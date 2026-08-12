Use casesTrusted auth tokens support a range of powerful patterns:
- 3rd-party SSO integrations: Exchange external identity provider tokens (like Vercel or Zendesk) for Stytch sessions.
- Bring-your-own-auth: Accept JWTs your product already issues.
- Custom auth factors: Add external factors (biometrics, device attestation) and represent them in the Stytch session.
How it works
1
Configure a Trusted Auth Token Profile
Define the JWT issuer and audience, add public key(s) or a JWKS URL, and map JWT claims to Stytch attributes.
2
Issue or receive a token
Mint a JWT in your backend or accept one from a 3rd-party identity provider.
3
Exchange the token for a session
Call the Attest Session endpoint to create or extend a Stytch session.
Configuring a Trusted Auth Token profileIn the Stytch Dashboard, navigate to the Trusted Auth Tokens page. Here, you can create a new Trusted Auth Token Profile for the provider of the tokens that you want to attest, or view and edit existing profiles. The issuer (
iss) and audience (
aud) should match the corresponding values in the JWTs that you are trying to attest.
Attribute mappings are used to tie per-member claims within the JWT to Stytch platform attributes. The following attribute mappings are available today:
|Attribute
|Required
|Purpose
email
|Yes
|The email address of the member identified by the JWT
token_id
|Yes
|A unique identifier for the JWT
organization_id
|No
|The Organization ID or external organization id of the member
external_member_id
|No
|An optional external member id to attach to the member
role_ids
|No
|An string array of RBAC Role IDs to assign to the member
JIT provisioningBy default, Trusted Auth Tokens cannot be used to create new Members and Organizations, and can only be used to authenticate an existing Member. To allow Trusted Auth Tokens to create new Members and Organizations, enable Allow JIT Provisioning in the dashboard. Additionally, to allow Organization JIT provisioning, you will need to:
- Add an
organization_idattribute mapping to your Trusted Auth Token profile
- Ensure your JWT contains the mapped claim for
organization_id
- Call Attest Session without passing an
organization_idparameter
organization_id claim doesn’t match an existing Organization, a new Organization will be JIT provisioned using the claim as the
external_id.
Exchanging a Trusted Auth Token for a SessionOnce you have a profile set up for the source of your trusted auth tokens, you can use the backend API to exchange a token for a Stytch session, or add it as an auth factor for an existing session using the Attest Session API endpoint. The API endpoint is available in all Stytch Backend and Frontend SDKs.
Attested sessions are not mutable and cannot have new authentication factors added, and cannot have their duration extended.
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: 'PROJECT_ID',
secret: 'SECRET',
});
const params = {
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-...",
token: "eyJhb...",
organization_id: "organization-..."
};
client.sessions.attest(params)
.then(resp => {
console.log(resp)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
});
Putting it all togetherSuppose you configure a Trusted Auth Token Profile with an issuer of
https://auth.example.com, an audience of
https://api.example.com and the following attribute mapping:
token_id:
jti
organization_id:
tenant
external_user_id:
sub
roles:
assignments
Can be exchanged to log in or create a Member with the following properties:
{
"iss": "https://auth.example.com",
"aud": "https://api.example.com",
"sub": "user_123456",
"email": "ada.lovelace@example.com",
"tenant": "cust_56789",
"jti": "tok_654321",
"assignments": [
"editor",
"reader"
]
}
As well as a Member session with the following properties:
{
"member_id": "member-...",
"external_id": "user_123456",
"email": "ada.lovelace@example.com",
"email_address_verified": true,
"roles": [
"stytch_member",
"editor",
"reader"
]
}
{
"member_id": "member-...",
"organization_id": "organization-...",
"authentication_factors": [
{
"delivery_method": "trusted_token_exchange",
"trusted_auth_token_factor": {
"token_id": "tok_654321"
}
}
]
}
What’s next
- Accept credentials from an External Identity Provider
- Create Trusted Auth Tokens for custom auth factors
- Add custom claims to session JWTs