
|Google One Tap
|Issued OAuth Tokens
access_token and
refresh_token
|None (use standard OAuth if tokens are needed)
|Available Stytch Integration Methods
|Backend, Headless Frontend, Pre-built UI
|Headless Frontend, Pre-built UI
|Supported Browsers
|All
|Not supported in Arc or Brave; blocked by certain browser extensions
|Headless SDK Reference Docs
|Discovery sign-up and login and Organization login
|Discovery sign-up and login and Organization login
Adding One Tap to your Google OAuth integrationYou’ll first need to configure Google OAuth in the Stytch Dashboard, by following the steps here. Ensure you add your application’s URI as an Authorized Javascript Origin in your Google OAuth credential. For example, if you plan on showing One Tap at
https://example.com/login, enter
https://example.com. If you’re using localhost for testing, we recommend adding both
http://localhost and
http://locahost:[port].
Headless frontend integrationIf you don’t already have Google OAuth set up in the headless SDK, follow the steps here.
- Discovery sign-up or login
- Organization login
To use Google One Tap for the flow, call the
oauth.googleOneTap.discovery.start() method to display the Google One Tap prompt in the upper right of the user’s browser tab.The user is redirected to the Discovery Redirect URL you configured in the Stytch Dashboard after a successful One Tap selection.The examples below show how to display One Tap in response to a user action (button click). You can also show it on page load.
import { useStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/react/b2b';
export const GoogleOneTapDiscovery = () => {
const stytchClient = useStytchB2BClient();
const showGoogleOneTapDiscovery = () =>
stytchClient.oauth.googleOneTap.discovery.start();
return <button onClick={showGoogleOneTapDiscovery}>Show Google One Tap Discovery</button>;
};
<script>
import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
const stytch = new StytchB2BClient('${publicToken}');
document.getElementById('show-google-one-tap-discovery').onclick = () => stytch.oauth.googleOneTap.discovery.start({
discovery_redirect_url: 'https://example.com/authenticate',
});
</script>
<button id="show-google-one-tap-discovery">Show Google One Tap Discovery</button>
Pre-built UI frontend integrationYou’ll first need to have Google OAuth set up in the pre-built UI components, following the steps here. To enable One Tap, include
one_tap in your
providers list in the OAuth UI configuration.
If the only product is
oauth and the only provider is
google with
one_tap: true, the login form is not displayed and only the One Tap prompt will appear in the upper right of the user’s browser.
Google One Tap is not supported on all browsers and may be blocked by certain extensions. If Google OAuth is your only login method, we recommend using One Tap in targeted locations rather than on your primary login page.
import { B2BProducts, StytchB2B } from '@stytch/react/b2b';
const Login = () => {
const config = {
authFlowType: 'Discovery', // or "Organization"
products: [B2BProducts.oauth],
oauthOptions: {
providers: [{ type: 'google', one_tap: true }],
},
};
return <StytchB2B config={config} />;
};
export default Login;
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<body>
<div class="app">
<div>
<stytch-ui id="stytch-ui" />
</div>
</div>
<script>
import { createStytchB2BClient, B2BProducts, StytchUI } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
const stytch = createStytchB2BClient('${publicToken}');
const config = {
authFlowType: 'Discovery', // or "Organization"
products: [B2BProducts.oauth],
oauthOptions: {
providers: [{ type: 'google', one_tap: true }],
},
};
customElements.define('stytch-ui', StytchUI);
document.getElementById('stytch-ui').render({
client: stytch,
config,
});
</script>
</body>
</html>