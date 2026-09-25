Product updates and improvements
- The SSO Start API endpoint now supports
provider_params in OIDC flows for forwarding parameters to the IdP, similar to OAuth flows.
- We now support browser session-lifetime cookies for Frontend SDK users with
HttpOnlycookies enabled. If interested, please reach out to support.
- We no longer support several additional countries for WhatsApp sending due to Meta requirements. Please refer to the list of unsupported countries.
- Connected Apps now supports advertising
authorization_response_iss_parameter_supportedin the Authorization Server metadata, to comply with the 2026-07-28 MCP spec.
- The B2B prebuilt UI now supports configuring email magic link expiration via the
loginExpirationMinutes,
signupExpirationMinutes, and
discoveryExpirationMinutesparameters.
- The prebuilt Admin Portal Member Management UI now supports configuring email magic link expiration via the
inviteExpirationMinutesparameter.
- Custom claim templates now support
ORoperators, for example
"userID": {{ member.external_id || member.member_id }}for both Consumer and B2B auth.
New languages for SMS and WhatsApp OTP messagesWe’ve added the following new language options for our SMS and WhatsApp OTP messages:
- Japanese (
ja)
- Russian (
ru)
- Dutch (
nl)
- Polish (
pl)
- Turkish (
tr)
- Persian (
fa)
- Vietnamese (
vi)
- Czech (
cs)
locale parameter to your desired language code when making the OTP request.If you’d like to request support for additional langauges, please reach out to us!
Email Risk beta & update to Event Log Streaming
Email Risk API in betaEmail addresses reveal information that is useful for fraud detection. For example, fraudsters often use disposable email addresses or “tumbling” to sign up for multiple accounts and exploit trials or giveaways.With Stytch Email Risk, you get high-confidence email and domain signals with recommended actions, so that you can block bad signups at the front door.
How it worksCall the Check Email Risk API with the email address you want to check: https://stytch.com/docs/fraud/api/check-email-riskStytch will return a recommended action (
ALLOW,
BLOCK, or
CHALLENGE), a risk score, and detailed information about the email address and domain.
Getting startedTo get access to the beta, reach out to us at fraud-team@stytch.com or via Slack to get started.
Event Log Streaming event changesWe’ll be making two changes to our Event Log Streaming (ELS) feature starting on 2026-01-30.
Removing Start eventsToday, our ELS feature logs every API event twice; once when it starts, a Start event, and again when it finishes, as either a Success or an Error event. This means API events are effectively duplicated and your logging destination receives twice as many events as necessary, which can drive up your storage and processing costs.On 2026-01-30 we’ll be removing all Start events from our log stream. This will halve the number of incoming events to your destination.If you currently use Start events in your alerting or monitoring, we recommend moving to the corresponding Success or Error events instead.
Adding new frontend SDK eventsOn 2026-01-30 we’ll also be adding in a new set of events specific to our frontend SDKs.Previously we did not include Error events coming from our frontend SDKs but we’ll now begin sending those Error events to your ELS destination.If you’re using one of our frontend SDKs, you should expect a small increase in volume for any errors that they generate.
A new chapter begins: Stytch joins TwilioIt’s official, Twilio’s acquisition of Stytch is now final!On October 30, we shared that Twilio was acquiring Stytch to combine our identity platform with Twilio’s trusted communications infrastructure. As of today, the acquisition is officially complete.That means Stytch is now part of the Twilio family. We’re excited about what’s ahead for our developer community, but first, we want to share a few key updates around data governance and the road forward.
Data governance & privacy noticeWith the acquisition now complete, Twilio Inc. is officially the parent company of Stytch, Inc. This means Twilio is now responsible for overall data governance and compliance with global privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.In practice:
- Stytch, Inc. remains your contracted service provider and day-to-day data processor for the Stytch platform.
- Twilio Inc., as parent company, now holds ultimate oversight of data governance across the combined organization.
- You don’t need to take any action, but if your internal records list parent entities, you may want to note that Stytch Inc. is now part of Twilio Inc.
What’s nextAs part of Twilio, we’ll continue investing in the developer experience that defines Stytch, building on stronger infrastructure, broader reach, and new capabilities through Twilio’s global network. Together, we’re shaping what’s next for identity and communications, helping you build secure, intelligent experiences for people and AI agents alike.Thank you for being part of our journey. Your trust and partnership have brought us here, and we can’t wait to keep building what’s next — together.Reed McGinley-Stempel & Julianna Lamb
Co-founders, Stytch
Stytch is joining Twilio: same product, bigger missionToday we’re sharing some big news: Twilio is acquiring Stytch. Our mission remains the same: to eliminate friction on the internet by helping developers build better identity experiences – for your users and, now, the AI agents acting on their behalf.By bringing together Stytch’s identity stack and agent-ready integrations with Twilio’s trusted communication infrastructure and extensive reputation data, developers will have a stronger foundation to build and secure the next generation of AI-powered, context-aware applications.In joining forces with Twilio, we expect to accelerate our roadmap and infuse even more intelligence into authentication – helping you secure the next generation of AI-driven applications.
What this means for you
- No immediate changes to your contracts, pricing, SDKs, API keys, integrations or overall Stytch experience.
- Greater scale. Expect deeper fraud defenses, richer verification options, and more global coverage by combining Stytch’s identity stack with Twilio’s infrastructure and data.
- Continued investment in cutting edge identity products. We’re deepening our focus on building for the future where humans and agents both need to be authenticated and authorized. We’ll continue to stay one step ahead of emerging trends and protocols so you can easily adapt to the future of agents, MCP, and whatever comes next.
What we’ll be able to offer with Twilio
- Global, channel-aware identity. Twilio’s channels (Voice, Messaging, Email) + Stytch’s auth and session tooling = channel-aware identity out of the box. Customers get verification, step-up, and recovery that just works worldwide.
- Stronger fraud defenses. Twilio’s phone & email reputation signals paired with Stytch device intelligence mean you can reduce false friction and detect abuse earlier.
- Built for the next interface. We’ll keep investing in agentic workflows, scoped tokens, granular permissions, and human-in-the-loop confirmations over your users’ preferred channels.
What’s nextThere’s nothing you need to do.As we roll out improvements, you’ll be able to take advantage of those new features. We expect the transaction to close in mid-November, subject to customary closing conditions.Thank you for building Stytch with us. Your feedback, trust, and collaboration over the past five years have been instrumental in shaping our journey. As we join forces with Twilio, we’re excited to keep innovating and building the future of identity, together.Reed McGinley-Stempel & Julianna Lamb
Co-founders, Stytch